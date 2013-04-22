(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-
and short-term
IDRs of Mercantil Commercebank Florida Bancorp (MCFB) and its
main subsidiary,
Mercantil Commercebank, N.A. at 'BB/B'. The Outlook is Stable. A
complete list
of ratings follows this release. Through its domestic parent,
Mercantil
Commercebank Holding Corp. (MCH), the bank is beneficially owned
by Mercantil
Servicios Financerios (MSF), one of the largest financial
institutions based in
Venezuela. Although the ratings assigned are for MCFB, Fitch
also reviews the
financials for MCH, which is the domestic holding company for
MCFB in the U.S.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
MCFB's IDRs reflect its geographic concentration mainly in South
Florida, risk
profile that includes exposure to economic conditions in Latin
America, limited
franchise and modest earnings measures. Ratings are supported by
the company's
improving credit and earnings performance, solid capital levels
and good
liquidity profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR and Senior Debt
During 2012, MCH's financial performance improved reporting net
income of $26.4
million compared to $10.9 million for 2011. Results are
supported by reduced
provisioning needs, gain on sales of securities, and growth in
loans increasing
interest income. Nonetheless, MCH's earnings measures remain
modest with return
on assests (ROA) at 0.38% for 4Q'12. Fitch also analyzes the
company's earning
measures on a risk-adjusted basis given its large investment
securities book
(30% of total assets). Return on Risk Weighted Assets (RORWA)
stood at 0.85x for
4Q'12, while PPNR/RWA was solid at 1.16% and in-line with the
current ratings.
Fitch believes performance at current levels is sustainable. In
2013, Fitch does
not expecta significant rise in provisioning expense given
overall improving
asset quality trends. The company should see some benefits from
increased
volumes in loan originations with higher yields from the growing
commercial and
industrial loans (C&I) lending segment. Additionally, the
company has increased
the purchase of syndicated loans, which should also offset the
impact to margin
pressures from the investment securities portfolio and also
offset the impact of
nonaccrual loans.
For 2012, credit trends improved year-over-year as net
charge-offs (NCOs),
nonperforming assets (NPAs), and the inflows of
criticized/classified assets all
continue to decline, although problem loans remain elevated
compared to
historical standards. At year-end 2012, NPAs, calculated by
Fitch to include
accruing troubled debt restructuring, totaled $114.8 million (or
2.58% of gross
loans plus other real estate owned ) compared to $257
million (or 6.14%)
the previous year. NCOs also declined to 0.57% (or $24 million)
for 2012
compared to 1.06% (or $41.7 million) for 2011. For 2012,
provisions totaled $24
million compared to $50 million the previous year. Fitch expects
future credit
costs to be manageable given the continued reduction in overall
balances in the
riskier segments of CRE and construction portfolios.
MCH's capital position is solid and supports the risks inherent
in the bank's
business mix. MCH's Fitch Core Capital/Risk Weighted Assets
ratio stood at
14.68% and Tier 1 Common stood at 10.8%. Given the expectation
of sustainable
profitability, capital is expected to remain at current levels.
MCH's balance sheet is highly liquid; the combination of cash,
cash equivalents
and investment securities represented about 32.4% of total
assets on Dec. 31,
2012 and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 85%. The investment
portfolio is highly
rated, short in duration and, to date, has had minimal negative
market valuation
issues. Nonetheless, Fitch notes that certain securities
holdings could be
affected by economic conditions in certain countries in Latin
America, although
these positions are modest in size.
The company has continued to shift its loan mix by reducing real
estate lending
and growing its C&I portfolio. For 2012, MCH's C&I portfolio
grew by 16%
compared to the previous year. Although Fitch views the
diversification in the
loan mix as a positive, the industry in general has also been
growing C&I loans
and competition is fierce. In general, Fitch is concerned with
the potential for
credit quality deterioration, since performance for these loans
is better than
historical averages.
Offsetting, MCFB's targeted client base is more niche, which
gives the company
an opportunity to leverage its expertise in Latin America as
well as in
oil-related industries. Additionally, the bank also engages in
syndicated
lending through participations in large lending arrangements to
domestic
corporate borrowers. Participations are generally entered into
with the initial
lending group (not purchased in the secondary market) and are
for clients in the
bank's targeted markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, Senior Debt and Viability Rating
(VR)
Given MCFB's geographic concentration in South Florida, its IDRs
are sensitive
to market conditions within its footprint. Additionally, MCFB
has a large
component of international exposures (roughly 40% of its lending
activity),
which is also affected by economic conditions in Latin America.
Ratings are considered to be at the high end of the potential
range given that
current performance is in-line with similarly rated peers.
Should MCFB produce
metrics that outperform peers, Fitch may consider review of the
current ratings.
Factors that could trigger negative rating action would be a
declining trend in
earnings and/or a reversal of recent improvements to credit
performance.
Although not anticipated, reputational risk events is also a
concern given
MCFB's ultimate parent is domiciled in Venezuela. To date, MCFB
has actually
benefited from its Mercantil brand, despite volatility in
Venezuela, as
demonstrated by its stable deposit base.
In Fitch's analysis for MCFB, which is the U.S. bank subsidiary
of MSF, Fitch's
criteria report 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'
was applied.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support Rating
Floors
MCFB has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, MCFB is not systemically important and therefore, Fitch
believes the
probability of support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not
incorporate any support.
Over the years, capital ratios have been augmented by capital
contributions from
MSF (about $267 million for 2008-2012). Although MSF has
demonstrated its
willingness to provide capital support to MCFB and ultimately to
MCB, Fitch
assumes that additional contributions from MSF are unlikely over
the near term
and cannot be relied upon.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Holding Company
MCH has a bank holding company (BHC) structure with the bank as
the main
subsidiary. The subsidiary is considered core to the parent
holding company
supporting equalized ratings between the bank subsidiary and the
BHC. IDRs and
VRs are equalized with those of MCH's operating company and bank
reflecting its
role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S.
to act as a
source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
On a stand-alone basis at the holding company, MCFB's liquidity
is considered
ample. The holding company maintained its own source of
liquidity with cash and
investment securities totaling $41 million at Dec. 31, 2012.
Annual MCFB
(parent-company only) interest expense totals approximately $7
million,
providing about 6x coverage. The only debt outstanding at MCH or
MCFB consists
of $114 million of trust preferred securities (unrated), issued
privately and
through pools, as of Dec. 31, 2012. Double leverage is modest at
115%.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subsidiaries and Affiliate
Company
Ratings for subsidiaries reflect a high probability of support
from the parent
to its subsidiary. This reflects that performing bank parents
have very rarely
allowed subsidiaries to default. It also considers the high
level of
integration, brand, management, financial and reputational
incentives to avoid
subsidiary defaults.
PROFILE
Established in 1979, Mercantil Commercebank, N.A. (MCB), based
in Coral Gables,
FL, is a privately held, FDIC insured, nationally chartered
bank, regulated by
the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The bank
has 11 branches
throughout Miami-Dade County, two in Broward County, two in Palm
Beach County,
one in New York, NY, and two in Houston, TX. The bank is
ultimately beneficially
owned by Mercantil Servicios Financerios (MSF), the largest
financial group
based in Venezuela
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings, with a Stable Outlook:
Mercantil Commercebank Florida BanCorp.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Viability rating at 'bb';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF.;
Mercantil Commercebank, N.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB';
--Long-term deposits t 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term deposits at 'B';
--Viability at 'bb';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004
Sarim Khan
Associate Director
+1-312-368-5459
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012).
