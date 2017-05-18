(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Multibank,
Inc.'s
(Multibank) Long- and Short-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
at 'BBB-'/'F3'. The Viability Rating (VR) was affirmed at
'bbb-'. The Rating
Outlook on the long-term ratings is Stable. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR, AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Multibank's IDRs and National ratings are driven by its VR,
which reflects the
bank's good asset quality, consistent profitability metrics and
adequate
liquidity profile. The ratings also consider Multibank's
challenges to
consolidate its franchise and improve its weak capital ratios.
In Fitch's opinion, the bank's asset quality is good, driven by
low
non-performing loan (NPL) ratios although pressured by relative
high
concentrations per borrower. Multibank's NPL deteriorated
slightly to 1.2% from
its 2013-2015 average of 0.8%. This is attributed to a single
case which not
only affected Multibank but a large part of the Panamanian
banking system. This
loan represents around 30% of impaired loans, and as the
recovery is highly
probable, Fitch expects NPLs to return to levels below 1%. Asset
quality is
pressured by relatively high concentrations per borrower; by
YE16, the top 20
debtors accounted for about 1.2x of its Fitch Core Capital
(FCC), although
individually no single borrower exceeds 10%.
In Fitch's view, Multibank's capitalization metrics represent
its major
weakness. Despite the recent improvement of its FCC to Risk
Weighted Assets
(RWA) ratio to 10.7%, from its 2013-2015 average of 9.3%, levels
are still below
those of its peers. Weak capital metrics are further exacerbated
by slight high
concentrations on its top 20 debtors, although this is partially
alleviated by a
sufficient portion of provisions. Capital is also consistently
weakened by
securities and F/X revaluation reserves. Also, the bank
consistently has
dividend payouts. Positively, in the past two years internal
capital generation
rates have been above asset growth. Fitch believes that
Multibank's major
challenge resides in strengthening its capital.
We believe that Multibank's profitability metrics are adequate
and have remained
consistent through the years. Since 2013, the ratio of operating
profit to RWAs
has been around 2.1%. Although efficiency ratios have improved
since 2015, the
positive effects are countered by higher reserves charges. Fitch
believes that
income diversification is a challenge for Multibank, as the
dependence on
interest income on loans is high.
Multibank's funding and liquidity profiles are adequate, in
Fitch's view. The
bank's main funding source is its deposit base, which, by YE16,
accounted for
nearly 75% of its total funding. Other sources include bond
issuances and credit
lines from global and multilateral banks. The bank has shown
stability and
steady growth of its deposit base. By YE16, its loans to deposit
ratio stood at
an adequate 108.6%. The bank's adequate liquidity profile is
aided by a
reasonable proportion of highly liquid assets.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'NF'
reflect Fitch's expectation of no support. As a longstanding
dollarized economy,
Panama lacks a lender of last resort, though Banco Nacional de
Panama, the
largest state controlled bank, could provide temporary liquidity
loans.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Multibank's ratings could be upgraded if the bank further
expands and
consolidates its franchise, and improves its capital ratios,
although Fitch does
not foresee this scenario in the short term.
A downgrade could result from added pressure on its capital that
drives the FCC
ratio to consistently below 10%.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--Long-term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
--National long-term rating at 'AA(pan)'; Outlook Stable;
--National short-term rating at 'F1+(pan)';
--Senior unsecured debt National long-term rating at 'AA(pan)'.
Adjustment to Financial Statements:
Intangibles, deferred tax assets, other deferred assets and net
asset value of
the insurance subsidiary were deducted from the Fitch Core
Capital, as Fitch
believes those are non-loss absorbing assets.
