(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A'
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) on Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) and the
'A+' Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings on MCY's subsidiaries.
Additionally, Fitch has
affirmed the 'A' IDR on MCY's subsidiary, Mercury Casualty Co.,
and the 'A'
rating on Mercury Casualty's secured senior bank debt. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects MCY's very strong capitalization, low
financial
leverage and significant interest coverage, and solid
competitive position in
California. Partially offsetting these positives are the
deteriorated
underwriting results in 2012, concentration risks arising from
the company's
product and geographic focuses as well as the execution risk
associated with its
efforts to diversify geographically.
Fitch believes that MCY's capitalization is very strong. At
March 31, 2013,
MCY's shareholders' equity was $1.875 billion compared to $1.842
billion at
year-end 2012. Policyholders' surplus increased to $1.51 billion
from $1.44
billion during the same period. Equity has continued its steady
growth trend due
in part to net realized gains as well as positive earnings. MCY
uses a
reasonable amount of operating leverage for a personal lines
writer, averaging
under 2.0 times (x) net written premium to surplus.
MCY maintains favorable financial flexibility with positive cash
flow from
operations and ample insurance subsidiary dividend capacity for
a modest amount
of financial leverage and limited near-term liquidity needs. The
company's
debt-to-total capital ratio was 6.9% at March 31, 2013.
Operating earnings-based
interest coverage continues to be very strong at over 45x at
year-end 2012, well
in excess of that estimated to support MCY's ratings.
Fitch views recent underwriting results as sufficient to support
the company's
current rating levels despite deterioration in 2012 due
primarily to increased
catastrophe losses and unfavorable reserve development.
Favorably, MCY's results
have improved at March 31, 2013, reporting a 97.9% combined
ratio versus 97.6%
for the same period in 2012, despite the $10 million (1.5
points) planned
restructuring charge related to the consolidation of its
non-California
operations which is expected to result in annual savings of $12
million going
forward. Fitch expects a return to underwriting profitability
for the full year
2013.
At Dec. 31, 2012, MCY reported a 102.8% combined ratio versus
98.5% for 2011.
Year-end 2012 results worsened primarily due to increased
catastrophe losses and
continued unfavorable reserve development. The company reported
unfavorable
development of roughly $42 million for 2012 versus $18 million
in 2011 on prior
accident years' loss reserves, primarily related to re-estimates
of California
bodily injury losses which experienced higher average severities
and more claim
count development than originally estimated as of Dec. 31, 2011.
Additionally,
2012 results were impacted by $39 million of catastrophe pre-tax
losses mostly
from Superstorm Sandy as well as from wind and hail storms in
the Midwest.
Results in 2011 were less impacted with $18 million of pre-tax
losses primarily
from California storms and Hurricane Irene.
Fitch recognizes that MCY has concentration risk in California
where it is the
fifth largest writer of personal automobile insurance in the
state (direct
written premium); however, Fitch also believes this provides the
company with a
competitive advantage. Roughly 77% of MCY's premiums are
generated in
California, and 81% of premiums are derived from personal auto
insurance. Fitch
believes that MCY's strong relationship with its independent
agent network in
California is a key factor supporting its solid competitive
position.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include
sustainable
improvement in underwriting profitability on an absolute basis
and relative to
peers, with an average combined ratio under 95%, a significant
increase in
risk-adjusted capital, and material profitable growth outside of
California.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
a sustained
deterioration in underwriting profitability with an average
combined ratio over
103% and a significant increase in operating leverage to over
2.3x.
Fitch maintains narrower than traditional notching between MCY's
IFS and holding
company senior debt ratings due to the company's consistently
low debt-to-total
capital ratios and very strong interest coverage. A material
increase in MCY's
consolidated debt-to-capital ratio or material decline in the
company's interest
coverage ratio could lead to Fitch expanding the notching,
resulting in a one
notch downgrade to the senior debt ratings.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Mercury General Corp.
--IDR at 'A'.
Mercury Casualty Co.
--IDR at 'A';
--Senior secured bank debt ($120 million due 2015) at 'A'.
Mercury Casualty Co.
Mercury Insurance Co.
Mercury Insurance Co. of Georgia
Mercury Insurance Co. of Illinois
Mercury Insurance Co. of Florida
Mercury Indemnity Co. of Georgia
Mercury Indemnity Co. of America
Mercury National Insurance Co.
California Automobile Insurance Co.
--IFS at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gretchen Roetzer
Director
+1-312-606-2327
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street, Chicago, Illinois
Secondary Analyst
Douglas Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Committee Chairperson
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA, FLMI
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on Fitch's web site at
'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria & Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Jan. 11, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.