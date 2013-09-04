(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Meridian Hospital Company Plc's (Meridian) GBP91.2m index-linked bonds due 2028 at 'BBB+' and revised the Outlook to Stable from Negative. The revision of the Outlook reflects the settlement of the project's dispute with the trust, solid operational performance over the past year and a resolution of the special administration of the trust with the Queen Elizabeth Hospital being merged with the Lewisham Healthcare NHS Trust. The project's ratings continue to be supported by a predictable availability-based payment mechanism, strong regulatory framework for NHS creditors, appropriate risk pass-through to contractors, adequate structural provisions, and robust coverage ratios and sensitivity analysis results. Meridian has been in operation since 2001, and holds a minimum 30-year concession with the South London Healthcare NHS Trust (SLHT) to redevelop, maintain and provide services to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Greenwich, London, under the UK's government's PFI programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS Predictable Revenue Stream Underwritten By Government As an availability-based project, revenue is generated via a unitary charge based on a defined performance regime and is subject to deductions for adverse performance. One of the key risk drivers remains the ability of SLHT, the grantor of the project's concession, to pay the unitary charge on a timely basis. The financially troubled trust was placed into a special administration in July 2012 and will be dissolved in October 2013. The Queen Elizabeth Hospital will be transferred to a newly established Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust (LGT). In the agency's opinion, the new trust's financial obligations will continue to be covered by the National Health Service Act 2006. The act obliges the government to honour the liabilities of a trust that ceases to exist (a form of solvency guarantee). The project additionally benefits from the government's "clarification letter", which specifies intervention by the Secretary of State for Health in a timely manner to rectify obligations specifically for this project (a form of non-binding liquidity support). Performance Dispute Settled The dispute with the SLHT with regards to alleged non-compliance with hard facility management (FM) service standards has been settled with minimal impact on project's cash-flow. Both the hard FM and soft FM operators have been performing well as evidenced by the lack of performance deductions and only negligible unavailability deductions over the past 12 months. Renewal Risk Remains Low The risk of life cycle cost remains with project and is mitigated by a three-year forward looking maintenance reserve account and robust sensitivities results. Laing Investments Management Services Ltd conducted a full in-depth assessment of the life cycle costs in 2011 and confirmed the adequacy of the programme. Fitch understands that the life cycle cost programme has also been approved by an independent technical advisory firm. Adequate Structural Provisions The rated bonds are fully amortising, with a tail of over two years to concession maturity with no hedging requirement. Structural features include a six-month debt service reserve account, a three-year forward-looking maintenance reserve account, lock-up provisions and conservative default test conducted against debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) including cash balances. Strong Cover Ratios The DSCR, excluding the project's cash balances, as at 31 March 2013 was 1.36x, in line with the agency's expectations. Fitch's most recent rating case forecasts a minimum DSCR of 1.32x in 2018 and an average of 1.57x. These metrics position the project comfortably within the 'BBB' category for availability-based PFI hospitals projects. Meridian is most directly comparable with Derby Healthcare PLC, another publicly Fitch-rated PFI hospital, sharing the same key sponsor and until recently the same FM operators. Meridian's better metrics warrant a one notch differential. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch ran several sensitivities, including a 30% increase in hard FM costs, a 30% increase in life cycle costs, unitary charge deductions at 5% and a combined stress analysis. The agency considers all results to be robust and consistent with the project's current ratings. A prolonged period of poor operational performance with higher deductions and/or termination FM contracts could trigger a downgrade if a replacement was not found at similar costs. A potential transformation of LGT into an NHS Foundation trust with no additional explicit support from the government and subsequent deterioration of the trust's financial health could put the ratings under pressure. Furthermore, higher than projected lifecycle costs could weigh on cash flow and consequently on ratings. The agency would consider a positive rating action if the DSCR, excluding project's cash balances, is consistently above 1.40x and there is an established track record of smooth operational performance and good working relationship with the new trust. Applicable criteria, 'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance', dated 11 July 2012, and 'Rating Criteria for Availability-Based Projects', dated 18 June 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 