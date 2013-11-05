PARIS/LONDON, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Morocco's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB-' and 'BBB'
respectively. The issue ratings on Morocco's senior, unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds are also affirmed at 'BBB-' and 'BBB'
respectively. The Outlooks
on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling is
affirmed at 'BBB', and
the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Morocco's 'BBB-' IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:
Resilience and Stability
The affirmation of Morocco's ratings reflects the country's
resilience during
the years of transition following the Arab spring in early 2011.
Political and
social stability has helped maintain high GDP growth and foreign
direct
investment inflows. The combination of accommodative policies
and a weak euro
zone have led to a sharp deterioration in the current account
and budget
deficits and increased public and external debt since 2010.
However, Fitch
expects those negative trends to reverse in the medium term,
supported by a
political drive to implement reform and a gradual recovery in
the euro zone.
Narrowing Budget Deficit
Fitch expects the deficit of the central government to narrow
from the 2012 peak
(7.6% of GDP), supported by reform in subsidies (launched in
September 2013),
lower oil prices and higher grants from Gulf Cooperation Council
countries.
After large budget overruns in 2012 (2.2% of GDP) reflecting the
impact of rise
in wages decided in 2011 and delayed investment, the agency
expects strengthened
control on public spending in line with the requirements of the
new budget law.
Fitch forecasts the deficit will gradually reduce to 4.4% of GDP
by 2015.
Stabilising Government Debt
Fitch expects general government debt to peak in 2013, at 46.4%
of GDP (from
33.4% in 2008) and to slowly decline thereafter, consistent with
the path of
deficit reduction, to 44.5% by 2015, only slightly above the BBB
peers' median
(40% of GDP).
Improved External Account
Fitch expects the current account deficit to narrow, to 4.9% of
GDP by 2015 from
10% in 2012 and an expected 7.8% in 2013, reflecting lower
commodity prices,
fiscal tightening (including the impact of the subsidy reform)
and stronger
external demand and remittances from Europe.
Reserves Stable, Net External Debt Still Rising
After a sharp decline, FX reserves have stabilised at 4.2 months
of current
account payments (CXP) since end-2012. Fitch expects FX will
reach 4.3 months of
CXP by 2015, supported by the narrowing in the current account
deficit and
continued strong foreign direct investments. Net external debt
will continue to
rise over the forecast horizon, to 33% of current account
receipts (CXR) by 2015
from 26% in 2013 and -23% in 2009, primarily driven by the
erosion of the
sovereign net external creditor position.
Steady GDP Growth
Fitch expects non-agricultural growth to slow to 3.5% in 2013,
from 4.5% in
2012, as a result of low external demand from the euro zone and
tightened
economic policies. Growth will accelerate in the medium term, to
4.5% by 2015,
consistent with a recovery in Morocco's two key trading partners
in the euro
zone (France and Spain) and continued growing domestic demand.
Foreign direct
investments (forecast 3.2% of GDP by 2015) would also help
suppor growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. The main factors that
individually or
collectively might lead to rating action are as follows:
-Positive:
-A substantive reduction in Morocco's twin deficits that
materially reduces the
vulnerability of the economy to shocks
-In the longer term, improvements in social indicators (e.g.
youth unemployment,
poverty) in the context of entrenched political stability
-Negative:
-Insufficient fiscal consolidation to reduce the budget deficit
-A weakening economic performance and sharply rising net
external debt in the
face of external shocks, such as weaker-than-expected euro zone
performance or
higher-than-expected oil prices
-Social instability that would constrain the political scope for
reform
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The Stable Outlook anticipates a gradual narrowing of the budget
and the current
account deficits from the peak of 2012 that will allow public
debt to stabilise
and a gradual rebuilding of FX reserves.
Fitch assumes continuing reform in a context of social
stability, as recently
illustrated by the partial adjustment of energy prices.
Fitch assumes a gradual economic recovery in the euro zone, to
0.9% in 2014 and
1.3% in 2015 from -0.4% in 2013. Growth in France and Spain, the
two key
economic partners, is forecast at 0.9% in 2014 and 1.2% in 2015,
up from 0.2% in
2013 (France) and 0.5% in 2014 and 1.1% in 2015 from -1.4% in
2013 (Spain).
Fitch assumes oil prices will decline to USD100/barrel by 2015
from
USD105/barrel in 2013.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1539
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
Secondary Analyst
Eric Paget-Blanc
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 33
Committee Chairperson
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0324
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly,
London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.