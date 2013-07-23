July 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Munich Reinsurance Company's
(Munich Re) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating and Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings
of certain entities within the Munich Re group. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Munich Re's strong level of risk-adjusted
capitalisation, which is commensurate with the current rating, and the group's
diversified business model, which contributes towards earnings stability. Fitch
anticipates that losses arising from the recent severe flooding that has
occurred in Central Europe and Canada will be manageable for the reinsurer.
The agency considers Munich Re's robust business model as a key advantage
compared with other groups. Munich Re's ability to generate strong and
consistent earnings is underpinned by the large scale and relative diversity of
(re)insurance operating companies that combine to form the Munich Re Group.
Fitch anticipates that the core reinsurance business will continue to drive
profitability across the rating horizon, with the ERGO-branded primary insurance
operations providing a level of earnings and business diversity.
Despite the relative diversity of operating companies, past group results have
exhibited a relative volatility due to the significant scale of the P&C
reinsurance segment. Underwriting performance compared with a peer group of
Fitch's rated reinsurance universe is viewed as a key factor in determining the
future direction of the rating.
Fitch regards Munich Re's capitalisation as strong and commensurate with the
rating level. While the reinsurer's IFRS equity is sensitive to interest
rate-induced movements in the market value of its fixed-interest investment
portfolio, the agency considers that such sensitivity on an economic value basis
would be reduced by offsetting movements in the value of liabilities. Strong
capitalisation enables the reinsurer to provide underwriting capacity on a
continuous and large scale basis, should it wish to do so.
Munich Re uses limited retrocession coverage and other forms of risk mitigation,
leaving net losses relatively near to gross losses. Fitch considers Munich Re's
catastrophe risk as reasonable in the context of a highly diversified
catastrophe portfolio by geography and in relation to the group's strong capital
position. The agency notes that in years where catastrophe losses are closer to
the historical average, the group generates the majority of its profits from its
P&C reinsurance operations, benefiting from overall solid margins within its
catastrophe book.
The agency considers Munich Re's gross financial debt leverage to be
commensurate with the rating, standing at 19% at end-2012. Fitch anticipates
that leverage will further reduce at end-2013 due to the calling of EUR1.0bn of
debt in June 2013. Fitch considers asset risk as low to moderate with little
exposure to equities and alternative investments and moderate credit risk.
Offsetting rating factors include the relatively low profitability levels
generated by the primary life operations and issues with weak but improving
underwriting performance within Munich Re's international primary non-life
operations. Fitch continues to closely follow the restructuring of Munich Re's
primary operations and the effect it has on profitability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Munich Re's ratings could be upgraded if it improves profitability on a
sustainable basis to a return on equity of 10% or above and a multi-year average
combined ratio of 96% or lower, provided the capital base remains strong on a
risk-adjusted basis.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include a sustained
material drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital position measured by
Fitch's risk-based capital assessment, a multi-year average combined ratio of
102% or above, or strong underperformance relative to peers.
The rating actions are as follows:
Munich Re:
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
All subordinated debt ratings: affirmed at 'A'
Munich Re America, Inc.
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Munich Re America Corporation
IDR rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
USD500m senior debt due 2026: affirmed at 'A+'
Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection & Insurance Co.
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable