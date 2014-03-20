(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Compagnie
Generale des
Etablissements Michelin's (Michelin) and Compagnie Financiere
Michelin's (CFM)
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured
ratings at 'BBB+'.
The Outlooks are Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed both entities' Short-term IDRs at 'F2'.
CFM is the
group's finance arm and the intermediate holding entity for
Michelin's
non-domestic operations.
The rating action reflects the company's steady performance in
2013 and our
expectations that earnings and cash generation will remain
largely commensurate
with the ratings in the foreseeable future.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Free Cash Flow
Michelin's ratings reflect the group's strong business profile
as well as its
fairly stable profitability and free cash flow (FCF). These held
up during the
economic recession and auto industry crisis in 2008-2009, which
Fitch expects to
continue. In particular, we believe that solid underlying funds
from operations
(FFO), which are earmarked chiefly to finance growth in emerging
markets and
support the group's focus on FCF, will more than cover its
ambitious capex.
Defensive and Premium Positioning
Michelin derives a majority of its sales from the replacement
market, which is
more stable and profitable than the original equipment business.
It is also
strongly positioned on the premium tire segment, which is
traditionally
higher-margin and faster-growing than the overall market. In
addition,
geographic diversification is also gradually increasing as a
result of
Michelin's bold investments in emerging markets. However, we
expect growth rates
to remain subdued in most markets in 2014.
Pressure on Profitability
Operating margins declined to 11% in 2013 from 11.3% in 2012,
chiefly due to a
drop in the specialty tire division's profitability. We expect
further erosion
in 2014, as unfavourable pricing and product mix developments,
further adverse
foreign exchange movements and cost inflation, including the
negative effect
from higher depreciation and amortisation following the
substantial increase in
capex, to offset additional cost savings and productivity gains.
Profitability
is commensurate with the ratings but remains below the group's
main
international peers and does not reflect the group's premium
positioning.
Raw Materials, Currency Exposure
Raw materials (RMs) are a major part of Michelin's cost
structure and their
historically volatile prices have been a significant driver of
profitability. A
substantial portion of this cost is typically hedged and covered
by RM clauses,
albeit for a limited period. In addition, Michelin has a high
exposure to
foreign exchange risk, due to the difficulty to match production
and sales,
which are denominated in different currencies. Nonetheless, it
has a sound track
record of passing on RM price increases to its customers.
Financial Flexibility
Solid FCF has enabled the group to reduce debt steadily since
the 2009
recession. FCF margin increased to 4.5% in 2013 from 3.3% in
2012, and we expect
it to be between 2% and 4% through 2016. As a result, FFO
adjusted gross
leverage declined to 1.9x at end-2013 from 2.2x at end-2012 and
FFO adjusted net
leverage to 1.3x from 1.5x, respectively. Cash from operations
on total adjusted
debt increased to 62% from 49%. We expect a further decline in
leverage in the
next couple of years with FFO net leverage decreasing to less
than 1x by
end-2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Positive: An upgrade is unlikely in the foreseeable future as
Michelin has
already reached a natural ceiling for the sector, but future
developments that
could lead to positive rating actions include:
-a material and sustained improvement of the FCF margin above 5%
-a sustained net cash position
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
-sustained erosion of profitability and cash generation measured
by operating
margins below 9% and negative FCF margins
-FFO gross leverage above 2.0x
