June 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed MutRe's Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the company's strong capital position, the financial
flexibility provided by its committed shareholder base, its consistent strategy
and its solid franchise in the French accident and health reinsurance market.
The rating remains constrained by the company's small size and geographical
concentration and its exposure to potential pandemic risks not fully covered by
the company's retrocession programme. In addition, Fitch believes that the
company's size makes it more susceptible than larger companies to operational
risks and to changes in the external operating environment.
According to Fitch's own capital assessment, MutRe's capitalisation remains
strong and commensurate with the rating. At end-2013 the regulatory Solvency I
ratio had improved to 230% (201% in 2012). In 2013 MutRe's net profit almost
doubled to EUR6m. The underwriting result had materially recovered, especially
in life to EUR7.5m (2012:EUR1.6m), driven by reserve releases and reinsurance
recoveries. The company reported a stable non-life net combined ratio of 103%.
Nevertheless, the low interest rate environment continues to constrain
investment return as assets are managed relatively cautiously and invested
mainly in high-quality fixed-income assets. However, Fitch expects MutRe's
profitability to remain relatively resilient in the foreseeable future driven by
the company's selective underwriting policy and expected positive development in
long-term care and protection.
MutRe is a French reinsurance company with shareholder's funds of EUR127m and
gross written premiums of EUR369m in 2013. Major business lines are health
(53%), protection (mostly death and disability, 33%) and long term care (14%).
MutRe predominantly offers proportional reinsurance treaties to more than 50
French primary insurers, mostly mutual organisations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key ratings triggers for a downgrade include a failure to maintain profitability
(as measured, for example, by the three-year average combined ratio failing to
stay below 105%) or a sustained decline of the regulatory solvency ratio to
below 170%. In addition, MutRe's rating could be downgraded if the company were
unable to renew contracts and maintain its franchise.
An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term, given the financial and business
profile of the company, in particular its size and lack of significant
diversification.