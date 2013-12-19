(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Microsoft Corp.'s
(Microsoft) ratings as follows:
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'AA+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Commercial paper (CP) program at 'F1+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch also assigned an 'AA+' rating to Microsoft's $1.3 billion
revolving credit
facility (RCF), which serves as a backstop for the company's
$1.3 billion CP
program. Approximately $25 billion of debt is affected by
Fitch's action,
including Microsoft's issuance of $8 billion of senior notes on
Dec. 6, 2013 and
$1.3 billion RCF.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings and Stable Outlook reflect Microsoft's:
--Strong core software position: Microsoft Windows remains the
primary operating
system (OS) for servers and PCs, despite lackluster adoption of
Windows 8 for
PCs to date. Windows has approximately 90% share of the PC
market and
Windows-based servers accounted for 50% of total server revenue
in the third
quarter of 2013, according to IDC. Microsoft's Office is also
the leading
software productivity suite, particularly in the commercial
market.
--Very strong liquidity: Liquidity is supported by nearly $81
billion in cash
and short-term (ST) investments (94% offshore) as of Sept. 30,
2013 and
consistent free cash flow (FCF), which totaled nearly $16
billion in the latest
12 months (LTM) ended Sept. 30, 2013.
Fitch projects Microsoft's FCF (post-dividends) will decline to
$13 billion in
fiscal 2014 (ends June 30) compared with $17 billion in fiscal
2013. The decline
primarily reflects a 55% increase in capital expenditures to
$6.5 billion,
equivalent to 3x the amount spent in fiscal 2012, for
datacenters to support
Microsoft's various cloud initiatives, including Azure and
Office 365.
--Material Recurring Revenue: Approximately 50% of Microsoft's
revenue base is
recurring from long-term commercial licensing agreements.
--Highly Diversified Revenue Base: Microsoft's revenue base is
diversified by
end market with commercial and consumers representing 53.4% and
46.6% of total
revenue, respectively, but the Devices and Consumer segment
accounted for only
30% of segment operating profit, excluding corporate and other.
The greater
operating profit from the commercial business is significant
because Fitch views
Microsoft's consumer market as less defensible to competition
from Apple and
Google than the commercial business.
Fitch's credit concerns center on:
--Reliance on Windows and Office for Vast Majority of FCF: In
aggregate, these
products accounted for 77% of total operating income, excluding
unallocated
corporate level expenses. However, strong growth and margin
expansion in the
Server and Tools business has reduced the contribution of
Windows and Office
from a four-year high of nearly 89%.
--Competitive Threats to Core Business: Microsoft Windows
competes with free or
lower cost operating systems from Google in the tablet and
smartphone markets
(Android - 80% smartphone share) and in the notebook PC market
(Chrome),
primarily in the consumer and education markets, as traditional
PC companies
diversify their OS offerings beyond Windows in part due to
Microsoft's release
of its Surface tablet.
Google Apps, an alternative to Microsoft's Office productivity
suite, is
available for free to consumers, supported by advertising
revenue. Google Apps
for government, education and business costs less than Office
for commercial
users.
--Low Share of Tablets and Smartphones: Windows share of
smartphone and tablet
markets is increasing but remains below 5% in both markets,
which are growing
well in excess of the traditional PC market.
--Weak Consumer PC Demand: Windows and Office, with the
exception of Office 365
(SaaS), are being pressured by weak consumer PC demand, which
reflects an
extended PC replacement cycle due to the popularity of tablets
and smartphones
and consumer substitution of tablets in lieu of traditional PCs.
--Pressure to Issue Debt: Significant dividend and share
repurchase programs are
likely to continue pressuring the company to issue debt to avoid
repatriation of
foreign earnings, which represent the majority of total annual
FCF.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
--Strong commercial adoption of the public cloud and/or
open-sourced software
materially reduces demand for key Microsoft products, including
Windows Server,
SQL Server, System Center and others, pressuring overall
financial results;
--Penetration of alternative operating system's such as Chrome
OS in the PC
market and/or market share gains by Apple;
--Greater acceptance of cheaper software applications that
compete with
Microsoft Office such as Google Apps.
Positive: Upside movement on the ratings is unlikely at this
time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John M. Witt, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0673
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jason Paraschac, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0746
Committee Chairperson
Jamie Rizzo, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0548
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.