April 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Morocco's Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' and 'BBB'
respectively. The issue ratings on Morocco's senior unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds were also affirmed at 'BBB-' and 'BBB' respectively. The Outlooks
on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling was affirmed at 'BBB', and
the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Morocco's 'BBB-' IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:
Political and Economic Stability
The affirmation of Morocco's ratings reflects its resilience during the years of
transition following the Arab Spring in early 2011. GDP growth has remained high
despite a challenging external and domestic environment. Accommodative public
policies have led to rising government and external debt ratios but Fitch
expects this to unwind, supported by both the political drive to implement
reforms and a gradual recovery in the euro zone.
Firm Reduction in Twin Deficits
The deficits of the central government and the current account narrowed by 2
ppts in 2013 to 5.4% and 7.5% of GDP respectively, driven by reforms on energy
subsidies, strong performance of new export industries (+23% for cars, +20% for
aeronautics, +12% for electronics) and lower oil prices. Fitch expects the twin
deficits to gradually narrow as reforms continue and the external environment
improves.
Public Debt Stabilises
On a general government consolidated basis, Fitch estimates public debt to have
peaked at 46.6% of GDP in 2013 (versus 40% for the BBB median) and that it
should stabilise at this level in 2014 before declining thereafter. The main
risks to the debt dynamics are slower-than-expected fiscal consolidation and GDP
growth.
Steady GDP Growth
Growth was 4.8% in 2013, up from 2.7% in 2012 as it benefited from a
weather-related marked rebound in agricultural output (+20%) and despite a
slowdown in non-agricultural output (to 3.1% in 2013 from 4.5% in 2012). Fitch
expects GDP growth to remain above 4% in the medium term as the non-agricultural
sector accelerates on expected stronger European demand (Europe accounts for 60%
of current account receipts (CXR), 80% of foreign tourists and remittances and
50% of exports) and domestic demand.
Government Commitment to Reform
Fitch expects the new coalition, in power since October 2013, to continue with
reforms and budget tightening in line with the recent announcement of further
reduction in energy subsidies. General elections are due in 2016. The IMF
programme started in August 2012 has provided not only a precautionary credit
line (USD6.2bn) but also a strong anchor for reform. Potential continuing IMF
involvement after the current programme ends in August 2014 should support the
reform agenda.
Rising Net External Debt
The fall in foreign exchange (FX) reserves over 2011 and 2012 combined with
increased external sovereign borrowing have led to a sharp increase in Morocco's
net external debt, to 11.6% of GDP in 2013 (vs. 9.2% for the BBB median) from
-5% in 2010. FX reserves increased to USD19.2bn during 2013 (4.6 months of
imports) and are expected to stabilise at 4.5 months of imports by 2015. Fitch
expects net external debt to steadily increase and reach 16% of GDP by 2015.
Low Development Indicators
Morocco's UN Development index scores and GDP per capita are lower than BBB
peers. Unemployment (9.2% in 2013) is also higher than peers. Youth unemployment
(13%) is one of the most critical social issues and a policy priority.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to
the rating are
currently well balanced. The main factors that individually or collectively
might lead to rating action are as follows:
Positive:
-A substantive narrowing in Morocco's twin deficits that materially reduces the
vulnerability of the economy to shocks
-Improvements in social indicators (e.g. youth unemployment, poverty) amid
entrenched political stability
Negative:
-Insufficient fiscal consolidation to narrow the budget deficit
-A weakening economic performance and sharply rising net external debt in the
face of external shocks, such as weaker-than-expected euro zone performance or
higher-than-expected oil prices
-Social instability that would constrain the political scope for reform
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The Stable Outlook anticipates a gradual narrowing of the budget and the current
account deficits from the peak of 2012 that will allow public debt to stabilise
and a gradual rebuilding of FX reserves.
Fitch assumes continuing reform in a context of social stability.
Fitch assumes a gradual economic recovery in the euro zone, to 1.1% in 2014 and
1.4% in 2015 from -0.4% in 2013. Growth in France and Spain, the two key
economic partners, is forecast at respectively 0.9% in 2014 and 1.2% in 2015, up
from 0.3% in 2013 and 0.8% in 2014 and 1.5% in 2015, up from -1.2% in 2013.
Fitch assumes oil prices will decline to USD100/barrel by 2015 from
USD109/barrel in 2013.