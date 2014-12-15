(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all
existing ratings
assigned to MetLife, Inc. (MetLife) and its subsidiaries,
including the 'AA-'
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings assigned to certain
domestic life
insurance companies and the 'A' Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
assigned to MetLife.
The Rating Outlook for MetLife and its subsidiaries is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of MetLife's ratings reflects Fitch's view that
the company's
strong balance sheet fundamentals, excellent financial
flexibility, and very
strong market positions in several major insurance products
lines and markets in
the U.S. and select international markets, are consistent with
rating
expectations. Fitch believes that the company's large scale,
very strong brand
name, and large and diverse distribution capabilities provide
significant
competitive advantages.
Fitch's primary rating concerns include MetLife's above-average,
albeit
moderating, exposure to the variable annuity business; above
average investment
risk; and continued macroeconomic challenges associated with the
ongoing low
interest rate environment.
MetLife's strong balance sheet fundamentals reflect the
company's strong
risk-adjusted capitalization and favorable liquidity profile.
Fitch notes that
the statutory capitalization of MetLife's U.S. and Japanese
insurance operations
are considered strong and in line with rating expectations. The
company's
domestic life insurance subsidiaries (excluding American Life
Insurance Company
and Delaware American Life
Insurance Company) reported combined statutory total adjusted
capital of
approximately $24 billion and risk-based capital of 430% at
year-end 2013.
Although the company does not provide intra-year RBC estimates,
Fitch notes that
the company's domestic life insurance subsidiaries reported
combined statutory
net operating gain of approximately $2.7 billion in the first
three quarters of
2014 and an estimated growth in total adjusted capital of $1.3
billion, or 5.6%.
MetLife's Japanese insurance subsidiary represents the company's
largest
insurance business outside the U.S. The Japanese subsidiary
reported a statutory
solvency margin ratio significantly above 800% at year-end 2013,
which is above
both rating expectations and levels achieved by most Japanese
peers.
The company's financial leverage was approximately 25% at Sept.
30, 2014, which
is at the high end of Fitch's rating expectations. Financial
leverage has
declined from a recent high of approximately 30% in the third
quarter of 2010,
shortly before its acquisition of ALICO.
MetLife's GAAP interest coverage has improved significantly over
the past five
years due primarily to solid growth in operating earnings.
Interest expense has
also been slowly declining since 2011. Fitch expects MetLife's
GAAP fixed charge
coverage ratio to be between 7x and 8x for full year 2014 on a
normalized basis
on fairly stable earnings performance.
Despite the ongoing low interest rate environment, MetLife has
experienced
significant improvement in operating earnings, bolstered in part
by growing
asset-based fees driven by attractive capital market
performance, relatively
stable interest margins, which have benefited from active
management of
crediting rates and interest rate hedges, as well as
international acquisition
activity, particularly its acquisition of ALICO in the fourth
quarter 2010.
Fitch expects GAAP ROE to remain in the area of 12% in 2014 as
continued growth
in fee income and solid earnings from International operations
are at least
partially offset by pressure from low interest rates.
MetLife's equity market exposure is primarily attributable to
its investment in
alternative investments and the large, albeit declining size of
its variable
annuity business. Fitch notes that the company's variable
annuity hedging
program is robust and performed well during the financial
crisis. However, the
hedging of variable annuity risk requires the company to make
policyholder
behavior assumptions that may prove inaccurate. Deviations from
pricing and
hedging assumptions could have a material negative impact on
MetLife's capital
and earnings in a severe, albeit unexpected, scenario.
On Sept. 4, 2014, the Financial Stability Oversight Board (FSOC)
announced that
it had voted to preliminarily designate MetLife a non-bank
systematically
important financial institution (SIFI), which could result in
more stringent
oversight by the Federal Reserve. MetLife subsequently requested
a hearing to
contest the decision before it becomes final. Although the
specifics of the
enhanced supervision to which non-bank SIFIs will be subject
have not been
finalized, it is likely that it will include higher capital
requirements. Should
MetLife's efforts to avoid SIFI designation ultimately prove
unsuccessful, Fitch
expects such a designation to be credit neutral.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating drivers that could lead to an upgrade of MetLife's
ratings include
NAIC risk-based capital ratio above 450%, financial leverage
below 25%, and GAAP
fixed charge coverage ratio above 9x.
Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade of MetLife's
ratings include
NAIC risk-based capital ratio below 350%, financial leverage
above 30%, and GAAP
fixed charge coverage ratio below 5x.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
MetLife, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--5% senior notes due 2015 at 'A-';
--6.75% senior notes due 2016 at 'A-';
--1.756% senior notes due 2017 at 'A-';
--1.903% senior Notes due 2017 'A-';
--6.817% senior notes due 2018 at 'A-';
--7.717% senior notes due 2019 at 'A-';
--5.25% sterling senior notes due 2020 at 'A-';
--4.75% senior notes due 2021 at 'A-';
--3.048% senior notes due 2022 at 'A-';
--4.368% senior notes due 2023 'A-';
--5.375% senior notes due 2024 at 'A-';
--3.6% senior notes due 2024 at 'A-';
--6.5% senior notes due 2032 at 'A-';
--6.375% senior notes due 2034 at 'A-';
--5.7% senior notes due 2035 at 'A-';
--5.875% senior notes due 2041 at 'A-';
--4.125% senior notes due 2042 at 'A-';
--4.875% senior notes due 2043 at 'A-';
--6.4% junior subordinated debentures due December 2036 at
'BBB';
--10.75% junior subordinated debentures due August 2039 at
'BBB';
--4.721% senior notes due 2044 'A-';
--Floating-rate preferred stock, series A at 'BBB';
--Fixed-rate preferred stock series B at 'BBB';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
MetLife Funding, Inc.
--Commercial paper at 'F1+'.
MetLife Capital Trust IV
--7.875% trust securities at 'BBB'.
MetLife Capital Trust X
--9.25% trust securities at 'BBB'.
Metropolitan Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA-';
--IDR at 'A+';
--Surplus notes at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.
MetLife Insurance Company USA
General American Life Insurance Company
New England Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA-'.
Metropolitan Life Global Funding I
--Medium-term note program at 'AA-'.
MetLife Institutional Funding II
--Medium-term note program at 'AA-'.
MetLife Short Term Funding LLC
--Commercial paper program rated 'F1+'.
