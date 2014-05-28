(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Mercedes Benz
South Africa Ltd's (MBSA) ZAR25bn domestic medium-term note
(DMTN) programme's
National Long-term rating at 'AAA(zaf)' and National Short-term
rating at
'F1+(zaf)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Guaranteed by Daimler AG
MBSA's programme ratings continue to reflect the irrevocable and
unconditional
guarantees provided by its German parent, Daimler AG (Daimler,
A-/Stable), which
owns 100% of MBSA.
Large and Diversified Group
MBSA's parent, Daimler AG has wide geographical and business
diversification. It
has leading positions in the premium passenger-car segment with
its
Mercedes-Benz and Smart brands (MBC division). Daimler Trucks is
the world's
largest heavy-truck manufacturer in unit sales. It is the
largest in Europe and
North America and the second or third largest in several other
countries/regions, including Brazil and Japan. The group also
holds leading
positions in the global van and bus markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
Any positive rating action would be linked to a positive rating
action on
Daimler AG.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
Any negative rating action would be linked to a negative rating
action on
Daimler AG.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Yeshvir Singh
Associate Director
+27 11 290 9401
Fitch Ratings Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
23 Impala Road
Chislehurston
Sandton, 2196
Secondary Analyst
Emmanuel Bulle
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 11
Committee Chair
Frederic Gits
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 84
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
