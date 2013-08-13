(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South
Africa-based MMI
Group Limited's (MMI Group; formerly Momentum Group Limited)
National Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA(zaf)' and National
Long-term rating at
'AA-(zaf)' and MMI Holdings Limited's (MMI) National Long-term
rating at
'A+(zaf)'. The Outlooks are Positive. Concurrently, Fitch has
withdrawn the
ratings on Metropolitan Life Limited (Metropolitan) following
the transfer of
all its assets and liabilities into MMI Group. Fitch has
simultaneously affirmed
the subordinated debt issued by MMI Group at 'A(zaf)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect MMI group's solid performance, strong
capital position,
well established domestic franchise and strong and diversified
distribution
network. Offsetting these key rating drivers is some earnings
volatility
stemming from the group's exposure to investment markets.
The Positive Outlook continues to reflect the improved
profitability achieved by
MMI group since the merger between Momentum and Metropolitan on
1 December 2010.
At the half year ending 31 December 2012 (HY13) the group
reported realised
recurring cost savings of ZAR256m and is on track to meet its
synergy target of
recurring cost savings of ZAR500m per annum by June 2014. The
group reported
improved core headline earnings of ZAR1.5bn at HY12 (HY11:
ZAR1.3bn).
Group capital adequacy, both on Fitch's internal assessment as
well as on a
statutory solvency basis, is viewed as strong for the ratings.
Momentum and
Metropolitan reported statutory cover of 2.2x and 2.7x,
respectively, at HY13
(FY12: 2.3x/2.5x). The group's low financial leverage of 9.3% at
FY12 (FY11:
11.5%) is also supportive of the rating.
MMI's equity exposure is considered high for the rating.
However, Fitch
recognises that these holdings mostly back discretionary
participating policies
where the group can partly share investment losses with clients.
Assets backing
MMI's shareholder funds are conservative, and overall Fitch
views MMI's
investment risk as acceptable for the rating level.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The group's ratings could be upgraded if it continues to improve
its
profitability, maintains its current market share as well as
strong
capitalisation, and realises synergies according to its merger
plan.
A downgrade could result from a substantial, sustained
deterioration in
capitalisation either based on Fitch's internal assessment or on
the statutory
capital adequacy ratio (CAR). The agency would be concerned if
MMI reported a
CAR of below 1.7x. A sustained poor operating performance driven
by a marked
equity market decline, lower new business margins or a material
loss of market
share would also create negative rating pressure.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Bender
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1671
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11
January 2013 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.