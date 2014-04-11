(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/MILAN, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Urban Community of
Marseille, Marseille Provence Metropole's (MPM) Long-term
foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+' and its
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F1'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are
Stable. Its senior
unsecured bonds have been affirmed at 'A+'.
The ratings factor in MPM's below-national average
socio-economic profile,
considerable debt levels and the significant costs of its public
services. These
challenges are mitigated by sound operating performance, skilled
financial
management and the benefits of the institutional framework of
France
(AA+/Stable). The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations
that MPM will
maintain its sound budgetary performance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
According to preliminary results, MPM's operating margin is
expected to have
improved to 14.8% of operating revenue in 2013 from 12.6% in
2012, due to higher
revenue and slower spending. MPM benefits from steady tax
revenue growth and has
expressed commitment to spending restraint. Fitch expects MPM to
maintain its
operating margin near 14% over the medium term, as expected tax
hikes and
flexibility in fees and other operating revenue are likely to
mostly offset a
decline in state transfers.
Direct debt stands above national peers; it is estimated at
EUR1.5bn at
end-2013, or 130% of current revenue, leading to a debt payback
ratio of 11.7
years. Direct risk, including debt incurred by non-consolidated
ancillary
budgets and the fully controlled public transport operator Regie
des Transports
Marseillais, is estimated to be 153.4% of current revenue. This
leads to
significant debt service, equivalent to 81% of the operating
balance. However,
Fitch remains confident that MPM's administration will control
direct debt
growth over the medium term and stabilise its debt payback ratio
at close to 12
years.
MPM's below average socio-economic profile is manifested in its
higher
unemployment rate (13.3% at 3Q13), a lower-skilled workforce and
lack of high
value-added industries. However, economic prospects are
underpinned by sustained
state support, strong private investment and the increasingly
important tourism
industry. MPM's strategic importance as the second major French
metropolitan
centre and a major harbour, and its modern administration are
also positive
factors.
Capital expenditure is expected to have reached EUR297m in 2013,
up from EUR211m
in 2011. Fitch expects MPM to continue to undertake significant
capital
expenditure averaging EUR265m per year over the medium term. We
forecast
self-financing rate, after debt repayment, to average 55% of
capital expenditure
between 2014 and 2017. These assumptions do not factor in the
recent change in
executive team and a possible readjustment of the capital
expenditure programme.
In 2016, MPM will merge with five other inter-municipal
groupings to create a
wider inter-municipal body "Aix Marseille Provence Metropole"
(AMP Metropole).
The structure, which is set by law, is still under discussion.
As a result,
Fitch is not yet in a position to assess the full financial and
institutional
scope of the new entity. However, the agency believes it is
likely to provide
MPM with an enlarged economic base and generate economies of
scale.
MPM's liquidity is supported by predictable cash flow and tight
monitoring.
Short-term funding is mainly in the form of a EUR65m bank line
and a EUR56m
revolving loan.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An improvement of operating performance, with an operating
margin consistently
above 15%, and strengthening of the debt payback ratio to below
10 years for
more than two consecutive years could lead to an upgrade.
A higher-than-expected increase in both operating and capital
expenditure or a
slower-than-expected growth in operating revenue, leading to
weaker budgetary
performance, with an operating margin below 10%, and
deterioration in the debt
payback ratio to 20 years could result in a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States", dated 9 April 2013 on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
here
Institutional Framework for French Subnationals
here
Interpreting the Financial Ratios in International Public
Finance Reports -
Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.