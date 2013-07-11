(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BMCI
Tresorerie's
National Money Market Fund Rating at 'AAAmmf(mar)'. The fund is
domiciled in
Morocco and managed by BMCI Gestion, a subsidiary of BMCI Banque
(AAA(mar)/Stable/F1+(mar)).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAAmmf(mar)' rating is the highest that can be assigned to
a money market
fund in Morocco and indicates an extremely strong capacity to
preserve principal
and provide shareholder liquidity through limiting credit,
market and liquidity
risk, relative to all other short-term investments in Morocco.
PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY / DIVERSIFICATION
BMCI Tresorerie invests exclusively in Moroccan securities
issued by the state
or high quality and publicly-rated issuers, and through repos
backed by
government bonds. Exposure to a single issuer or counterparty is
limited by
regulation to 10% (excluding time deposits), or 20% for repo
counterparties,
with proper margining procedures and legal framework. Between
December 2012 and
January 2013, the fund had some concentration with BMCI Banque
up to 18.6%, of
which 14.6% was overnight time deposits. The fund's
concentration has been fully
in line with Fitch's diversification criteria since then. At
end-June 2013, the
portfolio was 55.2% invested in government bills and bonds and
26.6% via
overnight repos.
MATURITY PROFILE
The interest rate risk is contained given a portfolio modified
duration
(sensitivity to interest rate moves) kept below 0.3, which
corresponds to
approximately 120 days of weighted average maturity (WAM), and
because the
exposure to assets is limited to one year maturity. This
diverges from the base
case at the 'AAAmmf(xxx)' level detailed in Fitch's 'National
Scale Money Market
Fund Rating Criteria', which stipulates a maximum average
maturity of 60-90
days. For BMCI Tresorerie, Fitch gains comfort from the overall
interest rate
environment in Morocco, characterised by stable policy rates.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
The liquidity profile of the fund is conservative, with a large
part of the
portfolio, typically more than one-quarter, in overnight repos.
FUND OBJECTIVES
The fund's objective is to offer capital preservation and
liquidity. The fund
pursues its investment objective by investing in high-quality
money market
instruments and short-term debt including time deposits,
certificates of
deposit, sovereign bonds and notes, and repurchase agreements.
INVESTMENT ADVISOR
BMCI Gestion is the asset management subsidiary of BMCI Banque,
the
fifth-largest Moroccan bank in terms of deposits, which is
majority owned by BNP
Paribas (A+/Stable/F1+). BMCI Gestion manages MAD12bn for retail
investors,
corporates and institutions. At end June-2013, the company had
18 staff,
including four portfolio managers. Controls and procedures at
BMCI Gestion and
the custodian bank, BMCI Banque, are adequate and the agency
notes the strategic
importance of the fund, which represents a large part of the
fund manager's
assets and is distributed through bank retail networks and among
BMCI Banque's
institutional clients. At end June-2013, the fund had MAD2.26bn
of assets.
RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit
quality or market
risk profiles of the funds. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines
could cause Fitch to downgrade the ratings. For additional
information about
Fitch's money market fund ratings guidelines, please review the
criteria
referenced below.
The agency monitors the portfolio composition and its compliance
with rating
criteria on the basis of reports and holdings sent on a weekly
basis by the
custodian, BMCI.
Surveillance data for these funds is available at
www.fitchratings.com
"Surveillance" > "Funds".
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Francois Vattement, CFA
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 92 75
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Aymeric Poizot, CFA, CAIA
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 92 76
Committee Chairperson
Ralph Aurora
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0528
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria',
dated 26 March
2013 and 'National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria'
dated 1 June 2012,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.