Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'A-' rating on the $11,995,000 in fixed rate bonds, series 2006, issued by the Wisconsin Health and Educational Facilities Authority on behalf of Milwaukee Catholic Home (MCH).The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a pledge of gross revenues, a mortgage interest in property, and a debt service reserve fund.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

SOLID PROFITABILITY: Operating ratio and net operating margin have been consistently good, albeit the bottom line has seen volatility due to fluctuations in investment returns. Profitability metrics should further strengthen in 2013 given recovery in occupancy rates across the continuum of care. At May 30, 2013, occupancy rates were above budgeted levels.

STRONG REVENUE-ONLY COVERAGE: Supported by solid profitability, revenue-only coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS) was robust at 1.6x in the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2012 and 2.5x in the five-month interim period ended May 30, 2013 compared to the median of 1.1x. The strength reflects MCH's effective management of its skilled nursing facility (SNF), supported by a close relationship with a nearby hospital.

SOUND LIQUIDITY: MCH benefits from its stable liquidity position, with unrestricted cash and investments of $21.5 million as of May 30, 2013 producing liquidity metrics that are at or above Fitch's 'A' category medians. INCREASED DEBT BURDEN: In 2012, MCH issued $5.3 million of series 2012 direct purchase bonds to fund construction projects, and the full amount will be drawn by November 2013. The significant increase in debt burden is supported by a solid balance sheet and revenue-only MADS coverage.

EXPECTED INCREASE IN COMPETITION: In 2012, Life Care Services (LCS) began managing two communities previously sponsored by Milwaukee Protestant Home. As LCS ramps up its marketing and management efforts at the two communities, competitive pressure will likely grow. MCH is actively planning to update its facilities and improve service offerings.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

STABLE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE EXPECTED: Given MCH's limited reliance on entrance fees and increased debt burden, strong operating ratios and revenue-only MADS coverage in excess of the median are essential.

NO ADDITIONAL DEBT: Fitch believes there is little capacity for additional debt at the current rating level. MCH does not have any new debt plans for the next three years.

CREDIT PROFILE

MCH is a type-C continuing care retirement community (CCRC) facility located just north of downtown Milwaukee, WI. The community includes 119 ILUs, 24 assisted living units (ALUs), and a 119 bed SNF. In fiscal 2012, MCH generated $16.8 million in total operating revenue.

Solid Profitability and Improving Occupancy

MCH's historical operating profitability is consistent with an 'A' category rating. MCH's operating ratios over the last three fiscal years averaged 91.8%, which are stronger than the 'A' category median of 95.2% and indicates a limited dependence on entrance fee turnovers. Net operating margin was 7% in 2012 and 9.3% in 2011, compared to the median of 7.6%. Good profitability was supported by effective expense controls during periods of low occupancy, as well as efficient management of SNF operations, which accounts for over 60% of MCH's revenues. MCH's excellent care scores and location adjacent to Columbia-St. Mary's Hospital (part of Ascension Health, revenue bonds rated 'AA+' by Fitch) has generated steady referral volume of Medicare residents for its SNF.

Improvement in profitability in 2013 is driven by a recovery in occupancy rates, which management attributes to the rebounding real estate market and rebranding efforts by MCH. Occupancy at May 30, 2013 was 88.1% in ILUs, 82.5% in ALUs, and 90.6% in SNF compared to 80.8%, 63.1%, and 87.7% in fiscal 2012. Management indicated as of early July 2013, 110 ILUs were occupied (92.4% occupancy rate) with more move-ins pending.

Increased But Manageable Debt Burden

In August 2012, MCH issued $5.3 million series 2012 direct purchase bonds placed with Town Bank to fund renovation projects in its ILUs, SNF, and common spaces. MCH is drawing on the funds as construction progresses, and had $3 million drawn as of May 30, 2013. Management expects to draw the full amount by November 2013. The bonds have an initial rate period of 10 years, with level debt service amortizing over a 20 year period. Interest rate is at a variable rate plus a spread, and MCH's has entered into a swap with SMBC Capital Markets, Inc. to cap the maximum interest rate at 2.85% at current liquidity levels.

As of May 30, 2013, MCH had $15 million of total debt outstanding, consisting of $12 million of series 2006 fixed rate bonds and $3 million of series 2012 direct purchase bonds. Assuming a full draw on the 2012 bonds, MADS increases to $1.6 million from $1.3 million, but debt metrics remains overall consistent with the 'A' category medians. MADS coverage - revenue only is very strong at 1.6x at fiscal 2012 and 2.5x through the five-month interim period compared to the median of 1.1x. While MADS coverage - turnover entrance fees through the interim period is also good at 3.3x compared to the 'A' median of 2.7x, it has historically been lower at an average of 1.8x over the last three fiscal years, reflecting MCH's 95% refundable entrance fee structure. Debt burden is moderate with MADS as a percentage of revenues of 9% in fiscal 2012 and 8.5% in the interim period against the median of 8.7%. Given recent positive occupancy trends and no plans for additional debt, capital metrics should improve in the next few years.

Sound Liquidity

At May 30, 2013, unrestricted cash and investments totaled $21.5 million, producing 511 days cash on hand and 142% cash to debt compared to Fitch's 'A' medians of 495 days and 120%. Cash to debt declines to 123% assuming a full draw on the series 2012 bonds, which remains in line with the rating category median. Cushion ratio of 13.4x based on a MADS of $1.6 million also is consistent with the respective median of 14.4x. While liquidity levels have been relatively flat over the last three fiscal years, it should improve going forward given good cash flow generation and limited capital needs beyond what is funded by the 2012 bonds.

Expected Increase in Competitive Pressures

In late 2012, LCS began providing management services to two communities formerly sponsored by Milwaukee Protestant Home, Newcastle Place and Eastcastle Place. While MCH's affordable pricing and good service offerings relative to its competition have provided a competitive advantage, the introduction of LCS expertise in the market poses some concerns. Management noted there has not been any negative impact to MCH yet, but will closely monitor any change in market dynamics as LCS kicks off its marketing and sales efforts. In order to manage the impending increase in competition, MCH is focusing on updating its facilities, improving services, and managing relationships with acute care providers.

Disclosure

Under its Continuing Disclosure Agreement, MCH covenants to provide audited financial statements and utilization statistics direct to the EMMA and requesting bondholders within 150 days of each fiscal year-end and quarterly interim financial statements and utilizations within 45 days of each fiscal quarter-end.