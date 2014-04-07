(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed MIE Holdings Corporation's (MIE) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook and its senior unsecured rating at 'B'. Fitch
has also affirmed the ratings on the USD400m note due May 2016 and the USD200m note due Feb 2018
issued by MIE at 'B' with Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
Simultaneously, the agency has assigned an expected rating of 'B(EXP)' to MIE's
proposed US dollar notes with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The final rating on
the notes is contingent on the receipt of information conforming to the
documentation already received. The oil and gas exploration and production
company is expected to use most of the proceeds from the notes for refinancing
purposes.
The notes are rated at the same level as MIE's senior unsecured rating because
they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations
of the company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rating Constrained by Operating Scale: MIE's ratings of 'B' reflect the upstream
nature of MIE's business profile, as well as its small reserves and operating
scale. At end-2013, MIE had proven oil and gas reserves of 83.2 million barrels
of oil equivalent (2012: 62.3mmboe). Based on the 2013 production rate, the
proven reserve life for oil is around 10 years, but may reduce as future
production accelerates. However, MIE's proved and probable reserves, over 50%
from Kazakhstan, are much larger at 193mmboe at December 2013. For 2013, total
net oil and gas production was 5.68mmboe, slightly above 2012's 5.50mmboe due to
the increased contribution from Kazakhstan-based Emir Oil, which was acquired in
2011. There was a moderate decline in production in northeastern China, its
legacy assets, due to a decision to scale back capex in this area.
Expansion Through Acquisitions: The acquisitions of Emir Oil, and to a smaller
extent, of Pan-China Resources Limited and Sino Gas & Energy Limited (Sino Gas),
in 2011-2012 have expanded MIE's operating scale and geographical diversity. In
2013, Emir Oil accounted for 29% of MIE's net oil production and 60% of its
total proven oil reserves. Pan-China Resources accounted for 7% of total oil
production and generated positive EBITDA in 2013.
In addition, acquiring Sino Gas also increased MIE's natural gas reserves
significantly. At end-2013, MIE's proven gas reserves reached 174.2 billion
cubic feet, an increase of 169% over 2012. However, the gas fields are still at
an early stage of development. Fitch does not envisage material profit
contributions from Sino Gas until 2015-16.
Limited Capacity for Sizeable Acquisitions: Given MIE's small scale, the
investments required to develop recently acquired resources and its mature
legacy assets in China, the company has a limited capacity to pursue further
sizable acquisitions within its current rating level.
Concentrated Business with Strong Counterparty: Over 80% of MIE's EBITDA is
generated from three oilfields with low permeability reservoirs in China under
production-sharing contracts (PSC) with PetroChina Company Limited (A+/Stable),
China's largest oil and gas producer. Despite this concentration risk, MIE's
risk profile benefits from its low-cost production in China, established track
record, and the long-term relationship with PetroChina.
Adequate Financial Position: The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations
that MIE will continue to maintain an adequate financial profile for its current
ratings. MIE's financial leverage is expected to increase slightly from its
end-2013 level of 2.2x as measured by net adjusted debt/funds from operations
(FFO). Fitch expects the company's cash generation to benefit from increased
production from its Kazakhstan assets, especially once infrastructural bottle
necks are cleared by 1H15. We expect the company's capex to remain elevated
through 2016 to support development and production expansion across its newer
assets. However, Fitch expects MIE's financial leverage to be maintained at less
than 3x over the next two years barring any further asset acquisitions.
The proposed notes issue and expected refinancing will improve MIE's medium-term
liquidity. However, this may result in a concentration of debt maturity around
2018-2019, as it has senior unsecured notes due in February 2018.
Fitch's Recovery Rating of 'RR4' on MIE's senior unsecured debt reflects average
recovery prospects and immaterial onshore bank debt or offshore secured bank
facilities. Following the proposed note issue and refinancing of current notes,
MIE's debt will primarily comprise senior unsecured US dollar notes. If material
senior ranking debt were to be raised by subsidiaries in the future, the
instrument's rating and Recovery Rating may be negatively affected.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to
negative rating action include
- FFO adjusted net leverage exceeding 3x (2013: 2.2x) on a sustained basis
- FFO gross interest coverage under 4.5x (2013: 4.7x) on a sustained basis
- Significant dividend payments
- Material changes in taxation in China and Kazakhstan leading to adverse
effects on its cash flows
- Material adverse legal disputes leading to adverse effects on its cash flows
- Further significant acquisitions before integration of existing assets
Positive: We do not expect any positive rating action in the medium-term given
MIE's limited scale and operating profile. However, future developments that may
individually or collectively lead to positive rating action include
- Provenoil and gas reserves above 200mmboe (2013: 83mmboe)
- Average production exceeding 80,000boe per day (2013: 15,554boepd)
- Maintaining a robust financial position