(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Medallion Trust Series 2008-1R, a securitisation of Australian residential mortgages originated by Commonwealth Bank of Australia Limited (CBA, AA-/Stable/F1+), as follows: AUD 66,379.8m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0005617) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; and AUD 1,807.2m Class B affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that available credit enhancement is sufficient to support the notes' current ratings, and the agency's expectations of Australia's economic conditions. The credit quality and performance of the loans in the collateral pool have also remained in line with expectations. As at end-October 2013, 30+ days arrears were low at 1.04%, compared to Fitch's 2Q13 Dinkum Prime Index of 1.39%. Lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) covered 31% of the underlying pool, provided by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited (30.7%) and QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Ltd (Insurer Financial Strength Rating AA-/Stable) (0.3%). The transaction remains within its ten-year substitution period, which ends in 2018, and no amortisation of the notes has occurred to date. Fitch is comfortable with the long revolving period, as the portfolio stratifications have not changed significantly since initial issue, CBA's product mix has not materially changed over this time, and the portfolio is performing as expected. RATING SENSITIVITIES In Fitch's rating sensitivity analysis, the likelihood of a downgrade of the rated notes is remote, based on each respective note's performance and structure. Contacts: Lead Surveillance Analyst Brenden Asplin Analyst +61 2 8256 0340 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000 Committee Chairperson Natasha Vojvodic Senior Director +61 2 8256 0350 The source of information used to assess these ratings is provided by Commonwealth Bank of Australia Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public. Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria", dated 24 May 2013; "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria", dated 1 August 2013, "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia", dated 1 August 2013, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds" dated 13 May 2013, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum", dated 13 May 2013; and "Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS", dated 1 August 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria here APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria here APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum â€“ Australia here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum here Global Criteria for Lendersâ€™ Mortgage Insurance in RMBS here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.