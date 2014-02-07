(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Feb 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating of Medallion NZ Series Trust 2009-1R, a securitisation of first-ranking New Zealand residential mortgages originated by ASB Bank Limited (ASB, AA-/Stable/F1+), as follows:

NZD4bn Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that available credit enhancement is sufficient to support the notes' current ratings, and the agency's expectations of New Zealand's economic conditions. The credit quality and performance of the loans in the collateral pool has remained in line with expectations.

At end-December 2013, 30+ days arrears were low at 0.37% of the underlying mortgage balance, and there have been no losses to date. The proportion of the pool backed by collateral located in the Auckland region reduced to 62.3%, from 66.5% at end-December 2012.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

An unexpected increase in delinquencies, defaults and losses would be necessary before any negative rating action would be considered, an event which is unlikely given the low levels of arrears to date and the stable characteristics of the portfolio.

Medallion NZ Series 2009-1R remains within its ten year substitution period, ending in April 2019. No amortisation of the notes has occurred to date. Fitch is comfortable with the long revolving period because the portfolio stratifications have not changed significantly since initial issue, ASB's product mix has not materially changed over this time, and the portfolio is performing as expected.