(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Meritor
Inc.'s (MTOR)
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' and its various issue
ratings. A full list of
the rating actions is included at the end of this release.
MTOR's ratings apply
to a $429 million secured revolving credit facility, a $45
million secured term
loan A, and $1.1 billion in senior unsecured notes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
MTOR's ratings reflect the company's relatively strong market
position as a
supplier of axles and brakes to the highly cyclical capital
goods sector. Credit
protection metrics have weakened over the past two years as
demand in the global
truck and industrial equipment markets has slumped. Against this
challenging
backdrop, the work that MTOR has undertaken to improve its
profitability has
begun to show results, with the company's EBITDA margin rising
sequentially
throughout fiscal year (FY) 2013, while revenue for the year
declined 16%.
Nonetheless, MTOR's margins continue to be relatively low for
the capital goods
industry. Looking ahead, the company has embarked on a strategy
called 'M2016'
that it hopes will improve financial flexibility by increasing
sales, growing
margins, and reducing balance sheet obligations.
As noted, revenue declined 16% in FY2013, but the rate of
decline slowed through
the course of the year as the company began to lag the
significant declines that
occurred in the second half of FY2012 (2H'12). Revenue in the
4Q'13 was down
7.8%, while revenue in the 1Q'13 was down sharply at 23%.
Revenue was down in
both of the company's segments, with economic uncertainty in
virtually all
regions affecting demand in both the Commercial Truck &
Industrial and
Aftermarket & Trailer segments. Revenue is currently expected to
be flat in
FY2014 as global economic conditions stabilize, but without any
expected
near-term catalysts to drive a meaningful increase in global
demand. Also
pressuring demand in FY2014 will be a further ramp-down of the
U.S. Military's
Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) program, with orders
projected to
decline by 55% in FY2014 after falling approximately 30% in
FY2013.
MTOR has responded to the weakened market conditions by
undertaking a number of
margin-enhancing initiatives over the past two years, the most
notable of which
is the M2016 plan announced in April 2013. In general, Fitch
views the M2016
plan as a positive move that will help define the company's
strategic direction
over the next three fiscal years. The specific objectives of
M2016 include
growing adjusted EBITDA margins (according to MTOR's
calculations) to 10%;
reducing net debt (including retirement obligations) to less
than $1.5 billion;
and booking an incremental $500 million in annual revenue (at
run rate). The
EBITDA margin target is for the full year FY2016 based on an
expected $4.5
billion in FY2016 revenue. Fitch notes that the $500 million
per year in
incremental revenue is a gross figure that does not account for
any business
that might be lost over the next three fiscal years. It also
represents booked
revenue, with about half of it not likely to be recognized until
after FY2016.
Despite the weak market conditions that MTOR has faced over the
past two years,
it continues to have solid financial flexibility. The company's
liquidity
position at Sept. 30, 2013, was relatively strong and included
$318 million in
cash and cash equivalents, full availability of $429 million on
its revolver,
and a full $100 million of availability on its receivables
securitization
facility. Cash obligations tied to debt maturities are minimal
until FY2015,
when $84 million in notes comes due.
Free cash flow (FCF) in FY2013 was heavily negative, at $150
million, but this
included $54 million in voluntary pension contributions and $33
million in cash
taxes tied to the sale of the company's 50% interest in its
Suspensys Sistemas
Automotivos Ltda. (Suspensys) joint venture. Proceeds from the
Suspensys sale,
which totaled $190 million in cash and $5 million in lease
abatements, are not
included in the FCF calculation, although the proceeds were used
to fund the tax
payment and the pension contribution. Also included in the
FY2013 FCF
calculation is $26 million of cash restructuring payments and
$15 million of
cash outflows related to discontinued operations. Excluding all
of the unusual
items, FCF from continuing operations in FY2013 would have been
negative $22
million. FCF in FY2014 is likely to be pressured by continued
market weakness
and restructuring actions, but is likely to be substantially
improved from
FY2013. Notably, following the voluntary pension contributions
made in FY2013,
MTOR is not expected to have any required contributions to its
U.S. qualified
and U.K. pension plans in FY2014.
As of the end of FY2013, the face value of MTOR's balance sheet
debt stood at
$1.1 billion, in line with the level at the end of FY2012. In
the 4Q'13, MTOR
used a portion of the proceeds from the Suspensys sale to make
an optional
prepayment on its secured term loan A, reducing the balance on
the loan to $45
million. Fitch-calculated EBITDA declined to $203 million in
FY2013 from $269
million in FY2012, as the weaker market conditions drove a
decline in both
revenue and the EBITDA margin. Fitch-calculated leverage
(debt/Fitch-calculated
EBITDA) rose to 5.6x from 4.2x in the year-earlier period on the
EBITDA decline.
EBITDA interest coverage declined to 1.6x from 2.8x
year-over-year as well.
Credit protection metrics are likely to improve modestly in
FY2014 on a slight
increase in EBITDA as margins increase slightly on roughly flat
revenue. The
de-levering objective in the M2016 plan suggests that the
company will look for
additional opportunities to reduce its debt over the next three
years. Fitch
notes that the company has the ability to prepay the remaining
amount
outstanding on its term loan A without penalty.
Fitch's calculation of EBITDA differs from MTOR's 'Adjusted
EBITDA' calculation,
primarily because Fitch's figures do not include equity in
earnings of
affiliates, while MTOR's figures include those earnings. Equity
in earnings of
affiliates was $42 million in FY2013, down from $52 million in
FY2012. In
addition to its balance sheet debt, MTOR utilizes several
off-balance-sheet
factoring programs, and these sales are not included in the
leverage figures
above. As of Sept. 30, 2013, MTOR had utilized $305 million of
off-balance-sheet
program availability, of which $264 million was through
committed facilities
related to receivables from AB Volvo.
The funded status of MTOR's pension plans improved in FY2013 as
a result of
de-risking initiatives, higher long-term interest rates and the
aforementioned
optional prepayment made in the fiscal fourth quarter. As of
Sept. 30, 2012, the
company's global plans were 80% funded, with a shortfall of $341
million. The
company's U.S. plans, however, were only 70% funded, with a
projected benefit
obligation that exceeded the value of plan assets by $307
million. Although
improved, the underfunded position of MTOR's pension plans
continues to weigh on
the ratings, although the company is not expected to have any
required
contributions in the U.S. in FY2014 as a result of the FY2013
prepayment. In
FY2013, MTOR contributed a total of $115 million to its global
plans, including
the voluntary contribution and $49 million in contributions to
non-U.S. plans.
Over the longer term, rising interest rates will help to reduce
MTOR's pension
contribution requirements.
The rating of 'BB/RR1' on MTOR's secured revolver and term loan
A reflects its
substantial collateral coverage and outstanding recovery
prospects, estimated in
the 90% to 100% range, in a distressed scenario. Collateral for
the revolver and
term loan includes hard assets, accounts receivable,
intellectual property, and
investments in certain subsidiaries. As of Sept. 30, 2013, MTOR
valued the
assets backing the facility at $607 million. The rating of
'B-/RR5' on the
company's unsecured notes reflects Fitch's expectation that
recovery would be
below average, in the 10% to 30% range, in a distressed
scenario. The lower
level of expected recovery for the unsecured debt is due, in
part, to the
substantial amount of higher-priority secured debt in MTOR's
capital structure,
including the potential for a full draw on both the secured
revolver and the
U.S. accounts receivable securitization facility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
--A decline in leverage to below 4.0x for a sustained period;
--An ability to produce positive free cash flow on a consistent
basis;
--An increase in margins as a result of restructuring actions.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
--A material further deterioration in the global commercial
truck or industrial
equipment markets;
--An extended period of negative operating cash flow that
substantially reduces
the company's liquidity;
--An unexpected acquisition that leads to an increase in
leverage;
--An increase in debt to fund shareholder-friendly activities.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
--IDR at 'B';
--Secured credit facility rating at 'BB/RR1';
--Senior unsecured rating at 'B-/RR5'.
