(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Mongolia-based Khan
Bank LLC at 'B',
the Outlook remains Negative. The Viability Rating (VR) was
affirmed at 'b' and
the Support Rating Floor (SRF) revised to 'B-' from 'B'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The VR-driven IDR of the bank captures the weakening operating
environment in
Mongolia. Fitch expects asset quality of the bank to worsen as
the weakening
local currency lowers the capacity of borrowers to repay their
foreign-currency
loans.
Liquidity is tightening following the policy rate hike in July
2014, while banks
will face higher funding costs because of higher risk premiums
demanded by
international investors and stronger deposit competition. A rise
in US dollar
rates would also have negative impact on funding costs and the
performance of
borrowers. Profitability remains under pressure as the loan
pricing under the
price stabilisation programme (PSP) and mortgage programme
launched by the Bank
of Mongolia are capped.
Khan Bank's Outlook remains Negative considering the pressure on
asset quality
from the deteriorating operating environment. The rating also
captures the
bank's single related party lending exposure, which stood at
5.6% of total
capital at 1H14. While performing, it is a concentration risk.
We expect the
bank's large retail lending portfolio to hold up well as these
borrowers would
be less affected by depreciation in the local currency. Credit
growth has slowed
but it is subject to volatility and likely to limit an
improvement in the bank's
capital ratios. In addition, the bank's leading deposit
franchise, strategic
discipline and better risk standards compared with peers' remain
its strength.
Khan Bank's corporate governance benefits from the involvement
of international
shareholders in the bank's management.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch would downgrade Khan Bank's ratings if the bank becomes
significantly more
vulnerable to the weakening operating environment than in the
past.
Positive rating actions could derive from improving operating
conditions,
including a favourable resolution to a dispute between Rio Tinto
and the
government over the Oyu Tolgoi copper mining project and
successful gradual
removal of government stimulus measures. Less reliance on
external parties to
fund growth would be another consideration.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
Fitch downgraded the Support Rating (SR) and revised SRF of Khan
Bank amid a
weakening of the Mongolian government's ability to provide
timely support to the
banking system, due to shrinking foreign reserves and weakening
local currency,
which is reflected in its 'B+' sovereign rating with Negative
Outlook. This is
in spite of Fitch's belief that the government's propensity to
support
systemically important banks has not reduced.
The SR and SRF of the bank now reflect Fitch's view that
sovereign support,
although possible, cannot be relied upon.
The rating actions are as follows:
Khan Bank
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Negative
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '4'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'B-' from 'B'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ivan Lin
Associate Director
+852 2263 9984
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.