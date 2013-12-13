(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hungarian Export Import Bank's (Hexim) and MFB Hungarian Development Bank Plc's (MFB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' with Stable Outlook. A full list of ratings actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating affirmations reflect what Fitch views as a moderate probability of state support for both banks if required. The agency believes that the government's propensity to support Hexim and MFB is strong. However, its ability to provide support is moderate, as reflected in the sovereign ratings (BB+/Stable). Hexim and MFB are 100% state-owned banks, shareholder rights are exercised by the Ministry for National Economy and the Minister of National Development, respectively.

Fitch's view of support for both banks reflects their strategic policy role to support Hungarian exports (Hexim) and domestic economic growth (MFB), full state ownership and state guarantees for both banks. Fitch also takes into consideration dedicated legal acts (separate for each bank) that governs their tasks, scope of activities and relationship with the state. The state injected fresh capital into MFB in 2011 and plans to raise capital at Hexim in 2014. Both banks received short-term bridge financing from the state in 2011 (MFB) and 2012 (Hexim).

The Eximbank Act sets out that the state will take ultimate responsibility for Hexim's on- and off-balance-sheet liabilities up to HUF1,200bn (about EUR4bn) and HUF350bn, respectively. MFB's repayment risk (on issued bonds and loans) is covered by a special statutory suretyship up to HUF1,800bn (about EUR6bn). Both banks are not allowed to raise debt above these limits and are required to seek approval from the relevant Ministry for all major borrowings

Limits for both banks are defined each year in the central government budget act and will most likely remain unchanged for 2014. The combined limits of HUF3.35bn represent a potentially material, but manageable, contingent liability for the state, equal to about 11.5% of forecast 2013 GDP. Fitch does not expect both banks to fully utilise their guarantees limits over the medium-term.

Both banks plan to source their medium- and long-term funding primarily from international markets. In October 2013, Hexim placed a EUR400m (about HUF120bn) five- and a half-year bond, of which 95% was guaranteed by the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA, a member of the World Bank Group). MFB raised USD750m (HUF164bn) through a senior unsecured bond, maturing in 2020.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

MFB's and Hexim's ratings are equalised with those of the sovereign and consequently are sensitive to changes in the Hungarian sovereign ratings. Fitch believes that the state's strong propensity to support both banks is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future.

The rating actions are as follows:

Hexim

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'

Support Rating: affirmed at '3'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'

Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB+'

Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'B'

MFB

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'

Support Rating: affirmed at '3'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'

Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB+'