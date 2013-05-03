(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA-'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating of Mutual of America Life Insurance
Company (MOA). The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
MOA's rating continues to be based on the company's extremely
strong balance
sheet fundamentals, conservative investment portfolio, and
established niche
position in the small- and medium-sized not-for-profit pension
market.
MOA maintains extremely strong and stable risk-based statutory
capitalization,
relatively low operating leverage, and no financial leverage.
The total
financing and commitments ratio is zero. MOA's risk-based
capital (RBC) ratio
was 447% at Dec. 31, 2012 and Fitch expects it to remain well
above 400% over
the medium term.
Fitch continues to view MOA as having one of the most
conservative investment
portfolios in the Fitch universe. The company's investments are
concentrated in
investment-grade public bonds, which accounted for about 96% of
total bonds as
of Dec. 31, 2012 (same as year-end 2011). MOA's risky assets
ratio, which
includes below-investment grade (BIG) bonds, troubled real
estate, unaffiliated
common stock, and Schedule BA assets-to-total adjusted capital
(TAC) was 32% at
year-end 2012, a drop from 44% for year-end 2011. MOA's risky
asset ratio is
significantly lower than the 100% of the mutual company peer
group. Fitch notes
that MOA has very limited exposure to commercial mortgage
related assets at less
than 1% of total invested assets.
Fitch views MOA's statutory operating profitability as below
average for the
rating category but notes significant improvement beginning in
2010 due in part
to higher asset-based fee income and reduced credited rates.
Assets grew 8.5% in
2012. Total net flows, driven by the company's 403(b) and 401(k)
growth
products, were positive for 2012.
Fitch's primary concern is MOA's above-average exposure to
interest rate risk
due to the focus on spread-based defined contribution pension
products. MOA has
reduced crediting rates and increased fees over the past four
years to offset
the impact of low interest rates. MOA's contracts remain
competitive relative to
peers despite the changes.
Fitch's ratings also consider MOA's operating profile as a
moderate-sized
insurer competing in the group pension market against
competitors that have much
greater scale and financial resources. MOA's business
concentration also exposes
it to unanticipated adverse regulatory changes that could have a
negative impact
on revenue and earnings.
MOA had total admitted assets of $14.6 billion, including
general account
invested assets of $7.7 billion, and TAC of $962 million at Dec.
31, 2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include an
RBC below 400%,
adverse regulatory developments that would negatively impact
demand for the
company's pension products, and sustained negative net flows.
Fitch does not anticipate an upgrade in the near-to-intermediate
term due to
MOA's operating profile.
Fitch affirms the following rating with a Stable Outlook:
Mutual of America Life Insurance Co.
--IFS at 'AA-'.
