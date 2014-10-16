(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BMCI
Tresorerie's National
Money Market Fund Rating at 'AAAmmf(mar)'. The fund is domiciled
in Morocco and
managed by BMCI Asset Management (BMCI AM).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AAAmmf(mar)' rating is the highest that can be assigned to
a money market
fund in Morocco and indicates an extremely strong capacity to
preserve principal
and provide shareholder liquidity through limiting credit,
market and liquidity
risk, relative to all other short-term investments in Morocco.
Portfolio Credit Quality / Diversification
BMCI Tresorerie invests exclusively in Moroccan securities
issued by the state
or high-quality and publicly-rated issuers, and through repos
backed by
government bonds. Exposure to a single issuer or counterparty is
managed in line
with Fitch's criteria for 'AAAmmf(mar)'-rated funds. Issuer
concentration is
limited by regulation to 10% (excluding time deposits), and repo
counterparties
exposure is limited to 20%, with adequate margin procedures and
a sound legal
framework.
The fund may have recourse to overnight (or callable overnight)
inter-fund repos
with other funds managed by BMCI AM. Such inter-fund repos are
collateralised by
Moroccan government bonds exclusively, and an appropriate level
of
overcollateralisation is applied should the collateral's
residual maturity
exceed that of instruments eligible for direct investment (ie
397 days for a
fixed interest bond). Inter-fund repos have not been used over
the past month
and typically represent less than 5% in the first half of the
year.
At end-September 2014, the portfolio was 53% invested in
government bills and
bonds and 37% via overnight repos.
Maturity Profile
Interest rate risk is contained with the portfolio's weighted
average maturity
(WAM) kept below 90 days, in line with Fitch criteria for
'AAAmmf(mar)' rated
funds. At end-September 2014, the fund's WAM was 52 days.
Individual asset
maturity is limited to one year.
Liquidity Profile
The fund maintains a high allocation to investment maturing
overnight. Currently
close to 40% is in overnight (or callable overnight) repos.
Fund Objectives
The fund's objective is to offer capital preservation and
liquidity. The fund
pursues its investment objective by investing in high-quality
money market
instruments and short-term debt including time deposits,
certificates of
deposit, sovereign bonds and notes, and repo agreements.
Investment Advisor
BMCI AM is the asset management subsidiary of BMCI Banque
(AAA(mar)/Stable/F1+(mar)), the fifth-largest Moroccan bank in
terms of
deposits, which is majority-owned by BNP Paribas (A+/Stable/F1).
BMCI AM manages
MAD12bn for retail investors, corporates and institutions. At
end June-2014, the
company had 18 staff, including four portfolio managers.
Controls and procedures
at BMCI AM and the custodian bank, BMCI Banque, are adequate.
The fund is
strategically important to BMCI AM as it represents a large part
of the fund
manager's assets. The fund is distributed through bank retail
networks and among
BMCI Banque's institutional clients. At end June-2014, the fund
had MAD1.14bn of
assets.
RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit
quality or market
risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines
could cause Fitch to downgrade the ratings.
A downgrade of the sovereign's international Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating may
not necessarily result in a downgrade of the fund's National
Money Market Fund
Rating as it could continue to represent the lowest credit,
market and liquidity
risk available in Morocco, in line with Fitch's national scale
rating approach.
However, this is based on the assumption that liquidity in
capital markets will
not be structurally impaired, which would prevent the fund from
meeting Fitch's
national scale rating criteria.
The agency monitors the portfolio composition and its compliance
with rating
criteria on the basis of reports and holdings sent on a weekly
basis by the
custodian, BMCI Banque.
