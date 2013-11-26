(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/BOGOTA, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Maxseguros EPM
Ltd's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the strategic importance of Maxseguros EPM
for Empresas
Publicas de Medellin E.S.P. EPM. This captive reinsurance
company is a core
subsidiary in charge of managing the risks and structuring the
insurance
coverage for EPM Group. In addition, Maxseguros continues to
have a
non-retention risk policy, limited exposure of its equity,
investment portfolio
with high quality and liquidity, and comfortable leverage
ratios.
Maxseguros EPM Limited's rating is equalized to the rating of
the parent due to
Fitch considers that it is a core subsidiary. Empresas Publicas
de Medellin
E.S.P. has a local-currency Issuer Default Rating (LC IDR) of
'BBB' with Stable
Outlook.
Maxseguros is considered a core subsidiary of EPM due to its
tight linkage with
EPM's Risk Management department. Besides, there is a formal
business
partnership agreement between EPM and the captive that provides
rights and
obligations to both parties and the resources necessary for the
optimal
operation of the captive, especially in regards to investments,
human resources,
and corporate governance.
Maxseguros has a strong capital position aligned with its
limited retention
levels, conservative dividend policy and capital injection.
Maxseguros has not
paid out dividends and all profits have been reinvested.
Maxseguros' Capital
increased USD 14.7 million during 2012 in order to comply with
the Colombian
Superintendence to get the authorization to operate as a direct
reinsurer in the
Colombian Market. As Sept. 30, 2013 the equity of the reinsurer
reached a value
of USD 24.9 million.
Maxseguros' profitability is adequate. At Sept. 30, 2013,
Maxseguros reported a
net income of USD2.5 million, 37% higher than the previous year.
This
performance was as result of greater ceding commissions coming
from its
participation in the security program of Ituango's construction
all risk
coverage. Maxseguros doesn't retain any risk on this policy and
cedes 100% to a
reinsurance pool with high and strong quality.
Liquidity ratios are robust. The company places its deposits
into financial
institutions that have good credit quality as well as marketable
investments in
funds concentrated in fixed-income investments. At Sept. 30,
2013 the coverage
ratio of liquid assets over reserves stood at 2.2x times and
compares favorably
with the industry.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Rating Outlook is Stable. An upgrade may be considered if
positive changes
occur to the credit profile of the parent.
Key rating triggers that may lead to a downgrade include
negative changes in
availability and willingness of Empresas Publicas de Medellin to
provide
support.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
franklin.santarelli@fitchratings.com
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Milena Carrizosa
Director
+57 1 326-9999 ext 1090
Fitch Ratings Colombia
Calle 69 A No. 9-85
Bogota, Colombia
Committee Chairperson
Julie Burke
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013).
