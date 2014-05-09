(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Nacional
Financiera, S.N.C.
(Nafin) at 'BBB+' and 'A-', respectively. In addition, Fitch
affirms Nafin's
short-term IDRs at 'F2', its Support Rating at '2', Support
Rating floor at
'BBB+', and its long- and short-term national scale ratings at
'AAA(mex)' and
'F1+(mex)', respectively. The entity's local senior unsecured
debt issues were
also affirmed at 'AAA(mex)'. The Rating Outlook on the Long-term
ratings is
Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
IDRs and national scale ratings:
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Nafin's IDRS remain aligned with the sovereign ratings and
reflect the high
probability that the entity will receive support from Mexico's
federal
government if required, according to an explicit guarantee
stated in its Organic
Law (Article 10) and considering Mexico's investment grade
rating. Under this
law, the Mexican government is explicitly responsible for the
operations held by
Nafin with domestic or foreign institutions, as well as for its
deposits. The
ratings also consider the high importance of Nafin as the second
largest
development bank in Mexico in terms of total assets and that the
Mexican federal
government is its major shareholder (99.99%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Nafin's ratings would reflect any change in Mexico's sovereign
ratings, which
currently have a Stable Rating Outlook, given that the bank's
IDRs are driven by
the explicit support granted by the Mexican federal government
in its organic
law.
Support and Support Rating Floor:
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Nafin's Support Rating and Support Rating floor were affirmed at
'2' and 'BBB+',
respectively, given its important policy role as the second
largest development
bank in Mexico and the full guarantee it has from the sovereign.
Fitch's Support
Rating floors indicate a level below which the agency will not
lower the bank's
Long-term IDRs as long as the assessment of the support factors
does not change.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A potential upgrade or downgrade of Nafin's Support Rating and
Support Rating
floor will be driven by a change in Mexico's sovereign rating
and/or a change in
the expected propensity of support from the Mexican government;
both unlikely
events at present.
Credit Profile
Nafin's key role is to encourage the development of
private-sector micro, small
and medium enterprises by providing technical and consultancy
support via
financing options and general services in order to improve the
productivity and
development of these companies. Its credit activities are mainly
2nd floor loans
(i.e. using financial intermediaries), and to a lesser extent,
but gradually
growing, 1st floor loans. Since end-2010, the entity has
increased
off-balance-sheet guarantees, mitigating the sluggish growth of
its loans from
2011-2013.
Fitch affirms the following:
Nafin:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'A-';
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2';
--Support rating at '2';
--Support rating floor at 'BBB+';
--National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--Local senior unsecured debt issues at 'AAA(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 818 399 9150
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
64920 Monterrey, Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Manuel Valdes
Analyst
+52 818 399 9157
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
