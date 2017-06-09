(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mylan's
ratings at 'BBB-'
and assigned an 'F3' short-term rating to the company's new
commercial paper
program. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings apply to
$15.3 billion of
debt at March 31, 2017. See the full list of rating actions at
the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Elevated Leverage to Decline: Mylan is in the process of
deleveraging from its
partly debt-financed acquisition of Meda in August 2016. This
company's diverse
product portfolio, which benefits from relatively reliable
demand and generally
defensible margins, should drive consistently positive free cash
flow (FCF).
Fitch expects Mylan will pay down sufficient debt to reduce
gross leverage
(total gross debt/EBITDA) to below 3.5x by year-end 2017,
despite some
litigation and pricing headwinds. Longer term, Mylan will likely
maintain its
acquisitive posture, focusing on targets that improve the
breadth and depth of
its existing portfolio or adjacent opportunities.
Diversified, Scaled Operations: Mylan is a well-diversified
top-three global
generic drug firm. Scale and diversification are important for
generic drug
firms to maintain stable and durable margins, particularly given
the
consolidation of industry customers. Mylan's operating profile
also benefits
from the company's focus on relatively difficult-to-manufacture,
chemically
complex generic or near-generic drugs.
Aggressive Capital Deployment: In recent years, Mylan has taken
a more
aggressive acquisitive posture. Most recently, the company
acquired Meda for
about $10 billion including assumed debt, driving pro forma
gross leverage above
4.0x. However, Fitch expects the company's near-term M&A
activity will be
limited to targeted transactions, and will be financed in
accordance with the
goal of maintaining its investment-grade ratings. In addition,
any such deals
will likely fit into Mylan's areas of core competence, limiting
integration
risk.
EpiPen Pressure: Mylan introduced its own generic version of the
company's
branded EpiPen product in late 2016. The branded and generic
products will
provide incrementally lower EBITDA contributions going forward.
Furthermore,
uncertainties related to ongoing legal and government
investigations and the
recently announced Medicaid settlement add potential event risk
to the credit
profile.
Constructive Industry Outlook: Fitch's outlook for global
generic pharma,
especially the largest players, is favorable for volume growth,
partly offset by
pricing pressure. Growth opportunities exist because of
increasing generic
penetration in many European markets, aging populations in
developed markets,
and improving access to healthcare in emerging markets.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Mylan N.V.'s rating of 'BBB-' reflects the company's favorable
position relative
to smaller industry peers on the basis of scale, geographic
end-markets and the
level of differentiation of its products. Mylan continues to
increase its focus
on difficult-to-manufacture, chemically complex drugs, which
generally command
relatively more defensible prices and margins. The company has
been a consistent
generator of positive FCF. Partly offsetting the strong
operating profile are
the continued prospects of pricing pressure on less
differentiated products and
the company's acquisitive posture.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--Relatively flat top-line organic performance in 2017 with
recent
acquisition-related revenue more than offsetting pricing
headwinds and generic
competition to EpiPen to generate strong double-digit reported
revenue growth.
--Higher EBITDA margins in 2017 driven by improved operational
efficiency and
acquisition-related synergies, partly offset by lower EpiPen
sales and margins.
--Operating cash flows of approximately $2.7 billion in 2017,
with capex of $470
million, resulting in FCF of $2.2 billion, excluding litigation
payments.
--Targeted M&A within the context of de-leveraging to below 3.5x
by year-end
2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
--An upgrade to 'BBB' is unlikely over the ratings horizon,
given the firm's
demonstrated willingness to add meaningful leverage to the
balance sheet for
M&A, and ongoing EpiPen uncertainties.
--Top-line growth and/or margin expansion exceeds Fitch's base
case,
particularly from successful launches of key products such as
generic Advair,
depending on capital deployment in the meantime.
--The company commits to operating with debt leverage near 2.5x.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
--Management abandons its commitment to operating within the
context of
investment-grade ratings, demonstrated by a willingness to
sustain gross
debt/EBITDA near 3.5x.
--The company fails to launch meaningful new products or
experiences greater
competitive/pricing pressures than currently contemplated,
including additional
large cash outlays.
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity, Well-staggered Maturities: Mylan presently
has sufficient
liquidity, including a $2 billion revolving credit facility,
undrawn as of March
31, 2017. LTM FCF is greater than scheduled debt maturities in
2017 and 2018,
and Fitch expects liquidity to remain strong throughout the
forecast period.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Mylan N.V.
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB-';
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Mylan N.V.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings.
--Short-Term IDR 'F3';
--Commercial Paper 'F3'.
Mylan, Inc.
--Senior unsecured bank facility affirmed at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB-'.
Mylan, Inc.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bob Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Megan Neuburger
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Committee Chairperson
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation.
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001