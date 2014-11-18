(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Meinl
Bank AG's (Meinl
Bank) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B', and
Viability Rating (VR) at
'b'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of
ratings actions
is provided at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR
Meinl Bank's IDRs and VR largely reflect the bank's short track
record of
operating under its revised business model where stability and
sustainability
still have to be established. As a small merchant bank, it is
lacking a
meaningful and sustainable franchise in corporate and investment
banking, and
asset management and private banking.
Another key rating diver with a high influence on the ratings is
the bank's weak
capitalisation. Meinl Bank was in breach of its minimum
regulatory total capital
requirements at end-2013. Although this has been addressed, the
bank's Tier 1
and total capital ratios remained tight at end-June 2014 at 7.5%
and 9.1%
respectively (unaudited and unconsolidated). In addition, the
bank's equity base
is small in absolute terms and capitalisation is further
weakened by poor and
volatile internal capital generation and high legal and
reputational risks.
The ratings also take into account its below-average corporate
governance
practices as reflected in significant related-party transactions
and an overly
complex ownership structure, among others. Fitch believes the
bank is still
exposed to considerable legacy legal and reputational risks.
This is primarily
the result of the bank's involvement in a Jersey-domiciled
property fund, Meinl
European Land (MEL, now Atrium European Real Estate Limited,
BBB/Stable), in
1997-2008, which has resulted in considerable legal expenses
and, more recently,
significant tax provisions.
Meinl Bank's ratings also consider the bank's weak and volatile
operating
profitability, largely burdened by high legal-related costs
(around one third of
total operating expenses in 2013 and 2012) and fluctuating
business volumes.
Fitch expects the bank to report a small net profit for 2014,
provided there are
no unexpected additional litigation costs. Litigation-related
costs are likely
to stay high in the near term due to on-going investigations and
court
proceedings. Resulting contingencies are challenging to estimate
and potentially
can be high, especially in view of the bank's weak capital
position.
The bank's balance sheet is short-term and largely
collateralised and its
funding profile and liquidity are adequate. High concentration
risk is, to some
extent, mitigated by pledged deposits.
The Stable Outlook on the Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's
expectation that Meinl
Bank - in the absence of unexpectedly high litigation expenses -
will be able to
avoid further capital erosion and generate sufficient operating
profits under
its revised business model.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND VR
Meinl Bank's IDRs and VR are predominately sensitive to
developments regarding
the resolution of litigation and tax investigations relating to
the bank's role
in MEL. Higher-than-expected litigation and tax costs,
significantly exceeding
respective provisions and thus depleting an already modest
capital base, could
lead to a downgrade of ratings.
Furthermore, should the bank fail to implement its revised
business model and to
generate enough profit to offset its high cost base largely
driven by still
substantial legal expenses, a negative rating action would also
be likely.
Continued progress in reducing litigation exposure and
strengthened earnings
from its core business resulting in sustained net profits could,
in the medium
term, result in a positive rating action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPOR RATING FLOOR
Fitch does not believe that support from the Austrian
authorities for Meinl
Bank, while possible, can be relied upon due to the bank's small
size and lack
of domestic retail franchise. Consequently, Fitch has affirmed
Meinl Bank's
Support Rating at '5' and its Support Rating Floor at 'No
Floor'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Changes to Meinl Bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
are unlikely in
the short- to medium-term given the bank's small size, niche
strategy and lack
of a domestic deposit business.
Meinl Bank is a small privately-owned Vienna-based merchant
bank. It is
ultimately owned by trusts which represent the interests of
members of the Meinl
family.
The rating actions are as follows:
Meinl Bank AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
