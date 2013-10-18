(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 18
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Mitsui Life Insurance Company Limited's (Mitsui Life)
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Mitsui Life's adequate capitalisation, its focus on
higher margin medical and health care products (known in Japan as third-sector
products) and moderate investment risks. The rating also takes into account the
fact that Mitsui Life has the highest sensitivity among its peers that disclosed
embedded value to interest rate movements, due to a significant duration
mismatch between asset and liabilities.
Mitsui Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) improved to 601.3% at the 31
March 2013, the end of the financial year, from 486.7% at FYE12, due largely to
increased unrealised gain on marketable securities. Fitch estimates the
improvement of the capital adequacy ratio to be moderate if the impact of market
performance is excluded. Its financial leverage ratio remained low at 16% at
FYE13.
Annualised new sales premium from third-sector products has been declining over
the past three years, although they still accounted for 32% of the total new
business, versus the industry average of 18%. This helped the company to
maintain higher value of new business margins compared with its peers.
Its core profit margin, excluding the impact of the change in variable annuity
reserves, remained relatively low due to its persisting negative spread burden.
The negative spread burden has been shrinking over time as the company acquires
new business at lower guaranteed yield, although persistent low interest rates
could slow the pace of further improvements. Based on its embedded value
reporting, the company shows a high degree of sensitivity to potential movements
in interest rates - at FYE13, a decrease in risk-free rates of 0.5% would reduce
the embedded value by 20%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include sustained improvement in its capital
adequacy and a turnaround in sales of third-sector products. In particular, an
upgrade may be considered if the SMR remains well above 500% for a sustained
period or if Mitsui Life's capitalisation measured by Fitch improves on a
sustained basis.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include deterioration of capitalisation, a
significant decline in profitability or increased sensitivity to interest rate
movements.