FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
mBank Hipoteczny
SA's (mBH; A/Negative/F1) mortgage covered bonds' rating at 'A'
with a Negative
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on mBH's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A' and
the unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity
risk). The
Negative Outlook on the covered bonds' ratings reflects the
Negative Outlook on
mBH's IDR.
The rating is capped at mBH's IDR due to the absence of any
mandatory liquidity
provision in the Polish covered bonds legislation. Combined with
insufficient
marketability of the predominantly commercial cover assets for
the mortgage
pool, we consider this as full discontinuity risk resulting in
the D-Cap
assessment of 0.
As Fitch received only limited information on the cover assets,
it could not
conduct a full asset analysis. Therefore the agency tested if
the publicly
committed level of overcollateralisation (OC) of 10% provides
stressed
recoveries in excess of 51%, supporting a one-notch recovery
uplift. The
publicly committed OC was insufficient to achieve recovery
prospects
commensurate with a higher rating. This result is mainly driven
by stressed
defaults and recoveries of 75% and 47%, respectively. As
detailed property
information was missing, we based our credit risk analysis on
conservative
assumptions for borrower default probabilities and stressed
property values.
Additionally, there is significant market risk in the cover
pool. Firstly, the
bonds are exposed to currency risk, with 76.2% (previously:
97.7%) of the
liabilities denominated in Polish zloty and 28.8% (previously:
2.3%)
euro-denominated, whereas only 32.3% (previously: 36.1%) of the
assets are
zloty-denominated. This open position has been decreased by euro
bond issuance
compared with last analysis but remains substantial.
Additionally, there are
considerable maturity mismatches, with asset cash flows having a
constant
amortisation profile over the next 28 years, while 99% of the
outstanding
covered bonds mature within the next seven years. This risk has
also decreased
compared with last year's review.
The open interest rate position has increased but is less of a
concern with more
than 99% floating rate assets compared with 89.5% (previously:
100%) floating
rate covered bonds. No privileged swaps are registered in the
cover pool.
As of end-March 2014, PLN2.11bn mortgage covered bonds were
secured by a cover
pool of PLN2.75bn of assets. The cover pool distribution by
asset type is
stable. The pool consists predominantly of commercial mortgage
loans (97.2%),
the remainder being residential loans (1.2%) and substitute
assets (1.6%). All
properties securing the loans are located in Poland.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'A'
rating would be
vulnerable to downgrade if mBH's IDR was downgraded by one or
more notches.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a credit
update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Martin Kuhn
Associate Director
+69 768076 132
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Mathias Pleissner
Director
+69 768076 133
Committee Chairperson
Rebecca Holter
Senior Director
+69 768076 261
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' dated 10
March 2014,
'Criteria for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans
Securing Covered
Bonds' dated 14 October 2013, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria -
Mortgage
Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum' dated 4 February
2014, 'Criteria for
Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME
CLOs)' dated 5
March 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
