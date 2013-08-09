(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Mondelez
International, Inc. (Mondelez) and its subsidiaries following
the announcement
that Mondelez's Board of Directors approved an increase in the
company's share
repurchase program to $6 billion through 2016, up from $1.2
billion under a
previous authorization. The company expects to execute $1
billion to $2 billion
of share repurchases annually, subject to market conditions and
other factors.
The Board also approved an 8% dividend increase.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Mondelez International, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';
--Credit facility at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Cadbury plc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'.
Cadbury Schweppes U.S. Finance
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'.
Fitch expects to withdraw the ratings for Cadbury plc and
Cadbury Schweppes U.S.
Finance when the $1 billion notes mature Oct. 1, 2013. MDLZ does
not expect to
issue any new debt from these entities.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers:
Fitch anticipates the share repurchases will be completed at a
measured pace.
Free cash flow (FCF) in 2013 and 2014 will be constrained by
heightened capex
and cash restructuring payments. Capex will increase to 5% of
sales from
approximately 4% to support emerging markets growth and
restructuring
efficiencies associated with the 2012-2014 program. This
restructuring program
has $716 million of charges remaining as of June 30, 2013. A
small amount of
incremental debt is anticipated in order to complete the share
repurchases as
planned, given the near-term cash flow constraints. However,
Fitch does not
anticipate that total debt will vary materially from the
company's current $18.1
billion level. If earnings weakness or debt financed
acquisitions occur, Fitch
would expect the company to pull back on share repurchases. If
not, it would
signal a change in financial policy and a negative rating action
is likely.
Mondelez is one of the largest global packaged food companies
and maintains
substantial scale to compete effectively despite losing the
diversification from
its former $19 billion North American Grocery business which was
spun off Oct.
1, 2012. Fitch's expectation is that the company's approximately
40% of sales
from geographically diversified emerging markets will help
Mondelez generate
faster growth than prior to the spinoff. Partially offsetting
the stronger
growth prospects are significant exposure to mature markets in
developed Europe
(35%) and North America (20%), lower margins than its global
peers, higher
foreign exchange volatility and the discretionary nature of the
snack category.
Mondelez's ratings reflect its prominent size and scale within
the global
packaged foods industry, its leading market share positions in
most of its
categories, and many strong brand equities. The company's
business profile,
capital structure, financial strategies and expectations for
growing FCF
generation support its ratings. The company should generate
substantial and
increasing FCF over the longer term with a moderate dividend
payout. The
company's top FCF priorities include reinvesting in its
business, tack-on
acquisitions, primarily in developing markets, and returning
cash to
shareholders.
Mondelez has reduced debt to $18.1 billion as of June 30, 2013
with recent debt
reduction, which was anticipated at the time of the spinoff.
Total debt to
EBITDA was 3.7x and EBITDA to interest was 3.1x for the latest
12 month (LTM)
period ending June 30, 2013. Excluding spin-off and
restructuring charges in
sg&a, total debt to EBITDA was approximately 3.3x. Although
leverage is
currently high for the rating category, leverage should improve
moderately over
the next 18-24 months with a stronger top line, margin
improvement and EBITDA
growth.
Mondelez's top line has been weaker than its long term currency
neutral target
of 5-7% due to several short-term issues, such as separating the
historical
Kraft Foods business in Canada, capacity constraints in India
and the
pass-through of lower coffee prices. These issues are expected
to dissipate in
the second half of 2013. The company has generated strong growth
in chocolate
and biscuits partially offset by prolonged weakness in gum,
primarily in
developed markets.
Mondelez's ample liquidity is expected to consist of its $2.5
billion cash
balance at June 30, 2013, as well as its undrawn $4.5 billion
four-year senior
unsecured revolving credit facility expiring in April 2015.
Mondelez is expected
to continue to have ample room under its minimum total
shareholders' equity
covenant of at least $24.6 billion. The company has substantial
debt maturities,
with approximately 40% of its debt due in the next five years.
Upcoming debt
maturities include $1.8 billion notes due in October 2013, which
it plans to
fund with a combination of cash and the issuance of CP. Beyond
2013, the company
has $1 billion notes due in 2014, $1.1 billion due in 2015, and
$1.8 billion due
in 2016.
Rating Sensitivities:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Substantial and growing FCF generation, along with leverage
(total debt to
operating EBITDA) consistently in the mid-2x range and
maintenance of
conservative financial policies, such as refraining from a high
dividend payout
and not using leverage for share repurchases;
--Consistently achieving the high end of the company's revenue
and earnings
guidance.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action or Negative Outlook include:
--If earnings or cash flow falter significantly or financial
policies become
more aggressive, such that leverage is consistently in the low
to mid 3.0x range
with no plan to reduce leverage;
--If the company consistently fails to achieve its long term
revenue and
earnings guidance.
