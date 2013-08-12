(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Morocco-based Banque Marocaine pour le Commerce et l'Industrie's (BMCI) National Long-term Rating at 'AAA(mar)' with a Stable Outlook and Support Rating of '2'. The agency has also affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn BMCE Bank's (BMCE) Support Rating of '3'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage of BMCE as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. KEY RATING DRIVERS: BMCI's NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS BMCI's ratings are based on Fitch's belief that there would be a high probability of support from its majority (66.7%) shareholder, BNP Paribas (BNPP, A+/Stable), if required. This reflects BNPP's ability (as indicated by its rating) and history of support to group entities. BMCI is of small size relative to BNPP, which makes financial support from BNPP easier to provide. BMCI's Support Rating is constrained by Morocco's Country Ceiling of 'BBB'. In Fitch's view, BNPP remains committed to BMCI and the development of retail banking in North Africa. BMCI is consistently profitable and has a solid presence in the Moroccan retail market (fourth-largest bank by total assets; 7% share of deposits). Fitch does not foresee a reduction in BNPP's presence in Morocco, which proved politically and economically resilient through 2011 and 2012. Moreover, BMCI is well integrated into BNPP. The latter controls BMCI's supervisory board, is well represented in the bank's senior management and tightly oversees its risks and business strategy. RATING SENSITIVITIES: BMCI's NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS A downgrade of BMCI's National and Support Ratings may result from a reduction in BNPP's stake in BMCI or a multiple-notch downgrade of BNPP's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), which Fitch does not expect. BMCI's Support Rating could also be downgraded if Morocco's Country Ceiling was revised downward by at least two notches. KEY RATING DRIVERS: BMCE's SUPPORT RATING BMCE's Support Rating of '3' reflects Fitch's view that the Moroccan authorities would provide support to BMCE if needed, given its large franchise in the country. Nevertheless the probability of support is moderate considering Morocco's financial strength (Long-term foreign currency IDR of BBB-/Stable). BMCE is the third-largest banking group in terms of assets in Morocco. It is largely owned by FinanceCom, a local private company (37.8% stake at end-2012), and France's Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM; A+/Stable), which holds a 24.6% stake. Fitch cannot assess FinanceCom's ability or willingness to support BMCE. BFCM has a high ability to support BMCE. However, Fitch views it unlikely that BFCM would provide support to BMCE if required. The ratings actions are as follows: BMCI National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(mar)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(mar)' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' BMCE Support Rating: affirmed at '3', withdrawn Contact: Primary Analyst Sonia Trabelsi Director +33 1 44 29 91 42 Fitch France S.A.S 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Solena Gloaguen Director +44 20 3530 1126 Committee Chairperson Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 31 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. 