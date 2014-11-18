(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Meinl Bank AG's (Meinl Bank) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B', and Viability Rating (VR) at 'b'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of ratings actions is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR Meinl Bank's IDRs and VR largely reflect the bank's short track record of operating under its revised business model where stability and sustainability still have to be established. As a small merchant bank, it is lacking a meaningful and sustainable franchise in corporate and investment banking, and asset management and private banking. Another key rating diver with a high influence on the ratings is the bank's weak capitalisation. Meinl Bank was in breach of its minimum regulatory total capital requirements at end-2013. Although this has been addressed, the bank's Tier 1 and total capital ratios remained tight at end-June 2014 at 7.5% and 9.1% respectively (unaudited and unconsolidated). In addition, the bank's equity base is small in absolute terms and capitalisation is further weakened by poor and volatile internal capital generation and high legal and reputational risks. The ratings also take into account its below-average corporate governance practices as reflected in significant related-party transactions and an overly complex ownership structure, among others. Fitch believes the bank is still exposed to considerable legacy legal and reputational risks. This is primarily the result of the bank's involvement in a Jersey-domiciled property fund, Meinl European Land (MEL, now Atrium European Real Estate Limited, BBB/Stable), in 1997-2008, which has resulted in considerable legal expenses and, more recently, significant tax provisions. Meinl Bank's ratings also consider the bank's weak and volatile operating profitability, largely burdened by high legal-related costs (around one third of total operating expenses in 2013 and 2012) and fluctuating business volumes. Fitch expects the bank to report a small net profit for 2014, provided there are no unexpected additional litigation costs. Litigation-related costs are likely to stay high in the near term due to on-going investigations and court proceedings. Resulting contingencies are challenging to estimate and potentially can be high, especially in view of the bank's weak capital position. The bank's balance sheet is short-term and largely collateralised and its funding profile and liquidity are adequate. High concentration risk is, to some extent, mitigated by pledged deposits. The Stable Outlook on the Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's expectation that Meinl Bank - in the absence of unexpectedly high litigation expenses - will be able to avoid further capital erosion and generate sufficient operating profits under its revised business model. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR Meinl Bank's IDRs and VR are predominately sensitive to developments regarding the resolution of litigation and tax investigations relating to the bank's role in MEL. Higher-than-expected litigation and tax costs, significantly exceeding respective provisions and thus depleting an already modest capital base, could lead to a downgrade of ratings. Furthermore, should the bank fail to implement its revised business model and to generate enough profit to offset its high cost base largely driven by still substantial legal expenses, a negative rating action would also be likely. Continued progress in reducing litigation exposure and strengthened earnings from its core business resulting in sustained net profits could, in the medium term, result in a positive rating action. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPOR RATING FLOOR Fitch does not believe that support from the Austrian authorities for Meinl Bank, while possible, can be relied upon due to the bank's small size and lack of domestic retail franchise. Consequently, Fitch has affirmed Meinl Bank's Support Rating at '5' and its Support Rating Floor at 'No Floor'. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Changes to Meinl Bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are unlikely in the short- to medium-term given the bank's small size, niche strategy and lack of a domestic deposit business. Meinl Bank is a small privately-owned Vienna-based merchant bank. It is ultimately owned by trusts which represent the interests of members of the Meinl family. The rating actions are as follows: Meinl Bank AG Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b' Support Rating: affirmed '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Contact: Primary Analyst Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Maria Shishkina Analyst +44 20 3530 1379 Committee Chairperson Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 144 299 174 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, dated 31 January 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.