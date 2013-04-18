(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Medallion
Trust Series
2011-1, a securitisation of first-ranking Australian residential
mortgages
originated by Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA,
AA-/Stable/F1+). The rating
actions are as follows:
AUD1,259m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0012944) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD525m Class A2 (ISIN AU3CB0173953) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD108m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0012951) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
AUD54m Class AC (ISIN AU3FN0012969) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
Stable
Key Rating Drivers
The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that credit enhancement
levels are able to
support the notes' current ratings. The credit quality and
performance of the
loans in the respective collateral pools remain in line with the
agency's
expectations.
Principal collections are being allocated to the repayment of
the class A1 notes
which have benefited from an increase in credit enhancement due
to sequential
amortisation and seasoning since issuance.
At end-February 2013, 30+ day arrears were 0.8% of the
underlying mortgage
balance, compared with Fitch's 30+ Day Dinkum Index, which
measures
industry-wide performance, of 1.46%.
The transaction has experienced three defaults since closing in
May 2011, with
any losses covered by either LMI or excess. All loans in the
pool are covered by
lenders' mortgage insurance from Genworth Financial Mortgage
Insurance Pty Ltd
and QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited (AA-/Stable).
Rating Sensitivities
In Fitch's rating sensitivity analysis, the likelihood of a
downgrade of the
senior note classes is remote, based on the transaction's
performance and
structure.
Contacts:
Anthea Clark
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0379
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NWS 2000
Committee Chairperson
Alison Ho
Senior Director
+852 2263 9937
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The source of information used to assess these rating was the
servicer,
Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The issuer has informed Fitch
that not all
relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the
rated notes is
public.
Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria"
dated 6 June
2012, "Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS"
dated 7
September 2012, "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria" dated 3
August 2012, "APAC
Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia" dated 3
August 2012,
"Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions"
dated 30 May 2012,
and "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions:
Derivative
Addendum" dated 30 May 2012, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
Global Criteria for Lendersâ€™ Mortgage Insurance in RMBS
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum â€” Australia
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions:
Derivative Addendum
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
