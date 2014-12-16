(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of Mongolia-based XacBank LLC at 'B'. The
Outlook remains
Negative. The Viability Rating (VR) was affirmed at 'b' and the
Support Rating
Floor (SRF) affirmed at 'B-'.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The VR-driven IDR of the bank captures the weakening operating
environment in
Mongolia. This contributed to a spike in impaired loans in 2014
following the
bank's shift towards SME lending, which now account for more
than half of its
loans, from microfinance operations. Management has been
tightening its lending
policies and Fitch believes that measures, such as limiting loan
growth,
reducing foreign currency lending and higher provisioning, could
help the bank
to maintain the financial characteristics associated with the
current rating
level.
Adherence to its significantly lower growth target, possibly at
the expense of
market share, should enable the bank to maintain adequate
capitalisation;
XacBank's Fitch core capital ratio stood at 10.7% at 1H14. The
ratings also
capture the bank's satisfactory deposit franchise and stable
access to
foreign-currency funding from multinational and bilateral
institutions.
Diversified ownership and involvement of international
shareholders in the
bank's management underpin a reasonable degree of corporate
governance.
XacBank's Outlook remains Negative as Fitch considers it
possible that XacBank's
loan quality will continue to worsen as the weakening local
currency lowers the
capacity of borrowers to repay their foreign-currency loans.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch would downgrade XacBank's ratings if the bank were to
increase its risk
appetite, if its tightened risk management was insufficient to
contain further
material loan deterioration or if the bank was not able to
quickly react to
tougher operating conditions.
Positive rating actions could derive from improving operating
conditions,
including a favourable resolution to a dispute between Rio Tinto
and the
government over the Oyu Tolgoi copper mining project and
successful gradual
removal of government stimulus measures. Less reliance on
external parties to
fund growth would be another consideration.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The Support Rating (SR) and SRF of the bank reflect Fitch's view
that sovereign
support, although possible, cannot be relied upon. Although
Fitch believes the
government is willing to support systemically important banks,
its ability to do
so remains limited.
The SR and SRF are sensitive to changes in the authorities'
ability and
willingness to provide support. An upgrade of Mongolia's
sovereign rating
(B+/Negative) could result in a higher SRF while a downgrade may
not necessarily
trigger a change as the existing SR and SRF already indicate
poor prospects for
timely support.
The rating actions are as follows:
XacBank
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Negative
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'
In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and
provided additional
information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is
different than the
original rating committee outcome.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
