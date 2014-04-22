(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-
and short-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Mercantil Commercebank Florida
Bancorp (MCFB)
and its main subsidiary, Mercantil Commercebank, N.A. at 'BB/B',
with a Stable
Outlook. A complete list of ratings follows this release.
Through its ultimate
domestic holding company, Mercantil Commercebank Holding Corp.
(MCH), the bank
is beneficially owned by Mercantil Servicios Financerios (MSF),
one of the
largest financial institutions based in Venezuela. Although the
ratings assigned
are for MCFB, Fitch also reviews the financials for MCH, which
is the domestic
holding company for MCFB in the U.S.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR and Senior Debt
MCFB's IDRs and Stable Outlook reflect its geographic
concentration mainly in
South Florida, risk profile that includes exposure to economic
conditions in
Latin America, limited franchise, and modest earnings measures.
The company's
ratings are supported by its solid capital levels and good
liquidity profile.
Fitch believes the company's improvement in credit and financial
performance
over the last two years is sustainable.
During 2013, MCH's financial performance improved with net
income of $28.6
million compared to $26.4 million for 2012 and reported net
losses for
2008-2010. Results are supported by significant improvement in
asset quality
which ultimately has reduced credit costs.
In 2014, the company should see some benefits from increased
volumes in loan
originations with higher yields from the growing commercial and
industrial loans
(C&I) lending segment than its trade finance book, whose loan
yields are much
lower reflecting their short duration. Additionally, the company
has increased
the purchase of syndicated loans, which should also offset the
impact to margin
pressures from the investment securities portfolio. Offsetting,
provisioning may
need to increase to keep up with loan growth.
Although profitability has improved, MCH's earnings measures
tend to be modest
when compared to other community banks and are considered a
rating constraint.
Fitch attributes this to the company's asset mix, which is lower
yielding, as
cash and investment securities averaged 30% of total assets over
the past four
quarter-period ends. Additionally, MCH's large correspondent
banking business
and short-term trade finance are lower-yielding than other types
of loans, which
also constrains spread revenue and the margin. Other factors
affecting recent
performance include the extended period of low interest rates.
MCH reported return on assets (ROA) at 0.42% for 2013. Fitch
also analyzes the
company's earning measures on a risk-adjusted basis. Return on
risk weighted
assets (RORWA) stood at 0.91x for 4Q'13 and was in-line with
expectations.
Credit trends have significantly improved from the peak of the
crisis as net
charge-offs (NCOs), nonperforming assets (NPAs), and the inflows
of
criticized/classified assets all continue to decline and return
to normalized
levels. Fitch expects future credit costs to be manageable given
the continued
reduction in overall balances in the riskier segments of CRE and
construction
portfolios. At year-end 2013, NPAs, calculated by Fitch to
include accruing
troubled debt restructuring, was 1.00% compared to 2.58% the
previous year. NCOs
also declined to 0.16% for 2013 compared to 0.57% for 2012.
MCH's capital position is solid and supports the risks inherent
in the bank's
business mix. MCH's Fitch Core Capital/Risk Weighted Assets
ratio stood at 13.6%
and Tier 1 Common stood at 13.56%. Given projected loan growth,
capital is
expected to decline slightly but should remain above peer
averages. The decline
should also be manageable given the expectation of sustainable
profitability.
MCH's balance sheet represents good liquidity with the
combination of cash, cash
equivalents and investment securities representing about 27.2%
of total assets
on Dec. 31, 2013, and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 85%. The
investment
portfolio is highly rated, short in duration at 2.2 years.
Nonetheless, Fitch
notes that certain securities holdings could be affected by
economic conditions
in certain countries in Latin America, although these positions
are modest in
size.
The company has continued to shift its loan mix by reducing real
estate lending
and growing its C&I portfolio. For 2013, MCH's C&I portfolio
grew by 9% compared
to the previous year. Although Fitch views the diversification
in the loan mix
as a positive, the industry in general has also been growing C&I
loans and
competition is fierce. In general, Fitch is concerned with the
potential for
credit quality deterioration, since performance for these loans
is better than
historical averages.
Offsetting this, MCFB's targeted client base is more niche,
which gives the
company an opportunity to leverage its expertise in Latin
America as well as in
oil-related industries. Additionally, the bank also engages in
syndicated
lending through participations in large lending arrangements to
domestic
corporate borrowers. Participations are entered into with the
initial lending
group or purchased in the secondary market. Although performance
to date has
been stable, Fitch will monitor the growth in this segment.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, Senior Debt and Viability
Rating (VR)
Given MCFB's geographic concentration in South Florida, its IDRs
are sensitive
to market conditions within its footprint. Additionally, MCFB
has a large
component of international exposures (roughly 40% of its lending
activity),
which is also affected by economic conditions in Latin America.
MCFB ratings are on the high-end of its rating potential.
Although Fitch
recognizes the company's recent improvements in asset quality
and earnings,
Fitch considers ties to its parent company, MSF, and affiliated
bank, Mercantil
CA Banco Universal. Although MCFB operates in the Florida
market, its franchise
could be affected by the health of its parent company and/or
affiliated bank,
currently rated at 'B', Negative Outlook.
Factors that could trigger negative rating action would be a
declining trend in
earnings and/or a reversal of recent improvements to credit
performance. Fitch
notes that MCH has experienced above-average C&I loan growth
that is unseasoned.
Although not anticipated, reputational risk is also a concern
given MCFB's
ultimate parent is domiciled in Venezuela. To date, MCFB has
actually benefited
from its Mercantil brand, despite volatility in Venezuela, as
demonstrated by
its stable deposit base.
In Fitch's review of MCH, the criteria report 'Rating FI
Subsidiaries and
Holding Companies', August 2012, was applied. In general,
subsidiary banks can
be vulnerable to a sharp deterioration in the parent's credit
profile. As a
result, subsidiary VRs are not usually much higher than parent
Long-Term IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS and SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support
Rating Floors
MCFB has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, MCFB is not systemically important and therefore, Fitch
believes the
probability of support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not
incorporate any support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Holding Company
MCH has a bank holding company (BHC) structure with the bank as
the main
subsidiary. The subsidiary is considered core to the parent
holding company
supporting equalized ratings between the bank subsidiary and the
BHC. IDRs and
VRs are equalized with those of MCH's operating company and bank
reflecting its
role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S.
to act as a
source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - Holding Company
On a stand-alone basis at the holding company, MCFB's liquidity
is considered
ample. The holding company maintained its own source of
liquidity with cash and
investment securities totaling $42 million at Dec. 31, 2013.
Annual MCFB
(parent-company only) interest expense totals approximately $7
million,
providing about 6x coverage. The only debt outstanding at MCH or
MCFB consists
of $114 million of trust preferred securities (unrated), issued
privately and
through pools, as of Dec. 31, 2013. Double leverage is modest at
112%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS and SENSITIVITIES - Institutional Support
Over the years, capital ratios have been augmented by capital
contributions from
MSF (about $267 million for 2008-2012). Although MSF has
demonstrated its
willingness to provide capital support to MCFB and ultimately to
MCB, Fitch
assumes that additional contributions from MSF are unlikely over
the near term
and cannot be relied upon.
PROFILE
Established in 1979, Mercantil Commercebank, N.A. (MCB), based
in Coral Gables,
FL, is a privately held, FDIC insured, nationally chartered
bank, regulated by
the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The bank
has 11 branches
throughout Miami-Dade County, two in Broward County, two in Palm
Beach County,
one in New York, NY, and three in Houston, TX. The bank is
ultimately
beneficially owned by Mercantil Servicios Financerios (MSF), the
largest
financial group based in Venezuela.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings, with a Stable Outlook:
Mercantil Commercebank Florida BanCorp.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Viability rating at 'bb';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Mercantil Commercebank, N.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB';
--Long-term deposits t 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term deposits at 'B';
--Viability at 'bb';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5457
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
