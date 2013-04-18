(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Medallion Trust Series 2011-1, a securitisation of first-ranking Australian residential mortgages originated by Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA, AA-/Stable/F1+). The rating actions are as follows: AUD1,259m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0012944) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD525m Class A2 (ISIN AU3CB0173953) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD108m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0012951) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable AUD54m Class AC (ISIN AU3FN0012969) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Key Rating Drivers The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that credit enhancement levels are able to support the notes' current ratings. The credit quality and performance of the loans in the respective collateral pools remain in line with the agency's expectations. Principal collections are being allocated to the repayment of the class A1 notes which have benefited from an increase in credit enhancement due to sequential amortisation and seasoning since issuance. At end-February 2013, 30+ day arrears were 0.8% of the underlying mortgage balance, compared with Fitch's 30+ Day Dinkum Index, which measures industry-wide performance, of 1.46%. The transaction has experienced three defaults since closing in May 2011, with any losses covered by either LMI or excess. All loans in the pool are covered by lenders' mortgage insurance from Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd and QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited (AA-/Stable). Rating Sensitivities In Fitch's rating sensitivity analysis, the likelihood of a downgrade of the senior note classes is remote, based on the transaction's performance and structure. Contacts:

Anthea Clark Associate Director +61 2 8256 0379 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NWS 2000 Committee Chairperson Alison Ho Senior Director +852 2263 9937