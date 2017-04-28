(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mozambique's
Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'RD' and
Long-Term Local
Currency IDR at 'CC'. The Long-Term IDRs do not have Outlooks.
The Short-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'C' and
the Country
Ceiling at 'B-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'RD'
reflects the
inability of the Mozambican government to cure the default on
external debt to
private creditors. Since Fitch downgraded Mozambique to 'RD' in
November 2016,
the sovereign has missed two further external payments: an USD60
million
interest payment on a sovereign Eurobond due January and an
USD119 million
payment on a guaranteed loan to state-owned company Proindicus
due March.
The Mozambique government has yet to reach an agreement with
creditors that
would allow it to service its outstanding debt. There is
considerable
uncertainty regarding the timing and type of restructuring with
existing loan
and bondholders and how potential inter-creditor disputes will
play out.
Fitch expects the process of curing Mozambique's default to be
protracted. Some
investors are waiting for renewed IMF support and the completion
of an audit of
Mozambique's SOEs to discuss debt restructuring. The audit was
originally set to
be completed by end February but has been postponed to end
April, and Fitch
understands its findings will only be published in its entirety
by end-July.
Moreover, there is still no clear timetable for a renewed IMF
programme.
The restructuring of only commercial debt would leave Mozambique
with a weak
debt profile, as it is multilateral and bilateral debt, which
accounts for 83%
of total external public debt. At present there is little
indication that debt
to these creditors will be rescheduled or restructured. General
government debt
in Mozambique stood at 120% of GDP at end-2016, double the
'B'/'C'/'D' median.
Economic growth was only 3.3% in 2016 (the weakest performance
in 15 years) as
domestic consumption and investment were badly hit by the
effects of the debt
crisis. Fitch expects a gradual pick-up in economic activity in
2017, helped by
a recovery in extractive industries, in particular coal and
aluminium exports.
We estimate medium-term potential growth at 6%-7%, highlighting
the country's
positive demographic profile and ongoing investment in
extractive sectors.
The government's efforts to contain expenditure and generate
extra revenue to
offset the fall in external aid last year proved largely
insufficient, with the
deficit standing at close to 6.5% of GDP. In order to establish
trust with
external institutions further consolidation measures have been
announced.
Combined with higher growth, this should lead to the deficit
gradually narrowing
in 2017-18. The sale of Eni's stake in a large LNG field should
result in a
one-off increase in capital income tax, but there is no
certainty as to how the
government plans to use these proceeds.
Mozambique's external position is improving, in line with a
recovery in coal and
aluminium prices. This has been reflected in the strengthening
of the currency,
by around 17% since October. Fitch now expects the current
account deficit to
fall to around 30% of GDP in 2018, and be financed primarily by
FDI. Reserve
coverage should average three months of current account receipts
in 2017-18.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Mozambique a score equivalent to
a rating of
'CCC' or below on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee decided to maintain the
Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at 'RD', in line with the Key Rating Drivers
mentioned above and
reflecting that the SRM score is equivalent to 'CCC or below'.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The curing of the default, such as through a debt restructuring
leading to a
normalisation of relations with its creditors would lead to an
upgrade of the
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR. At such time, Fitch would review
Mozambique's
ratings and upgrade the ratings to a level consistent with the
sovereign's
ability and willingness to service debt, as well as its economic
fundamentals.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that broad political stability will be maintained
despite sporadic
skirmishes between government forces and guerrillas associated
with the main
opposition party RENAMO.
Fitch forecasts Brent oil prices to average USD52.5 per barrel
in 2017 and USD55
in 2018.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Barriga Salazar
Director
+44 20 3530 1242
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Todd Martinez
Associate Director
+1 212 908 0897
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
