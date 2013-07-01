(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based
Mizuho Financial
Group, Inc. (MHFG) and its subsidiaries - Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (new
MHBK, renamed
from Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. (MHCB)), Mizuho Trust & Banking
Co., Ltd.
(MHTB) - at Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-' with Stable
Outlook. At the same
time, the agency has withdrawn former Mizuho Bank, Ltd.'s
(former MHBK) ratings
as the entity no longer exists. A full list of rating actions is
provided at the
end of this rating action commentary.
The rating actions follow the merger between MHCB and former
MHBK on 1 July
2013. MHCB is a surviving entity after the merger and is renamed
Mizuho Bank,
Ltd (the new MHBK).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING (SR), SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR (SRF) AND
SENIOR DEBT
The group's support-driven IDRs, SR and SRF reflect Fitch's
belief that the
government's propensity to support, if necessary, remains
intact. This includes
the group's strong access to funding on the back of the group's
substantial
franchise and extensive liquidity within the system.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SR, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT
A downgrade of the sovereign's Long-Term IDRs to below 'A' from
the current
'A+'/Negative would lead to a downgrade of SRs and SRFs of the
group as well as
the support-driven IDRs, as this would indicate weaker ability
to support the
banks. Any reduced propensity by the state to support banks
would also lead to
the downgrade of the group's ratings, although Fitch views this
as remote in the
foreseeable future. An upgrade in the VR would not affect the
Long-Term IDRs,
unless it is by more than two notches, which Fitch also
considers as a remote
prospect over the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The affirmation of the VRs of the group reflects no change to
the group's risk
profile. This is because MHCB and former MHBK had effectively
been operating as
one entity even before the merger. The group's VRs are
underpinned by their
strong domestic franchises and solid liquidity, particularly in
yen. Sound asset
quality and manageable investment risk in Japanese government
bonds and equity
are also taken into account, together with Fitch's expectation
for further
improvement in risk absorption capability through ongoing group
restructuring.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
A further upgrade is unlikely, as the rating has already
factored in future
meaningful improvement in capital - common equity Tier 1 to
reach 8% by FYE16 on
a fully implemented basis and to remain at this level
notwithstanding market
fluctuations.
Material deterioration in the operating environment may result
in negative
rating action. Any unexpected increase in risk appetite without
an increase in
capital buffers will also exert negative pressure on the VRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Preferred securities issued under Basel II by subsidiaries of
MHFG are rated
four notches below the parent's VR - two notches for loss
severity and two
notches for non-performance risk due to the constraint of coupon
suspension - in
line with Fitch's criteria on performing instruments. The
securities' ratings
have been affirmed following the same rating action on the
group's VR.
Subordinated debt under Basel ll are rated one notch below the
parent's IDRs,
reflecting Fitch's expectations that sovereign support, if
required, would
preclude the bank from legal failure. As a result, subordinated
debt, like
senior debt, would not default. The debt rating has been
affirmed following the
same rating action on the group's IDRs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Mizuho group's preferred securities and subordinated debt
ratings are sensitive
to the same considerations that might affect the group's VR and
IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
MHFG, MHTB:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
New MHBK (MHCB):
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
- Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Former MHBK:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs 'A-'; Outlook
Stable; withdrawn
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs 'F1'; withdrawn
- Viability Rating 'bbb+'; withdrawn
- Support Rating '1'; withdrawn
- Support Rating Floor 'A-'; withdrawn
MHFG's preferred securities' ratings (Mizuho Capital Investment
(USD) 1
Limited): affirmed at 'BB'
Mizuho Financial Group (Cayman) Limited:
- Senior subordinated debt (Lower Tier 2 bonds under Basel ll)
affirmed at
'BBB+'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Chikako Horiuchi
Director
+852 2263 9924
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre, 89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Miki Murakami
Director
+81 3 3288 2686
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' (15 August
2012), 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities' (5
December 2012) and 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies' (10 August
2012) are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.