(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Limited
has affirmed the National Long-Term 'AAA(tha)' rating of
Mercedes-Benz
(Thailand) Limited's (MBTh) THB10bn medium-term debenture
programme guaranteed
by its parent, Daimler AG (Daimler; A-/Stable), as well as the
debentures under
the programme. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Guaranteed by Daimler: The rating of the MTN programme is based
solely on the
full, irrevocable and unconditional guarantee provided by
Daimler. Daimler's
Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating of 'A-' is at
the same level as
Thailand's Long-Term Local Currency IDR and Country Ceiling.
Strong Relationship with Daimler: MBTh is 99.99% owned by
Daimler, with which it
has strong operational and financial links. MBTh imports both
completely-built-up (CBU) vehicles and completely-knocked-down
(CKD) kits from
Daimler for local assembly and distribution. MBTh is also
closely monitored by
Daimler's regional treasury centre and strictly implements the
group's treasury
policy.
A Luxury-Car Leader: MBTh is one of Thailand's premium-car
market leaders, with
more than 40% premium-car market share. The company also
provides hire-purchase
and leasing services through its wholly-owned leasing
subsidiary, Mercedes-Benz
Leasing (Thailand) Company Limited.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- Any rating action that results in Daimler's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR
falling below Thailand's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR will
affect the National
Ratings of MBTh's MTN programme.
Positive: The rating of MBTh's MTN programme is capped at
'AAA(tha)', the
highest possible rating on the National Rating scale.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Lertchai Kochareonrattanakul
Senior Director
+66 2 108 0158
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330, Thailand
Secondary Analyst
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+66 2 108 0161
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 and
'National Scale
Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.