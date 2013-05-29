(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Miejskie Wodociagi i Kanalizacja w Bydgoszczy Sp. z o.o.'s (MWiK) PLN220m first series and PLN310m second series secured revenue bonds' long-term local currency rating at 'BBB-' and assigned a Stable Outlook.

The revenue bonds' rating incorporates MWiK's low business risk profile with stable and regulated revenues and an effective monopoly on an essential public utility service. The bonds' rating continues to reflect the security package for revenue bondholders, including 12-months debt service liquidity accumulating on the coupon account, and the city's obligation under the Municipality Support Agreement to inject cash into MWiK should the revenue bonds' debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) fall below 1.2x.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Rain Water Tariffs

The City of Bydgoszcz plans to contribute in kind to MWiK's rain water sewage system currently owned by Zarzad Drog Miejskich i Komunikacji Publicznej w Bydgoszczy (ZDMiKP). MWiK will be responsible for modernisation and operation of those assets along with its own rain water sewage system. Bydgoszcz city council plans to introduce tariffs for utilisation of the rain water sewage system. MWiK estimates that respective revenues may account for approximately 9% of the company's total revenues starting from 2014. The tariffs have yet to be approved by the City of Bydgoszcz. Fitch notes that additional revenues may improve the company's financial profile, but this income should also be viewed in conjunction with capex required to modernise rain sewage assets, which is not known yet. Fitch assumes that additional investments on ZDMiKP's assets will be reflected in tariffs and may also be co-financed with EU subsidies.

Water and Wastewater Tariffs

MWiK introduced a 1.1% yoy increase in the combined water and wastewater tariff in 2013 and expects the combined tariff to be unchanged in 2014 with a gradual decrease thereafter. Although the decrease is mitigated by availability fees introduced in 2013, the scope to introduce decreases in tariffs may be limited unless further cost savings materialise or the maintenance capex is reduced. This is especially in light of the company's significant debt service costs, including principal repayments on the second tranche of revenue bonds starting from 2015.

Potential Acquisition of SWK

Fitch understands that MWiK is currently evaluating the possibility of acquiring Spolka Wodna Kapusciska (SWK). The potential transaction has not been incorporated into the agency's base rating case due to the lack of final decision on the transaction, details regarding its structure, financing and timing and is treated by the agency as an event risk. In its assessment of the potential transaction's impact on MWiK's revenue bond ratings, Fitch would also take into consideration SWK's contingent liabilities in addition to purchase price consideration and capex required to modernise SWK's assets.

Capex Progamme Close to Completion

MWiK largely completed significant investments in modernisation of the water and wastewater infrastructure in Bydgoszcz, with remaining investments relating to expansion of the rain water network planned to be finalised in 2013. Reduced completion and funding risk is positive for the revenue bond rating. MWiK also expects to receive EUR16.3m in 2014 as a tail-end payment from EU subsidies granted to finance the investments.

DSCR Ratio Dependent on Partial Bond Redemption

MWiK plans to redeem part of the revenue bonds in 2014 with proceeds from the tail-end payment under EU subsidies. Lower resulting gross debt is crucial to maintain DSCR above 1.2x post-2014 with the currently forecast tariffs. Although we do not assume redemption in our rating case, we note that under the Municipality Support Agreement, the city would be obliged to support MWiK if the covenanted level of ratio is not met.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future development that could lead to positive rating action include: The scope for positive rating action is limited in light of the still uncertain capex and tariffs related to rain water sewage system and potential impact of acquisition of SWK on MWiK's financial profile. However, sustained funds from operations (FFO) net adjusted leverage below 4.0x (reducing numerator by restricted cash for revenue bond obligations) coupled with DSCR above 1.2x could lead to a positive rating action.

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: Increase in FFO net adjusted leverage (reducing numerator by restricted cash for revenue bond obligations) to above 5.0x on a sustained basis (though capex cycle).

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE

At end-2012, MWiK's liquidity was ample. Short term loan and revenue bond liabilities amounted to PLN54.5m. Total cash amounted to PLN179.6m, out of which debt service liquidity accumulated on the coupon account was PLN59.1m, proceeds from revenue bonds PLN52.4m (earmarked for capex) and other cash PLN67.4m. We forecast MWiK to generate neutral free cash flow for 2013.