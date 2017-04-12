(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Modern Land
(China) Co., Limited's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also
affirmed Modern
Land's senior unsecured rating and the ratings on all
outstanding bonds at 'B+'
with a Recovery Rating at 'RR4'. The full list of rating action
is at the end of
this commentary.
The affirmation reflects Modern Land's weaker margin and higher
leverage being
offset by a stronger business profile. Its ratings are supported
by improving
landbank quality after the company repositioned its business
towards tier 1 and
2 cities, which have higher land prices, to support contracted
sales growth.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Limited Margin Improvement: Fitch expects Modern Land's gross
profit margin
(GPM) to remain around 20.0%, compared with 41.0% in 2014 and
31% in 2015.
Elevated land cost and the company's high-churn business model
will limit Modern
Land's GPM expansion. Its 2016 full year GPM edged up to 19.5%,
after 2H16 GPM
reverted to around 20%, as the company started to recognise
better-margin
projects presold in the past 12 months. The lower GPM was due to
low-margin and
social housing projects delivered in the cities of Beijing,
Nanchang and
Changsha. Fair-value acquisitions of the remaining equity
interest in the
company's joint venture projects have also exacerbated margin
pressure.
Leverage Increase Moderating: Modern Land's leverage remained
controlled at
end-2016 and was comparable with that of 'B+' rated peers. Fitch
estimates that
leverage - measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, including
joint venture
proportionate consolidation - rose to 34% at end-2016, from 23%
at end-2015,
after the company spent around CNY7 billion, or a little less
than half of its
presale proceeds, on land acquisitions and joint venture
investments to increase
its landbank in higher-tier cities. Fitch expects Modern Land's
leverage to
remain below 40% until the company substantially increases its
land reserves
relative to sales.
Larger Scale: Modern Land's reported and attributable contracted
sales increased
by about 47% to CNY16.6 billion and CNY10.6 billion in 2016,
respectively. Sales
for January-March 2017 are also on track, having increased by
14% yoy to CNY3.4
billion, despite a series of government measures to rein in
property prices
since October 2016. We expect the company to achieve its
reported contracted
sales target of CNY22 billion in 2017, based on CNY36 billion of
saleable
resources.
Improving Landbank: Fitch estimates the company's landbank is
enough for around
three years of sales, having improved from about two years of
sales in 2015.
Modern Land's attributable available-for-sale landbank was 2.8
million square
metres (sq m) in gross floor area (GFA) at end-2016, compared
with attributable
sales GFA of around 1 million sq m in 2016. Modern Land's
landbank quality also
strengthened after it extended coverage to more tier 1 and 2
cities since 2014.
Its attributable unsold landbank by area in Xiantao and
Dongdaihe, two tier 4
Chinese cities, accounted for around 25% of the total at
end-2016, down from 35%
at end-June 2016 and 38% at end-2015. Fitch estimates that tier
1 cities, like
Beijing and Shanghai, and tier 2 cities, like Hefei, Changsha
and Suzhou, now
account for about 70% of Modern Land's existing saleable
resources by value.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Modern Land's contracted sales increased by more than 40% each
year between
2013-2016, faster than that of most peers in the 'B' rating
category. Its
reported contracted sales of CNY16.6 billion in 2016 were also
higher than most
'B' rated companies, such as Redco Properties Group Ltd's
(B/Stable) CNY10
billion and Guorui Properties Limited's (B/Stable) CNY11
billion. Modern Land's
sales scale, however, is lower than that of higher-rated
companies, including
Yuzhou Properties Company Limited's (BB-/Stable) CNY23 billion
and China Aoyuan
Property Group Limited's (BB-/Stable) CNY26 billion.
Modern Land's low leverage of 30%-40%, driven by its disciplined
financial
policy and low land cost, is also lower than that of most
companies in the 'B'
rating category, which have leverage of 40%-50%.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Attributable contracted sales of CNY15 billion in 2017 and
CNY16 billion in
2018.
- Attributable land investment accounting for 45%-55% of
attributable contracted
sales each year.
- Average selling price to increase to above CNY15,000/sq m in
2017 and above
CNY17,000/sq m in 2018 to reflect the higher cost of recently
acquired land.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
-Attributable contracted sales sustained above CNY20 billion.
-Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 30%.
-Sufficient landbank for three years of development
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
-Insufficient landbank for two years of development.
-Attributable contracted sales declining below CNY10 billion.
-EBITDA margin below 20% for a sustained period.
-Net debt/adjusted inventory above 40% for a sustained period.
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity, Lower Funding Cost: Modern Land's
liquidity remains
healthy, with total cash of CNY6.8 billion, including restricted
cash, compared
with short-term debt of CNY2.5 billion at end 2016. Modern Land
managed to
significantly lower its funding cost to 8.1% in 2016, from 10.5%
in 2015 and 11%
in 2014. Fitch expects the lower borrowing cost to partially
offset lower GPM
and strengthen Modern Land's credit profile.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Modern Land (China) Co., Limited
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B+';
Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'B+', Recovery Rating at
'RR4'
USD500 million 6.875% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed
at 'B+', Recovery
Rating at 'RR4'
USD125 million 12.75% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed
at 'B+', Recovery
Rating at 'RR4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
60-68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3015
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
