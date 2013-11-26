(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Mohawk
Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK), including the company's Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR), at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to
Positive from Stable.
A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating for Mohawk reflects the company's leading market
position in most of
its major business segments, strong brand recognition, and
end-market diversity.
Risks include the cyclicality of the company's end-markets, a
relatively weak
global economy, aggressive growth strategy, and near-term
increase in leverage
associated with acquisitions completed this year.
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the
company will quickly
improve its credit metrics following the completion of three
acquisitions during
the first half of 2013, which initially increased debt levels by
$1.2 billion
relative to year-end 2012. Leverage as measured by
Fitch-calculated debt to
EBITDA peaked at around 3.3x for the latest 12 months (LTM)
ending June 29,
2013, which included debt incurred but minimal earnings
contribution from the
acquisitions. Leverage has declined to 2.7x for the LTM period
ending Sept. 28,
2013, reflecting some EBITDA contribution from the acquisitions
and debt
reduction of about $187 million during the third quarter. Fitch
expects
leverage will be around 2.5x at year-end 2013. The Positive
Outlook
incorporates Fitch's expectation that leverage will approach 2x
by the end of
2014 and will be sustained at or below this level thereafter.
LEADERSHIP POSITION
Management estimates that the company is the world's largest
flooring
manufacturer. Mohawk is the largest manufacturer of ceramic
tiles and the
second largest carpet and rug manufacturer, as well as a leading
producer of
laminate flooring in Europe and the U.S. Fitch believes that
this leadership
position provides the company with competitive advantages such
as a broad array
of product offerings, access to a wider range of distribution
channels, and a
strong platform to execute its growth initiatives and geographic
expansion.
AGGRESSIVE GROWTH STRATEGY
The company has historically grown its business internally and
through
acquisitions. During the first half of 2013, Mohawk completed
three
acquisitions for a total purchase price of roughly $1.81 billion
(Marazzi for
$1.5 billion; Pergo for $150 million and Spano NV for $160
million). These
acquisitions significantly improved the company's market
position and also
extended Mohawk's customer base into new channels of
distribution.
The company's credit metrics, however, have weakened in the near
term due to the
debt incurred from these acquisitions. Leverage as measured by
debt to EBITDA
was 2.7x for the LTM ending Sept. 28, 2013 compared with 2x at
year-end 2012.
Fitch expects leverage will settle at around 2.5x at the end of
2013 and will
approach 2x or lower by year-end 2014.
Mohawk has demonstrated in the past that it has the discipline
to reduce
leverage levels following a major acquisition. Following the
Unilin acquisition
in 2005, leverage increased from 1.2x at year-end 2004 to 4.3x
at the end of
2005. Leverage was reduced to 2.5x at the end of 2006 and to
2.1x at year-end
2007. Fitch expects Mohawk will focus on debt reduction during
the next few
years, although the company may use excess free cash flow (FCF)
for smaller,
bolt-on acquisitions.
STRONG FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY
Mohawk has strong liquidity with $63.6 million of cash as of
Sept. 28, 2013 and
$456.1 million available under its $1 billion revolving credit
facility that
matures in September 2018. Fitch expects the company will have
continued access
to the revolver as Mohawk has sufficient cushion under its
existing bank
covenants. In addition, Mohawk has no major debt maturities
until 2015, when
its securitization facility ($300 million outstanding) matures.
The next debt
maturity is in 2016, when $900 million of senior notes become
due.
The company continues to generate significant FCF, reporting FCF
of $287.36
million for the LTM ending Sept. 28, 2013. This compares to FCF
of $379.3
million during fiscal 2012, $25.4 million during fiscal 2011 and
$163.5 million
during fiscal 2010. Fitch currently expects Mohawk will generate
FCF between $25
million to $40 million during 2013 as a result of higher working
capital and
capital expenditures associated with the acquisitions. Fitch
expects Mohawk
will generate FCF of approximately 2%-3% of revenues in fiscal
2014.
EXPECTED CONTINUED IMPROVEMENT IN MOHAWK'S U.S. END-MARKETS
The company markets its products primarily to the U.S.
construction industry,
with a majority of sales directed to the residential repair and
remodel segment
and the remainder directed to new residential construction and
commercial
markets. Sales in North America accounted for approximately 70%
of 2012 pro
forma sales.
Fitch currently projects total housing starts will increase
17.8% in 2013, while
new home sales advance 19.6% and existing home sales improve
roughly 8.5%.
Fitch projects home improvement spending will grow 4% and
private nonresidential
construction will expand 2% this year.
Fitch expects further improvement in the U.S. construction
sector next year,
with total housing starts projected to grow 16.6% to 1.07
million units. New
home sales are forecast to expand 20% in 2014 while existing
home sales growth
should moderate to 5%. Home improvement spending is projected
to increase 5%
while private nonresidential construction is expected to improve
5% next year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future ratings and Outlooks will be influenced by broad
end-market trends, as
well as company specific activity, particularly FCF trends and
uses, and
liquidity position.
An upgrade of the ratings to 'BBB' may be considered in the next
6-12 months if
the company shows sustained improvement in financial results and
operating
metrics, including EBITDA margins of 13%-14%, debt to EBITDA
levels trending at
or below 2x, and interest coverage above 8x.
On the other hand, negative rating actions could occur if the
recoveries in
Mohawk's U.S. end-markets dissipate, leading to weaker than
expected credit
metrics, including EBITDA margins below 10%, debt to EBITDA
levels consistently
above 3x, and/or interest coverage below 6x.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for Mohawk with a
Positive Outlook:
--IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-'.
