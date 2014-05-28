(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of McDonald's
Corporation (NYSE: MCD) after the firm's three-year total cash
return
announcement. Fitch has affirmed the ratings as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--Bank credit facilities at 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. At March 31, 2014, McDonald's had
$13.9 billion of
total debt.
Key Rating Drivers:
Three-Year Total Cash Shareholder Return Target
The affirmation of McDonald's ratings follows the company's
announcement that it
intends to return $18 billion - $20 billion of cash to
shareholders between 2014
and 2016 through a combination of dividends and share
repurchases. The
commitment represents a 10% - 20% increase over the $16.4
billion returned over
the 2011 - 2013 year period. The firm also expects to
refranchise at least 1,500
restaurants and reallocate resources related to general and
administrative
expenses toward higher return initiatives, including its digital
capabilities.
McDonald's financial strategy has consistently been to reinvest
in its business,
return cash to shareholders, and maintain credit statistics
appropriate for an
'A' credit rating.
The firm has not articulated how much incremental debt it will
incur to fund its
three-year return commitment. However, Fitch believes the vast
majority will be
funded with internally generated cash flow, proceeds from
refranchising, and
other sources of liquidity in order to maintain current ratings.
Fitch projects that McDonald's can generate over $21 billion of
cumulative CFO
during the three-year period ended 2016. Management expects
capital expenditures
to be between $2.9 billion and $3 billion in 2014 but has not
provided guidance
for subsequent years. Potential proceeds from refranchising have
not been
disclosed. McDonald's last major refranchising transaction was
the sale of 1,571
units in Latin America during 2007, which resulted in $648
million of net
proceeds.
Credit metrics are expected to remain acceptable for current
ratings but a
slight increase in leverage would eliminate room to accommodate
additional
weakening of same-store sales (SSS), operating income, and
margins. Two years of
flat to negative global SSS and continued margin contraction
concurrent with a
material increase in debt could lead to a negative rating
action.
Substantial Cash Flow Generation
McDonald's cash flow from operations (CFO) has grown at an 8%
compound annual
growth rate since 2003 to $7.1 billion in 2013. CFO growth
slowed recently due
to more modest sales and operating income growth but remains
substantial. Free
cash flow (FCF - defined as cash flow from operations less
capital expenditures
and dividends) has averaged $1.5 billion since 2003. A
re-acceleration of
operating earnings and cash flow growth, driven by McDonald's
efforts to
reignite SSS, would minimize any incremental debt required to
meet its
three-year return target.
Strong Global Market Position
McDonald's is the world's largest restaurant company based on
nearly $90 billion
of system-wide sales and a widely respected brand. At Dec. 31,
2013, the system
had 35,429 worldwide units and during the year McDonald's
generated $28.2
billion of total revenue and $8.8 billion of operating income.
The firm's
geographic segments and their percentage of 2013 revenue and
operating income
were: the U.S. (32% and 43%), Europe (40% and 38%), APMEA
(Asia/Pacific, Middle
East, and Africa) (23% and 17%), and Other Countries and
Corporate (5% and 2%).
Significant Franchise Revenue
At Dec. 31, 2013, franchisees and affiliates operated 81% of
McDonald's units
while the remaining 19% were company-operated. Revenue from
franchising totaled
$9.2 billion or 33% of McDonald's total revenue in 2013. Revenue
from
franchising includes sales-based royalties and contractual rent
payments.
McDonald's owns about 45% of the land and 70% of the buildings
for its system of
restaurants. Net property and equipment had a book value of
$25.7 billion at
Dec. 31, 2013. Fitch views McDonald's plan to refranchise at
least 1,500 units
with an emphasis on APMEA and Europe favorably but expects the
firm to continue
to operate a material percentage of its units.
Proven Operating Strategy
McDonald's three global priorities include optimizing its menu,
modernizing the
customer experience, and broadening accessibility to its brand.
Annual global
SSS have only declined twice since 1997, despite multiple
economic recessions.
McDonald's long-term, average annual constant currency financial
targets include
3% - 5% system sales and 6% - 7% operating income growth.
Fitch views McDonald's system sales goals as achievable given
the firm's net
restaurant expansion. Management expects net restaurant
additions of 949 units,
in line with the increase in 2013, to add about 2.5% to
system-wide sales in
2014. Operating income growth, however, could continue to be
below target levels
over the near term as costs continue to rise and efforts to
regain SSS momentum
take time to resonate with consumers. For 2014, McDonald's
expects commodity
costs to increase 1% - 2% in the U.S. and Europe.
First Quarter 2014 Operating Performance:
McDonald's revenue increased 3% to $6.7 billion and operating
income rose 1% to
$1.9 billion on a constant currency basis during the first
quarter ended March
31, 2014. Global SSS grew 0.5% reflecting higher average check
and a 3.1%
decline in guest counts. SSS in the U.S. were negative 1.7%
while comparable
sales growth was positive 1.4%, 0.8%, and 6.1% in Europe, APMEA,
and the Other
Countries and Corporate segment, respectively.
McDonald's combined operating margin declined 60 basis points
(bps) versus the
2013 comparable quarter to 28.9%. The decline was due mainly to
lower margins in
franchise operations. Franchise margin fell 60 bps to 81.1% due
mainly to
negative SSS in the U.S. and higher rent expense in Europe, and
APMEA. Global
company-operated restaurant margin declined 10 bps to 16.1%.
Fitch believes an intensified focus around customer service
along with continued
emphasis on value and menu variety will help McDonald's regain
SSS momentum by
late 2014. The firm is focused on improving traffic trends
across the U.S.,
Germany, Australia, and Japan and is investing in reimaging and
other efforts to
reconnect with and remain relevant to consumers.
Credit Statistics:
For the latest 12 month period ended March 31, 2014, total
debt-to-operating
EBITDA and rent-adjusted leverage (total debt plus eight times
gross rent
expense divided by EBITDA plus gross rents) were 1.4x and 2.4x,
respectively.
Rent-adjusted interest coverage (EBITDAR divided by gross
interest expense plus
gross rent) was 4.6x and funds from operations (FFO) fixed
charge coverage was
3.9x. McDonald's FCF margin to sales was 5.1%.
Significant Liquidity, Manageable Maturities:
McDonald's liquidity at March 31, 2014, totaled $4.2 billion and
consisted of
$2.7 billion of cash and full availability under the firm's
undrawn $1.5 billion
committed revolver, which expires Nov. 1, 2016. Aggregate
maturities of
long-term debt as of March 31, 2014 were zero in 2014,
approximately $1.2
billion in 2015 and roughly $900 million in 2016. About 60% of
the firm's $13.9
billion of debt at March 31, 2014 was U.S. denominated and
roughly 40% was
foreign denominated.
Rating Sensitivities:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--An upgrade is not anticipated in the intermediate term given
McDonald's recent
SSS trends, margin contraction, and plan to partially finance
share buybacks
with incremental debt.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Total debt-to-operating EBITDA and rent-adjusted leverage
sustained over
approximately 1.5x and 2.5x, respectively, and materially lower
FCF;
--Two years of flat to negative global SSS and continued margin
contraction;
--Weak or declining operating cash flow concurrent with
meaningful incremental
debt.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3195
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Judi M. Rossetti, CFA, CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2077
Committee Chairperson
Wesley E. Moultrie II, CPA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3186
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email:
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (August 2013);
--'2014 Outlook: U.S. Restaurants - Shareholder Demands to Rise,
Even as Market
Share Battle and Cost Pressures Continue' (December 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
2014 Outlook: U.S. Restaurants (Shareholder Demands to Rise,
Even as Market
Share Battle and Cost Pressures Continue)
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
