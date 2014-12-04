(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
Indonesia has
affirmed the National Long-Term Rating of PT Mitra Pinasthika
Mustika Finance
(MPM Finance) at 'A-(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch also
assigned the
company a National Short-Term Rating of 'F1(idn)'.
MPM Finance's ratings reflect Fitch's view of the company's
linkage with its
controlling shareholder, PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Tbk (MPM;
BB-/Stable) and
that MPM is highly likely to provide support to MPM Finance in
times of need.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity
for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's view of a high probability of timely support from MPM to
MPM Finance, if
needed, is premised on the latter's strategic importance to its
parent's
automotive business as a provider of cars and motorcycle
financing. Support is
reinforced by MPM's ownership of 60% of MPM Finance and business
linkage through
MPM's well-established automotive distribution business. MPM
Finance provided
new financing to around 15% of MPM's motorcycle sales in 2014.
The entry of Japan-based financing company JACCS as a new
shareholder in MPM
Finance has provided the company with the benefits of JACCS'
technical and
funding support.
Fitch expects MPM Finance's asset quality to be under pressure
given slower
growth in the Indonesian economy, higher interest rates, tighter
competition,
and a prolonged downturn in the commodity sector, to which MPM
Finance is highly
exposed. Asset quality has deteriorated mainly due to the weaker
finances of
borrowers involved in commodity sectors. Fitch also expects MPM
Finance's larger
portion of higher-risk motorcycle financing to put pressure on
asset quality.
MPM Finance has implemented measures to improve its asset
quality, including
credit scoring and establishment of a special risk directorate.
Despite an increase in net interest margin, MPM Finance's
underlying
profitability weakened with return on assets declining to 2.5%
at end-3Q14 from
3% at end-2013, curbed by higher credit cost due to asset
quality deterioration.
Fitch expects profitability to remain subdued in the near future
because
interest rates are likely to remain high and a slowdown in
economic growth will
decelerate financing growth and lower recovery rates.
Capitalisation remained
solid with debt/equity ratio improving to 2x at end-3Q14 from 4x
at end-2013
thanks to the recent IDR510bn capital injection by JACCS in May
2014. This
capital infusion will support the company's business
development.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any decline in MPM's ownership or support for MPM Finance, or a
weakening of MPM
Finance's strategic importance to MPM would exert downward
pressure on the
rating. Notable increase of contribution by MPMF to MPM's
vehicle business
development that brings to stronger linkage between the parent
and subsidiary
might have a positive impact on MPM Finance's ratings.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "Finance and Leasing Companies Ratings Criteria",
dated 12
December 2012, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies",
dated 10 August
2012, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October
2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
