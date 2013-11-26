(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Meinl
Bank AG's (Meinl
Bank) ratings including its Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'B', and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'b'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR
is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR
Meinl Bank's IDRs are driven by its VR. The VR largely reflects
the considerable
legal and reputational risks Fitch believes Meinl is exposed to
following its
involvement in Meinl European Land (MEL, now Atrium European
Real Estate
Limited, BBB/Stable) in 2007 to 2009. The VR also takes into
account the bank's
short track record of operating under its revised business model
as well as its
below-average corporate governance.
Meinl Bank's IDRs and VR also consider the bank's adequate,
short-term and
largely collateralised balance sheet, its improved funding
profile and its
acceptable capitalisation. However, the adequacy of capital must
be viewed in
the light of potential contingencies which are, in Fitch's view,
difficult to
quantify. High concentration risk is, to some extent, mitigated
by corresponding
pledged deposits of the bank's largest borrowers.
During 9M13, Meinl Bank made progress in its legal settlement of
the outstanding
MEL case, averaging around 200 settlements per year. However,
litigation
exposure remains high with around 1,300 outstanding MEL-related
legal cases and
a cumulative claim value of around EUR74m. While the bank has
created
significant legal provisions, contingent liabilities from these
cases remain
difficult to quantify and potentially sizeable compared with the
bank's moderate
absolute equity base. Consequently, legal and reputational risks
cannot be
mitigated by positive rating factors.
In the agency's view, Meinl Bank's ownership structure is overly
complex and
related-party transactions are significant in relation to the
bank's size.
Consequently, Fitch considers the bank's corporate governance to
be a moderately
negative rating driver.
Meinl Bank has made progress in implementing its revised
business model,
focusing on niche corporate finance and investment banking,
largely in CEE and,
to a lesser extent, on asset management. For 9M13, Meinl Bank's
operating
profitability was supported by acceptable operating revenue,
well-controlled
costs and, notably, significantly lower litigation expenses.
Fitch expects the
bank to report a small net profit for 2013 provided there are no
unexpected
additional litigation costs.
Still, Fitch views the bank's business model as largely centred
on opportunistic
corporate finance transactions, which makes assessing the bank's
strategic
positioning difficult and could result in significant earnings
volatility. In
addition, while Fitch believes that Meinl Bank's CEE corporate
finance
transactions at all times comply with relevant laws and
regulations, they are
often motivated by regulatory or tax arbitration considerations
and expose Meinl
Bank to what Fitch considers to be additional reputational risk.
Meinl Bank has limited funding requirements and maintains an
adequate liquidity
buffer. Capitalisation is small in absolute terms. Capital
ratios are adequate
but should be assessed in light of the considerable contingent
legal risks the
bank is exposed to.
The Stable Outlook on the Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's
expectation that Meinl
Bank - in the absence of unexpectedly high litigation expenses -
will generate
sufficient earnings under its revised business model to maintain
adequate
capitalisation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
Fitch does not believe that support from the Austrian
authorities for Meinl
Bank, while possible, can be relied upon due to the bank's small
size and lack
of domestic retail franchise. Consequently, Fitch has assigned a
Support Rating
of '5' and an SRF of 'No Floor' to Meinl Bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
Meinl Bank's IDRs and VR are predominately sensitive to
developments regarding
the resolution of litigation relating to the bank's role in MEL,
a
Jersey-domiciled Central and Eastern European (CEE) real estate
fund that ran
into severe difficulties in 2007-2009. Higher-than-expected
litigation costs,
significantly exceeding legal provisions, or an inability to
successfully
implement its revised business model could lead to a downgrade
of Meinl Bank's
ratings. Continued progress in reducing litigation exposure and
strengthened
earnings from its core business resulting in sustained net
profits could, in the
medium term, be positive for Meinl Bank's credit profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
Changes to Meinl Bank's Support Rating and SRF are unlikely in
the short- to
medium-term given the bank's small size, niche strategy and lack
of a domestic
deposit business.
Meinl Bank is a small privately-owned Vienna-based merchant
bank. It is
ultimately owned by several trusts which represent the interests
of members of
the Meinl family (including Julius Meinl V, the bank's former
CEO). Since 2009,
the bank has been involved in various court cases and other
legal proceedings
concerning its role in the placement and subsequent buy-back of
share
certificates in MEL in 2007. Meinl's revised niche strategy
focuses on corporate
and investment banking, asset management & private banking and
sales trading &
treasury, each segment roughly accounting for a quarter of Meinl
Bank's revenue.
The rating actions are as follows:
Meinl Bank AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
