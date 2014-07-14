(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of McGraw-Hill Global Education Holding LLC (MHGE) and McGraw-Hill Global
Education Finance, Inc. (MHGE Finance; co-issuer of the secured debt) at 'B+',
and the senior secured debt ratings at 'BB/RR2'. In addition, Fitch has assigned
an IDR of 'B+' to the newly created MHGE Parent, LLC (MHGE Parent) and MHGE
Parent Finance, Inc., co-issuers of the new $400 million senior unsecured notes
due 2019, and a 'B-/RR6' issue rating to the new notes. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this release.
Proceeds from the note issuance will be used to pay a dividend to Apollo Global
Management (Apollo), the sponsor. Funds affiliated with Apollo acquired
McGraw-Hill Companies Inc.s' education business for $2.4 billion in March of
2013. Apollo contributed $1 billion in cash to complete the acquisition,
approximately 40% of the transaction value. MHGE's proposed dividend, along with
a $445 million dividend paid by McGraw-Hill School Education (MHSE) in December
2013, meaningfully reduces the overall equity outlay by Apollo to approximately
6% (based on the $2.4 billion transaction value). Upon Apollo's acquisition of
the education business, MHSE and MHGE were separated into two sister
non-recourse (indirect) subsidiaries of MHE US Holdings, LLC. MHSE is not part
of the credit profile of MHGE.
While Fitch did not previously model the proposed debt-funded dividend, the
transaction is consistent with Fitch's expectations for private-equity-owned
issuers. Following the proposed transaction, there is limited- to-no head-room
within the current ratings for additional leveraging transactions.
MHGE's operating results have performed in line with Fitch expectations. As of
March 31, 2014, MHGE has reduced debt by approximately $160 million since the
LBO, by a combination of mandatory and voluntary debt reduction. The ratings and
Outlook are supported by the strong cash flow generating characteristics of the
company. Fitch expects free cash flow (FCF; pro forma for the transaction) to be
$75 million to $125 million in 2014 and in 2015.
Fitch views the credit on a consolidated basis, since MHGE Parent has no
operations and its only material asset is the indirect equity interest in MHGE.
MHGE will be the primary source of funds to service MHGE Parent's debt. Pro
forma for this transaction, Fitch calculates consolidated post-plate leverage to
be 6.1x, up from 4.8x at March 31, 2014, and FCF-to-adjusted debt to be 13.3%,
down from 16.5% at March 31, 2014.
Fitch expects consolidated leverage to decline over the next few years, driven
by EBITDA growth (supported by low single-digit revenue growth and the benefits
from efficiencies/cost reduction initiatives) and mandatory debt reduction at
MHGE. Fitch expects gross leverage (based on Fitch's calculation) to be under 6x
by year-end 2014. Any future leveraging transactions that drove Fitch calculated
gross leverage to over 6x would pressure the ratings.
MHGE Parent's new senior unsecured notes are not guaranteed by MHGE or any of
its subsidiaries (MHGE's debt benefits from subsidiary guarantees), and are
structurally subordinated to MHGE's debt. The notes contain a contingent
pay-in-kind (PIK) option. The PIK may be exercised in the event that there is
not sufficient cash available to MHGE Parent to cover interest payments (except
for the first and last interest payment).
Fitch notes that the PIK feature provides flexibility for the company in the
event of weak cash flows. Cash flows to fund interest will be governed by the
restricted payment (RP) covenants within the MHGE secured debt documents.
However, based on Fitch's base case projection, there is sufficient liquidity
and room within the RP basket to fund cash interest payments on the MHGE Parent
notes. The MHGE RP basket provisions within the bond indentures include a
cumulative 50% of net income basket (which includes various adjustments) and a
general RP basket of $75 million or 3.0% of total consolidated assets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect MHGE's business profile: 63% of revenues from higher
education publishing/solutions, 10% of revenues from professional education
content and services, and 27% from international sales of higher education and
professional education materials. The higher education publishing market is
dominated by Pearson, Cengage and MHGE. Fitch believes that collectively these
three publishers make up approximately 75% market share. This scale provides
meaningful advantages to these three publishers and creates barriers to entry
for new publishers.
Fitch believes that there could be some near-term enrollment pressures due to
continued enrollment declines at for-profit universities and the potential for
federal student aid cuts. Long-term, Fitch believes enrollment will continue to
grow in the low single digits, as higher education degrees continue to be a
necessity for many employers.
MHGE and its peers have continued to demonstrate pricing power over their
products. Fitch believes this will continue, albeit at lower levels than
historically. Textbook pricing increases are expected to materially slow down
and will likely be in the low single digits. Revenue growth will primarily come
from the continued growth in volume of digital solution products sold and
pricing increases associated with these digital products as they gain traction
with professors.
The transition from physical education materials to digital products has been
advancing at a materially faster pace relative to adoption at the K-12 education
level. Fitch believes that the transition will lead to a net benefit for the
publishers over time. Publishers will have the opportunity to dis-intermediate
used/rental textbook sellers, recapturing market share from these segments.
Fitch expects print/digital margins to remain roughly the same, as both the
discount of the digital textbook (relative to the print textbook) and the
investments made in the interactive user experience offset the elimination of
the cost associated with manufacturing, warehousing, and shipping printed
textbooks.
Fitch recognizes the risk of digital piracy, given the age demographic of higher
education, the current data speeds available on the internet, and the relative
ease of finding a pirated text book. A mitigant to piracy risk is the
development and selling of digital education solutions. The digital solutions
incorporate homework and other supplemental materials that require a user's
authentication. The company's strategy is to 'sell' these products to the
professors, who then adopt this as required material for the course. Students
then purchase the digital solution. This strategy has also been adopted by
MHGE's peers. It will be vital for the industry to steer professors towards
these digital solutions rather than a stand-alone eBook in order to defend
against piracy. Fitch believes that this strategy is sound and can be
successful. Fitch notes that adoption will be slow due to the slow to change
nature of many professors.
Fitch expects traditional print revenues to continue to decline due to growth in
eBooks, near-term cyclical pressures in enrollment, and delays by professors in
adopting new editions.
The ratings reflect cost savings identified by MHGE, approximately $80 million
through 2015. Cost reductions include corporate and IT costs driven by headcount
reductions and outsourcing. Fitch believes this is achievable given the
historical ownership of MHGE within a conglomerate.
LIQUIDITY, FCF AND LEVERAGE
As of March 2014, liquidity was supported by a $240 million revolver due 2018
and cash balance of $156 million. Fitch calculates March 2014 LTM FCF of
approximately $275 million. FCF has materially benefited from improved working
capital efficiencies, elevating various FCF metrics. Fitch expects FCF to
decline, but remain healthy in the $75 million-$100 million range in 2014. As of
March 2014 LTM, FCF-to-adjusted debt is estimated at 16.5%; Fitch projects 3%-7%
over the next few years. In addition, Fitch expects EBITDA-to-FCF conversion to
be around 25% or better.
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that FCF will be dedicated towards debt
reduction at MHGE and to acquisitions. Fitch believes most acquisitions will be
small tuck-in acquisitions.
As of LTM ended March 31, 2014, Fitch calculates post-plate EBITDA of $309
million, resulting in gross leverage of 4.8x, prior to the transaction. Fitch
post-plate EBITDA does not add back certain adjustments made by the company,
including adjusting for deferred revenue and expected cost savings.
MHGE's credit facility and its senior secured notes are pari passu with one
another and benefit from a first priority lien on all material assets, including
a pledge of the equity of domestic guarantor subsidiaries and 65% of the voting
equity interest of first-tier foreign subsidiaries, subject to certain
exceptions.
MHGE's credit facility is further secured by a pledge of the equity interest of
MHGE held by its parent McGraw-Hill Global Education Intermediate Holding LLC
(Holdings). While the secured notes do not benefit from the pledge of MHGE's
equity by Holdings, Fitch believes the value of the security comes from the
assets of MHGE and its subsidiaries (including the equity pledge of MHGE's
subsidiaries).
Both the bank facility and the secured notes are guaranteed by existing and
future wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries of MHGE (subject to certain
exceptions).
RECOVERY RATINGS ANALYSIS
MHGE's Recovery Ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the enterprise value of
the company and, thus, recovery rates for its creditors, will be maximized in a
restructuring scenario (as a going concern) rather than a liquidation. Fitch
estimates a distressed enterprise valuation of $1.6 billion, using a 6.5x
multiple and a post-restructuring EBITDA of approximately $250 million. After
deducting Fitch's standard 10% administrative claim, Fitch estimates recovery
for MHGE's senior secured instruments of 84%, which maps to the 71% - 90% 'RR2'
range. The new MHGE Parent notes have no expected recovery, resulting in an
'RR6' and a rating two notches down from the IDR to 'B-'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
--Continued growth in digital revenues coupled with a financial policy that may
include leverage of 4x or less (on Fitch-calculated basis), along with a clear
rationale for such a policy, would likely lead to positive rating actions.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
negative rating action:
--In the near term, further leveraging transactions;
--Annual Fitch calculated FCF of less than $50 million;
--Gross post-plate leverage exceeding 6x, whether driven by operating results or
a leveraging transaction;
--Mid-single-digit revenue declines, which may be driven by declines or no
growth in digital products (caused by a lack of execution or adoption by
professors).
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
MHGE
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B+';
--Senior secured credit facility (term loan and revolver) affirmed at 'BB/RR2';
--Senior secured notes affirmed at 'BB/RR2'.
MHGE Finance (co-issuer to MHGE's secured term loan, revolver and notes listed
above)
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B+';
MHGE Parent
--Long-term IDR assigned at 'B+';
--Senior unsecured notes assigned at 'B-/RR6';
MHGE Parent Finance, Inc. (co-issuer to MHGE Parent's senior unsecured notes)
--Long-term IDR assigned at 'B+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.