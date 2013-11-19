(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 19

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based Mirae Asset Solomon Money Market Fund's (Mirae Asset Solomon MMF) National Fund Credit Rating at 'AA(twn)' and its National Fund Volatility Rating at 'V1(twn)'.

The fund is advised by Mirae Asset Global Investment (Taiwan) Co., Ltd (MAGI). The investment advisor is majority-owned (60.98%) by Mirae Asset Financial Group, a Korea-based asset management and securities firm with a global presence in major countries.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings reflect the fund's steady credit and market risk profile in the financial year ended September 2013, consistent with the fund's investment objective to preserve principal value and to provide a high degree of liquidity. The portfolio has high average credit quality, as measured by its weighted average rating factor (WARF), with 94.3% of assets rated within the 'A(twn)' to 'AAA(twn)' range at end-September 2013. The fund had 11.3% of its exposure on Negative Rating Outlook at end-September 2013. Fitch believes a downgrade on this exposure would not be sufficient to affect the fund's WARF and, therefore, the fund's ratings. A further 2.8% of its exposure was on Positive Outlook and the remainder on Stable Outlook.

Fitch considers the fund to be "moderately concentrated" in terms of issuers, based on the definitions in its rating criteria. The top five borrowers represent 60.8% and the top borrower represents 19.0% of the fund's assets under management (AUM), higher than at its domestic peers. Fitch may adjust down the WARF-implied National Fund Credit Rating of funds it deems moderately concentrated by one or more notches. In this case Fitch has applied a one-notch penalty to the fund's WARF-implied National Fund Credit Rating to reflect moderate concentration risk and fund flows that are more volatile than peers. Without this concentration risk, the fund could have had a 'AA+(twn)' National Fund Credit Rating. The fund also has high industry concentration in the Taiwanese banking and finance sector, whose credit Outlook is broadly Stable. The fund has low exposure to interest rate and spread risks given the portfolio assets' short weighted-average maturity, at 134 days at end-September 2013.

The fund invests in time deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial paper, repos or short-term bonds. It is a small money market fund in Taiwan with TWD3.6bn in AUM at end-September 2013 (equivalent to 0.5% of the domestic listed money market fund market). Its fund flows are more volatile because of its smaller-than-peer size, which also limits its investor profile.

Fitch considers the investment advisor suitably qualified, competent and capable of managing the fund. The investment team is experienced and steady in implementing investment ideas.

RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE

Fitch expects the Fund Credit Rating to remain stable. Although unlikely in the near term, downward pressure on the Fund Credit Rating could result from a material decline in asset quality due to increased risk appetite or deterioration in the credit quality of Taiwan's banking and finance industry. A stabilisation of the fund's profile in terms of fund flows and AUM resulting in more diversification could lead Fitch to upgrade the rating. Fitch also expects the Fund Volatility Rating to remain stable, underpinned by the fund's short-maturity profile. Downside risk may arise from significant increase in concentration and risk appetite following a rapid decline of AUM. Fitch will closely monitor the fund's change in AUM and any material changes on a monthly basis.

To maintain bond fund ratings, MAGI, the manager of the fund, provides Fitch with monthly information, including details of the portfolios' holdings, credit quality and transactions. Fitch monitors the credit composition of the portfolios, the credit counterparties used by the manager and the overall market risk profile of the investments.

'AA(twn)' fund ratings indicate very high underlying credit quality based on Fitch's national rating scale. Funds rated 'V1(twn)' are considered to have very low sensitivity to market risk. On a relative basis, total returns are expected to exhibit high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of market scenarios. The Volatility Rating does not address the sensitivity of a bond fund to extreme risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary markets during certain periods of time.

Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or between an individual national and international scale are inappropriate.