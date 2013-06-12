(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR), revolving credit facility rating and senior
unsecured note ratings
of Monsanto Company (Monsanto) at 'A+'. Fitch has also affirmed
Monsanto's
short-term IDR and commercial paper rating at 'F1'. The Rating
Outlook is
Stable. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Monsanto's substantive market positions in
corn, soybean,
cotton and vegetables seeds and traits; leading or sizeable
positions depending
on crop and geography. The company has R&D-driven expertise in
plant
biotechnology that enables high profit margin and strong cash
flows. The
company's portfolio benefits from patent protection for most of
its key products
which creates high barriers of entry for new market entrants. In
addition,
Monsanto licenses its technologies and traits to its
competitors. These
agreements generate a recurring royalty stream that further
supports the
company's profitability.
Monsanto's credit profile is strong. The company generated $4.4
billion of
operating EBITDA in the latest 12 months (LTM) to Feb. 28, 2013,
corresponding
to 30% of net sales. LTM free cash flow was approximately $1.8
billion. Gross
balance sheet debt-to-EBITDA leverage stood at 0.5x. Net debt
was negative $2.2
billion including $4.4 billion of cash and cash equivalents and
$310 million of
short-term marketable securities.
Monsanto's operating profits are driven by its corn seeds and
traits which
accounted for over half of the company's gross profits in fiscal
2012. With corn
prices well above historical averages, farmers are planning to
plant a record
number of acres of corn, according to the USDA, which requires
greater volume of
seeds. Higher corn prices are also improving farm economics,
which enables more
farmers to buy newer generation seed and traits. These are
higher margin sales
for Monsanto which is evident as the company's margins have been
increasing.
Fitch believes the company's litigation risk has decreased
recently. In May, the
U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously for the company in the
Bowman case. Where
U.S. patent law is emulated around the world, this decision will
prompt other
jurisdictions to similarly uphold trait patents. Fitch also
believes that cases
brought by Monsanto will be quicker to litigate as a function of
this decision.
This could eventually translate into litigation cost savings. In
March, Monsanto
settled its countering legal claims with E.I. DuPont de Nemours
and Company
(DuPont). DuPont will be given relief from a $1 billion jury
verdict finding
they violated a contract with Monsanto that prohibited the
stacking of
Monsanto's RoundUp Ready trait with another glyphosate resistant
trait. In turn,
DuPont will drop its antitrust claims against Monsanto.
Additionally, Monsanto
and DuPont entered into a cross-licensing agreement, granting
each other access
to various patented traits. The finding of RoundUp Ready wheat
in Oregon this
year may expose the company to damage claims but the
investigation into the
source of the glyphosate resistant wheat is ongoing. Monsanto
ended its field
trials of RoundUp Ready wheat in 2005.
The rating is somewhat constrained by the company's
growth-through-acquisition
strategy and its sizeable dividends and share buyback program.
Since 2007,
Monsanto completed multiple acquisitions for an aggregated
amount of roughly $3
billion to broaden its product portfolio into cotton, vegetables
and other seeds
and to expand its geographical footprint.
Shareholder-friendly actions included $722 million dividends
paid in the LTM
period ended Feb. 28, 2013. Dividends have been growing quickly
and are expected
to continue to grow. The company's board approved a 25% increase
in the dividend
per share in August 2012. The company's reported $259 million of
share buybacks
net of proceeds from stock option exercises LTM to Feb 28, 2013
is not large but
are expected to grow. The Board of Directors recently approved a
new $2 billion
three-year share repurchase program to commence July 1, 2013.
Monsanto has an
existing $1 billion program started in January 2013 (authorized
in June 2012,
effective July 1, 2012).
The Stable Outlook is based on robust operating performance and
expectations for
continued sales and earnings growth. In the first half of the
company's fiscal
2013, sales grew 17% to approximately $8.4 billion and gross
profits increased
to $4.5 billion or 53% of sales.
The company's liquidity totaled approximately $6.8 billion at
Feb. 28, 2013,
based on the company's undrawn $2 billion revolving credit
facility, cash and
cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities.
Monsanto's facility
expires in April 2016 and requires the company to maintain a
total debt to total
capital ratio of less than 66 2/3%. Monsanto has significant
headroom under the
covenant as Fitch calculates the company's total debt-to-total
capital is 14% at
Feb. 28, 2013. Monsanto's next maturity is $300 million of 2
3/4% notes due
2016, making their maturity schedule very manageable.
Fitch expects Monsanto to continue to generate substantial
positive free cash
flow in most fiscal years and to maintain a strong credit
profile appropriate
for an R&D-driven company.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
--Meaningful product diversification beyond seeds and traits and
agricultural
productivity;
--Substantially increased earnings contribution from outside
North America.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
--Significant deterioration of credit metrics following
potential sizeable M&A;
--Substantial dividends or share buyback payouts that are
debt-financed;
--Regulatory actions that threaten Monsanto's business model.
Fitch affirms Monsanto's ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial Paper at 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
