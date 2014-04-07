(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 7 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed MIE Holdings Corporation's (MIE) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook and its senior unsecured rating at 'B'. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings on the USD400m note due May 2016 and the USD200m note due Feb 2018 issued by MIE at 'B' with Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.

Simultaneously, the agency has assigned an expected rating of 'B(EXP)' to MIE's proposed US dollar notes with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The final rating on the notes is contingent on the receipt of information conforming to the documentation already received. The oil and gas exploration and production company is expected to use most of the proceeds from the notes for refinancing purposes.

The notes are rated at the same level as MIE's senior unsecured rating because they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Rating Constrained by Operating Scale: MIE's ratings of 'B' reflect the upstream nature of MIE's business profile, as well as its small reserves and operating scale. At end-2013, MIE had proven oil and gas reserves of 83.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (2012: 62.3mmboe). Based on the 2013 production rate, the proven reserve life for oil is around 10 years, but may reduce as future production accelerates. However, MIE's proved and probable reserves, over 50% from Kazakhstan, are much larger at 193mmboe at December 2013. For 2013, total net oil and gas production was 5.68mmboe, slightly above 2012's 5.50mmboe due to the increased contribution from Kazakhstan-based Emir Oil, which was acquired in 2011. There was a moderate decline in production in northeastern China, its legacy assets, due to a decision to scale back capex in this area.

Expansion Through Acquisitions: The acquisitions of Emir Oil, and to a smaller extent, of Pan-China Resources Limited and Sino Gas & Energy Limited (Sino Gas), in 2011-2012 have expanded MIE's operating scale and geographical diversity. In 2013, Emir Oil accounted for 29% of MIE's net oil production and 60% of its total proven oil reserves. Pan-China Resources accounted for 7% of total oil production and generated positive EBITDA in 2013.

In addition, acquiring Sino Gas also increased MIE's natural gas reserves significantly. At end-2013, MIE's proven gas reserves reached 174.2 billion cubic feet, an increase of 169% over 2012. However, the gas fields are still at an early stage of development. Fitch does not envisage material profit contributions from Sino Gas until 2015-16.

Limited Capacity for Sizeable Acquisitions: Given MIE's small scale, the investments required to develop recently acquired resources and its mature legacy assets in China, the company has a limited capacity to pursue further sizable acquisitions within its current rating level.

Concentrated Business with Strong Counterparty: Over 80% of MIE's EBITDA is generated from three oilfields with low permeability reservoirs in China under production-sharing contracts (PSC) with PetroChina Company Limited (A+/Stable), China's largest oil and gas producer. Despite this concentration risk, MIE's risk profile benefits from its low-cost production in China, established track record, and the long-term relationship with PetroChina.

Adequate Financial Position: The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that MIE will continue to maintain an adequate financial profile for its current ratings. MIE's financial leverage is expected to increase slightly from its end-2013 level of 2.2x as measured by net adjusted debt/funds from operations (FFO). Fitch expects the company's cash generation to benefit from increased production from its Kazakhstan assets, especially once infrastructural bottle necks are cleared by 1H15. We expect the company's capex to remain elevated through 2016 to support development and production expansion across its newer assets. However, Fitch expects MIE's financial leverage to be maintained at less than 3x over the next two years barring any further asset acquisitions.

The proposed notes issue and expected refinancing will improve MIE's medium-term liquidity. However, this may result in a concentration of debt maturity around 2018-2019, as it has senior unsecured notes due in February 2018.

Fitch's Recovery Rating of 'RR4' on MIE's senior unsecured debt reflects average recovery prospects and immaterial onshore bank debt or offshore secured bank facilities. Following the proposed note issue and refinancing of current notes, MIE's debt will primarily comprise senior unsecured US dollar notes. If material senior ranking debt were to be raised by subsidiaries in the future, the instrument's rating and Recovery Rating may be negatively affected.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Negative: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to negative rating action include

- FFO adjusted net leverage exceeding 3x (2013: 2.2x) on a sustained basis

- FFO gross interest coverage under 4.5x (2013: 4.7x) on a sustained basis

- Significant dividend payments

- Material changes in taxation in China and Kazakhstan leading to adverse effects on its cash flows

- Material adverse legal disputes leading to adverse effects on its cash flows

- Further significant acquisitions before integration of existing assets

Positive: We do not expect any positive rating action in the medium-term given MIE's limited scale and operating profile. However, future developments that may individually or collectively lead to positive rating action include

- Provenoil and gas reserves above 200mmboe (2013: 83mmboe)

- Average production exceeding 80,000boe per day (2013: 15,554boepd)

- Maintaining a robust financial position