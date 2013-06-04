(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
following ratings for
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. and its operating
partnership,
Mid-America Apartments, L.P. (collectively MAA, or the company),
taking into
consideration the planned merger with Colonial Properties Trust
(CLP):
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'.
Mid-America Apartments, L.P.
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured term loans at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Upon consummation of the merger, Colonial Realty Limited
Partnership, the
operating partnership of CLP, will become a 100% wholly owned
and guaranteed
subsidiary of Mid-America Apartments, L.P. Fitch anticipates
that it will assign
a 'BBB' IDR and 'BBB' ratings to Colonial Realty Limited
Partnership's senior
unsecured term loans and senior unsecured notes at that time.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation is driven by Fitch's expectation that
subsequent to the
merger with Colonial Properties Trust leverage and coverage
metrics will remain
consistent with the 'BBB' rating level. The transaction will
accelerate MAA's
shift toward a more unsecured borrowing strategy due to CLP's
higher level of
unsecured debt. Separately, Fitch expects that MAA will complete
an inaugural
public bond offering in 2H 2013 and a follow-up offering in
2014. The ratings
are also supported by healthy apartment fundamentals that are
expected to remain
strong, albeit moderate, over the near term.
The ratings are further supported by the company's
geographically diversified
portfolio of multifamily properties that outperformed its peers
during both the
recent economic downturn and over the past 10 years generally
(on a standalone
basis before giving effect to the CLP portfolio).
Offsetting these credit strengths are a focus on markets that
are prone to
oversupply and potentially limited lender interest during
periods of market
stress. Further, the merger with CLP entails integration risks,
as it is the
largest property transaction ever executed by MAA and will
approximately double
MAA's size.
The transaction will weaken MAA's credit metrics, as CLP has
higher standalone
leverage and weaker coverage. However the combined entity will
benefit from cost
synergies and the larger size should enhance capital markets
access. Integration
risk may be mitigated given that the two companies operate in
similar markets,
have similar asset quality and both use the same revenue
management system.
PRO FORMA COVERAGE AND LEVERAGE APPROPRIATE FOR RATING
Fitch projects that pro forma fixed-charge coverage will
stabilize in the 3.0x
range through 2015, which is strong for the rating (pro forma
coverage was 2.7x
for the trailing-12 months (TTM) ended March 31, 2013).
Fixed-charge coverage
for the TTM ended March 31, 2013 was 3.7x for MAA on a
standalone basis.
Fixed-charge coverage was 3.1x and 2.6x for the years ended Dec.
31, 2011 and
Dec. 31, 2010, respectively. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage
as recurring
operating EBITDA less Fitch's estimate of recurring capital
improvements, less
straight-line rent adjustments divided by total interest
incurred.
Fitch expects pro forma leverage to be approximately 7.1x at
close of the
merger, which is appropriate for the 'BBB' rating. Fitch
projects that leverage
will decline to approximately 6.8x in 2014 and 6.4x in 2015 (pro
forma leverage
was 7.0x as of March 31, 2013). MAA's leverage was 6.2x at March
31, 2013,
compared with 7.3x and 7.4x as of Dec. 31, 2011 and Dec. 31,
2010, respectively.
TRANSITION TO UNSECURED
MAA has historically been a secured borrower. However, in 2011
the company
shifted toward an unsecured borrowing model by issuing $135
million of senior
unsecured private placement notes and obtaining a $250 million
unsecured credit
facility (subsequently upsized to $325 million). During 2012,
the company issued
$175 million of unsecured private placement notes and obtained a
$150 million
unsecured term loan. Unsecured debt represented 34% of total
debt as of March
31, 2013. Fitch expects the company to access the public
unsecured bond market
in the fall of 2013 and issue $350 million - $400 million of
10-year notes. MAA
will accelerate the shift to an unsecured borrowing strategy
through the merger
with CLP. Pro forma for the merger, 47% of total debt will be
unsecured, vs.
33.5% currently for MAA standalone. Fitch views this shift
positively, as it
diversifies sources of capital and increases financial
flexibility by broadening
the company's unencumbered asset pool.
The company benefits from a high level of unencumbered asset
coverage of
unsecured debt. When applying a stressed 8.5% capitalization
rate to annualized
first-quarter 2013 unencumbered net operating income (NOI),
MAA's unencumbered
assets cover unsecured debt by 3.6x. Fitch estimates that this
ratio would
decline to approximately 2.5x pro forma for the merger, which
would remain
appropriate for the rating.
MANAGEABLE DEBT MATURITIES AND SLIGHTLY LOW LIQUIDITY
MAA has a manageable standalone debt maturity schedule with no
debt maturing in
2013 and $293 million, or 17.3%, of total debt maturing in 2014
and $176 million
or 10.1% maturing in 2015. While the 2014 maturities are
substantial, these
maturities facilitate the ability for MAA to replace secured
debt with unsecured
debt and also provide an adequate use of proceeds to complete an
index-eligible
(>$250 million) bond offering. Pro forma, MAA will have 3%, 14%
and 12% of total
debt maturing in 2013, 2014 and 2015, excluding the credit
facilities.
Pro forma, and assuming that MAA upsizes its credit facility to
$500 million
from $325 million to account for a larger portfolio, Fitch
calculates that MAA's
sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash, available capacity
under its unsecured
credit facility, and expected retained cash flows from operating
activities
after dividends) fall short of uses of liquidity (pro rata share
of debt
maturities and expected development and recurring capital
expenditures) by $117
million from April 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2014, resulting in a
liquidity coverage
ratio of 0.9x. This liquidity coverage ratio is low for a 'BBB'
IDR; however,
Fitch expects the company will have good access to the capital
markets to
address debt maturities, mitigating refinance risk.
Additionally, the company's adjusted FFO payout ratio has
trended down from the
80% range in 2008-2010, to 66% in 2012, thus increasing retained
cash flows.
Post-merger, Fitch expects the ratio to be in the 68%-70% range,
which would
still enable the combined entity to retain meaningful cash
flows.
HEALTHY PROPERTY FUNDAMENTALS
The ratings are supported by robust multifamily fundamentals in
MAA's markets.
MAA's same-property NOI growth was 6.6% in 2012, following 4.9%
in 2011. CLP's
same-property NOI growth was stronger, at 7.6% and 7.3% in 2012
and 2011,
respectively. Fitch anticipates that fundamentals will remain
strong, although
will moderate for the foreseeable future due to modest job
growth and favorable
demographics in MAA's markets. Fitch projects same-property NOI
growth of 5% in
2013, 3.3% in 2014 and 3.1% in 2015. Fitch does not anticipate a
material
difference in same-property NOI growth from the inclusion of the
CLP portfolio.
DEVELOPMENT EXPOSURE TO INCREASE TEMPORARILY
MAA maintained a limited development pipeline, representing just
2.6% of gross
assets as of March 31, 2013. Remaining projected expenditures to
complete the
pipeline total only 1.2% of gross assets. The company does not
maintain in-house
development staff but instead contracts out for third-party
development, thus
minimizing construction risk and general and administrative
costs. Fitch views
this approach toward development positively, especially given
MAA's markets,
which are prone to periods of overbuilding. CLP's development
pipeline
represented 3.7% of gross assets with 2.1% of remaining spend.
Additionally, CLP
has approximately $124 million (3.1% of gross assets) of land
held for
development/investment. Over time, MAA plans to reduce the
combined development
and land exposure, while also winding down CLP's development
staff.
The ratings also point to the strength of MAA's long-tenured
management team,
conservative acquisition and development strategy, and lower
property-level cash
flow volatility through real estate cycles relative to many of
its multifamily
peers. For 2001-2012, MAA's same-property NOI growth averaged
1.9% compared with
1.8% for its multifamily peers, and the standard deviation was
3.9% compared
with 4.9% for a select group of multifamily peers.
Offsetting these ratings strengths is the company's exposure to
assets in
markets with limited supply constraints and barriers to entry.
SUNBELT MARKETS PRONE TO OVERBUILDING
MAA's assets pro forma for the CLP merger are concentrated in
the Sun Belt
region, which has limited supply constraints and barriers to
entry given the
availability of land combined with lenient zoning regulations.
These factors
have led to cycles of overbuilding in the region, negatively
impacting
supply/demand fundamentals. In that vein, supply-constrained
markets tend to
outperform during periods of multifamily recoveries, as demand
outpaces supply.
Fitch expects that the company's same-property NOI growth will
be below that of
its peers over the next few years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum on the
ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--Demonstrated consistent access to the public unsecured bond
market;
--Fitch's expectation of net debt to recurring operating EBITDA
sustaining below
6.5x (leverage was 6.2x as of March 31, 2013, but is expected to
be
approximately 7.1x pro forma the merger);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.0x (coverage
was 3.7x for the trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2013, but is
expected to
decline to approximately 3.0x pro forma the merger);
--Maintenance of the ratio of unencumbered assets to unsecured
debt above 2.5x
(asset coverage was 3.6x using an 8.5% capitalization rate, but
is expected to
be approximately 2.5x pro forma the merger).
The following factors may have a negative impact on the ratings
and/or Rating
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.5x.
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.0x.
--Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt sustaining below 2.0x.
--Liquidity coverage sustaining below 1.0x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
George Hoglund, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-9149
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Committee Chairperson
Robert Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs' (Feb. 26,
2013);
--'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs' (Nov.
12, 2012);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 8, 2012).
