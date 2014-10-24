(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, London, 24 October
2014: Fitch Ratings
has affirmed Morocco's Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' and 'BBB' respectively. The issue
ratings on Morocco's
senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds were also
affirmed at 'BBB-'
and 'BBB' respectively. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are
Stable. The
Country Ceiling was affirmed at 'BBB' and the Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB-'/'BBB' ratings are supported by Morocco's macro and
political
stability in a volatile global and regional environment. GDP
growth has been
resilient despite low external demand from Europe, Morocco's key
economic
partner. The widening of the country's budget and current
account deficits in
2011 and 2012 has led to a marked increase in government and net
external debt
to 49.3% and 13% of GDP, respectively, in 2014, from 35% and
-5.5% in 2010,
reducing policy buffers. However, Fitch expects the twin
deficits to continue to
narrow from the 2012 peak, supported by a strong political
commitment to reform
as illustrated by the gradual removal of budget subsidies on
energy prices since
2012. Structural indicators, however, are weaker than peers.
Morocco's IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:
-Fitch expects the central government deficit will narrow to 5%
of GDP in 2014
and 4.5% in 2015 (from 5.2% in 2013 and 7% in 2012), primarily
due to lower
spending on subsidies and contained current expenditure. Higher
GDP growth and
commitment to fiscal discipline should bring further fiscal
consolidation by
2016. Crucially, following the reform on subsidies, the budget
outcome is much
less dependent on oil price volatility.
-Fitch expects the current account deficit will narrow to 6.7%
of GDP in 2014,
5.8% in 2015 and 4.9% in 2016 (from 7.6% in 2013 and 9.7% in
2012), as a result
of fiscal tightening, ramping up of new industrial exports and
an improved
global environment. Official foreign reserves (FX) are
strengthening, totalling
USD20bn in mid-October 2014 (up 14% yoy), primarily reflecting
2014 eurobond
issuance and an improved current account.
-Growth of non-agricultural output is set to accelerate to 4% in
2014 (from 2.3%
in 2013), driven by the expansion of new industrial sectors, a
resilient tourism
sector (+8% arrivals over the first seven months of the year)
and some recovery
in domestic demand. Fitch expects growth will accelerate to 4.3%
in 2015 and
4.8% in 2016, supported by reforms and an improved global
environment. The main
risk is a continuing lacklustre performance in Europe which
accounts for 80% of
foreign tourists, 66% of exports, 72% of remittances in Morocco.
-Morocco continues to benefit from strong external official
support. The recent
renewal of a two-year IMF precautionary liquidity line (worth
USD5bn or 4.5% of
GDP) provides an emergency credit line but the authorities have
indicated they
have no intention to draw on it. The IMF programme will serve as
an anchor for
reforms. Grants from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries
worth USD5bn (5% of
GDP) are being disbursed to finance infrastructure projects over
2013-2017.
-Structural indicators are generally weaker than similarly rated
peers. UN Human
Development index scores are weak, and GDP per capita is lower
than the peers'
median. Governance indicators and the business environment are
also weaker than
peers' despite some recent improvement (Ease of Doing Business
ranking improved
to 87 from 95 in the 2014 survey by the World Bank).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are
currently well-balanced. The main factors that individually or
collectively
might lead to rating action are as follows:
Positive:
-A substantive narrowing in Morocco's twin deficits materially
reducing the
vulnerability of the economy to shocks
-Higher growth trajectory that facilitates an increase in per
capita income
level and an improvement in social indicators (e.g. youth
unemployment, poverty)
Negative:
-Inability to narrow the fiscal deficit that undermines the
government's debt
dynamics
-A weakening economic performance and sharply rising net
external debt in the
face of external shocks, such as weaker-than-expected eurozone
performance
-Social instability constraining the political scope for reform
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The Stable Outlook anticipates a gradual narrowing of the budget
and the current
account deficits from the peak of 2012 that will allow public
debt to stabilise
and a gradual rebuilding of FX reserves.
Fitch assumes continuing reform in a context of social and
political stability.
Fitch assumes a gradual economic recovery in the eurozone, to
1.3% in 2015 and
1.5% in 2016 from 0.9% in 2014. Growth in France and Spain, the
two key economic
partners, is forecast at respectively 0.8% in 2015 and 1.2% in
2016, up from
0.4% in 2014, and 1.5% for both 2015 and 2016, up from 1.3% in
2014.
Fitch assumes oil prices will decline to USD95/barrel by 2016
from USD105/barrel
in 2014.
