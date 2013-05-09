(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Multibank's
(MB) long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has
also affirmed the bank's national ratings. A full list of rating
actions follows
at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
MB's Viability Rating (VR) and IDRs reflect its coherent
strategy, consistent
performance, sound asset quality, and adequate reserves and
capital. The ratings
also factor in the bank's improved funding mix and adequate
liquidity. Fitch's
view of MB's ratings is tempered by the challenges faced by the
bank to improve
its competitive position and enhance its profitability metrics
in a highly
competitive market.
MB consolidated its corporate strategy and overhauled its
commercial strategy to
position itself as a relevant contender in the middle market and
retail segments
in Panama. MB has steadily expanded its network, heightened its
profile and
improved its franchise as the bank increased its market share to
3.5% of general
licenced banks' total unconsolidated assets by end-2012.
Resilient margins and growing loan volumes coupled with moderate
credit costs
allowed MB to post moderate but consistent profitability ratios.
MB will need
further income diversification and cost control to face
competition and rising
interest rates.
Sound credit origination, adequate remedial management, and a
positive economic
backdrop underpinned asset quality that remained under control
(90-day past due
loans around 1%) and is consistently well covered by reserves.
In addition,
concentration on both sides of the balance sheet is moderate
after years of
continuous improvement.
The overhauled commercial strategy helped widen the deposit base
while changed
the deposit mix and lowered funding costs. MB's liquidity
remains sound and is
supplemented by adequate contingency plans. However, the
increase of
longer-tenor loans creates the need to further diversify funding
to prevent
undesired asset/liability gaps in a highly competitive market
that could create
pressures to become more aggressive in credit or pricing.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Consistent progress on MB's profitability and capital ratios
(i.e., Fitch Core
Capital approaching 13%) could lead to positive rating actions.
In addition,
MB's ratings could be improved over the medium term if the bank
continues to
increase its market share and diversify its revenues while
maintaining low
concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet and adequate
asset quality.
MB's ratings could be negatively affected by an unexpected sharp
deterioration
in asset quality that affects performance and erodes its
capital/reserve
cushion. Additionally, excessive growth that overstretches the
bank's capital
(i.e., Fitch Core Capital below 10%) could also be negative.
Furthermore, an
extension of the average tenor of its loans without a
corresponding extension of
its liability maturity profile would be a rating negative.
Fitch has affirmed MB's ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
--National scale long-term rating at 'AA-(pan)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(pan)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-00396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One Stae Street Plaza
New York, NY - 10004
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516-6610
Committee Chairperson
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+1 212-908-0534
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012)
--Evaluating Corporate Governance' (Dec. 12, 2012)
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011)
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Dec. 5, 2012).
